WEATHER UPDATE (6:00pm): Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Unstable conditions are expected to produce cloudiness with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across portions of the island chain during the next 24 to 48 hours. According to the 6:00 p.m. weather advisory from the Met Office, by Saturday afternoon into Sunday, a tropical wave is projected to move across the area.

Meanwhile, at 5pm Hurricane Jerry was located approximately 400 miles east northeast of Dominica and the core of the Hurricane is expected to pass north of the northern Leeward Islands on Friday.

Additionally, unstable conditions due to a trough is expected to generate an increase in showers and thunderstorms across the area from Sunday night and linger into Tuesday of next week.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.