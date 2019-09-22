WEATHER UPDATE: TS Karen expected to bring shower and thunderstorm activity as it moves across Caribbean Sea later today

At 11 a.m. tropical storm Karen was located near latitude 12.5 north and 61.7 west longitude or about 200 miles south of Dominica, according to the 12:00 AM weather advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service.

The system is moving west northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph extending 105 miles from the center. On the forecast track, Karen is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea during this afternoon. Cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity will be maintained across Dominica during the next 24 to 48 hours. The activity, which could be moderate to heavy at times, is projected to linger into Tuesday.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise extreme caution during the period.

Rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves up to 3.0m or 10.0 feet. A high-surf advisory and a small craft warning remains in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators, all sea users and people living near the coast are advised to take all the necessary precautions.