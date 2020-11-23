Welfare Division calls on Dominican citizens to become foster parents

The Ministry of Health and Social Services, Social Welfare Division is calling on residents to open up their hearts and homes to vulnerable children and become a foster parent.
This plea comes as officials say they are challenged with placement issues for several of the children who come into their care.
In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Acting Coordinator for the Child Abuse Prevention Unit, Nicole Toussaint Jno Baptiste, revealed, “it is extremely difficult for us to find homes at this moment for the children who are in our care, especially the teenagers, therefore we need persons who will say yes I want to give a child a chance.”
According to data provided by the division, there are 57 homes fostering children at present, however, Jno. Baptiste said that the number of children needing placement is estimated to be double that figure.
She said the main reasons for placing children into the system are is either because they no longer can reside at home with a parent or parents because it is unsafe, because the child is being abused or neglected, or their parents are unable to care for them financially.
She spoke on the process of bringing a child into the system.
“When we find out a child is being abused, we remove that child immediately. In the instance when we can’t find a foster parent forthwith, we place that child at Chances in Jimmit, but this is temporary only three to six months, then the transition begins on finding a home for the child,” Jno. Baptiste explained.
She appealed to people to open up their hearts to the children because they need help, “so instead of leaving them in an abusive situation, we need to place them somewhere, so we really want people to come on board and to come and apply.”
According to the Child Abuse Prevention Coordinator, foster care is temporary placement, as a child can return to his or her biological parent or parents depending on the circumstance under which that the child was removed. However, she said so far, the 57 homes which are currently caring for the children, have all been there for years.
Another issue at the forefront of challenges faced by the Welfare Division, is the multi placement of foster care children.
“What we don’t like is having to put that child in one home for two weeks then having to remove that child in a home he or she is comfortable in. Because in most cases that child has already settled down and started bonding, and here we come, having to once again uproot that child and have him or her start over with another family, so this is something that we’re really trying to prevent, although in most cases we don’t have a choice,” Jno. Baptiste remarked.
On the matter of assistance to those who enroll to become foster parents, Jno. Baptiste revealed that the Government provides support which covers educational expenses, a monthly salary, and a yearly clothing allowance.
Those interested in becoming foster parents are urged to visit the Welfare Division fill out the necessary application form. A background check will be done after the application is filed. Once the application is approved, a suitable child will be placed in the applicant’s care.
14 Comments
Am interested in adopting a child.
I am living in the US. What are the procedures? Can the forms be filled out online?
While not ideal for the goal of reunification, my wife and I are willing to foster/adopt here in Chicago. I’ve reached out to the Ministry with no result, so if the Ministry is interested in discussing placement of the minors please call me at 1-773-531-8939.
People doesnt like to bring other people problems in their home. Call SKerrit, he that have all the room in his mansion and the money to support them.
You call for child adoption and your PM calls for people to have more children. This is another prime example of the constant incoherence and confusion within this government. Corruption and incompetence are rife…
Jno. Baptiste, the solution is SIMPLE: send them to the residence of Skerrit and Melissa.
Recently, he said HE wanted about 40000 people in Dominica and that there were families with big houses and they only had one or two children. He did not say the COUNTRY needed to increase its population, HE wanted!!
Moreover, he told Letang HE run things in Dominica. Also, we have a BILLION dollar economy!!
Welfare wasn’t listening, man!!??
His utterances have been so annoying and foolish, I can’t wait for more episodes of the Anou Parley, in which he RIDICULES his cabinet appointments playing JOURNALIST yet dare not answer hard questions from real ones.
Come on Skerro, please make my day!!😹😉🤗😭😭😁🤪😫
HOTEP!
During adolescence children become rebellious as they are now at a stage between childhood and adulthood. Serious conflicts arise between parent and teenagers. Many parents are unable to cope as they lack the requisite parenting skills to deal with their now petulant child.
I salute the good foster parents. However, many foster parents are ill-equipped to deal adequately with these troubled, sometimes traumatized children. Some of these children are therefore abused physically, emotionally and sexually. Some foster parents are in it for the money and not for noble reasons.
It’s a growing problem and the relevant authorities should give it the serious attention and the necessary resources that it deserves.
For welfare to turn their backs on the children as soon as you take them in? That is why a lot of these children are still being abused. Welfare need to learn to do their job before they ask people to take other people’s children. They need to ensure that the homes they send these children to are better than where they were. They just there drawing all the government money and at the end of it the children are worse off in the new homes than where they were. Chooopppsss
It is unfortunate that children are left without good homes. However, the writer is correct in stating that the Welfare Division needs to play its part. My parents adopted a baby girls many years they never received a penny from the Welfare Division – even though that this was the agreement. Furthermore, it was impossible for the girl to be adopted… Thankfully, we raised her as our own and still continue to think of her as ours.
To protect the anonymity of the individual, please do not publish my name.
Have alu PM and Melissa foster them so alu can have space for the rest of the children he want.
Children need to respect their parents and stop live above there wants parents have to look at signs of danger on their child before they are welcomed.As a child you are drinking partying having six seven men and you expect to me called a child.These childern should be sent back to their banana boat house to much is being sent not because the funds are there for one to believe you can do whatever you want with it.Most times monies are being spent on Maternal bug only a true white coat will understand .Best Wishes CIA
English, do you even speak it?
Really, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Social Welfare Division? And you sat there quietly while the Prime Minister called on Dominicans to go and make more children? Why did you not come out and tell him that the numbers for adoption have doubled? Seeing that he has all the money and State Houses in Dominica, maybe he should take them all in and adopt them all?
And one of the key statements made by the welfare rep. Was that some parents are financially unstable which reflects in the upbringing of a child… she further stated of so much allowances and so on given to a foster parent… why not give it to the biological parents who really have the love to upbring the children… why take the kids away and then pay someone to upbring those children… further more the pm said ppl should make more children… and made a clear statement when he spoke of big houses and one or two children so why not give allowances and so on to the ppl who want to make… like the people with small houses… the low income persons etc… because truth and in fact the low income earners and ppl with less assets and are the ones making the most children… so please give them hefty allowances or a salary plus other monthly and yearly incentives
Amen to that.. my mom went missing since 2017 before Maria and no one cares to give a s… about what happened to her, no one spoke to me or any of my siblings. After the hurricane I lost everything cause we had no clue we were under watch. I barely had food and funds to help with school and to eat a proper meal everyday. I sadly got pregnant but decided to keep my baby and since I was attending a private school I dropped out. I’m 20 now and had another baby but I’ve been trying to get a proper job for sooo long and no one seems to be hiring. I recently lost my job due to covid and it’s been so hard financially but I refuse to give up my children. All I want is a little assistance in paying for my lil boy education and for someone to help me with finishing my education.