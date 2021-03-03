WEATHER: Scattered showers, breezy conditions, dust haze expected during next 24-48 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to rebuild across the area today producing brief, scattered showers and occasional breezy conditions. A slight increase in dust haze concentration is projected during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft, mainly along the northern and eastern coastlines.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.