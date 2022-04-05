German man dies while diving at Calibishie; could be Dominica’s 5th drowning victim for 2022

A man who died while diving at Calibishie recently has been identified as sixty-nine (69) year-old, Uwe Mullar, of Germany.

Mullar, who was vacationing in Dominica, could become Dominica’s fifth drowning victim for 2022 if that is determined to be the cause of death.

According to information from the police, Mullar, on the third day of his visit, died while diving in Calibishie on April 2, 2022.

The police say some time after 1:00 p.m. on the aforementioned date, they were made aware of the incident. On arrival at the scene, the man was found in an unresponsive state.

According to a witness account relayed by the police, while diving, Mullar complained of feeling unwell and during attempts to bring him back ashore, he submerged.

He was then rescued but on arrival at the shore, his diving companion noticed that the 69-year-old was unresponsive and called for assistance.

Attempts made to resuscitate him proved futile and he was later pronounced dead.

The police said a full investigation is underway.

Just over a week prior to this incident— March 24— Keshun Titre, a 22-year-old from Wesley also drowned in his community.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been unable to confirm whether Titre’s body was ever recovered as attempts made to verify this information from the police were unsuccessful.

On March 5, a senior man in his late 60’s, Boniface “Bonnet” Lovelle of Coulibistrie, also drowned, as he encountered difficulties getting back to shore while at sea.

In February, Dominica also recorded two drownings in the north of the island. On February 20, 2022, Joffre Trevor Cognet aged 60 of Portsmouth drowned at the Batibou beach in Hampstead.

Less than a week later, February 26, 2022, 39 year-old Erickson “Bo” Piper of Cochrane encountered difficulty whilst swimming at Purple Turtle beach and later passed away.