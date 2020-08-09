WEATHER UPDATE: Unstable conditions affecting Dominica tonight into early tomorrow

Dominica News Online - Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 9:01 PM
Unstable conditions associated with the passage of a tropical wave are expected to result in occasional cloudiness, a few showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the central portion of the island chain, including Dominica, during tonight into early tomorrow.

However, most of the activity associated with this wave is expected to affect mainly the southern Windward Islands. A gradual improvement in conditions can be expected by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, another westward-moving tropical wave is expected to approach the area by Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft.

Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast are advised to exercise caution.

