WEATHER OUTLOOK (6:00 PM, Aug 16):

A relatively moist atmosphere is anticipated this week. During tonight, lingering moisture and instability are expected to result in occasional cloudiness and a few showers across the area with possible thunderstorm activity expected across the extreme southern portion of the chain.

From tomorrow and into Tuesday, a tropical wave is expected to produce an increase in showers and possible thunderstorms across the central and southern portions of the chain. The northward progression of the Intertropical Convergence Zone is expected to add to the instability across these islands. Thereafter, on Thursday, another tropical wave is projected to affect the Lesser Antilles.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights gradually increasing to peak near 10.0ft by tomorrow night, due to an increase in surface wind speed. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.