Destructive giant African snail sighted in new location, residents urged to be vigilant

Concern is growing among agriculture officials as 62 adult giant African snails have been spotted in the community of Bellevue Rawle and on the compound of the Dominica State College (DSC).

The large snail which was first discovered in 2007 in the northern community of Dos D’Âne, is considered one of the most invasive destructive species and with large populations, can affect up to 500 different plant types.

Speaking during a press conference on January 5, 2021, Officer in charge of the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit Diane Stoute Abram appealed to the public to be mindful of possibly transporting the animal to other parts of the country.

“The snail itself is an excellent hitchhiker so we are just informing the public to please be vigilant when accessing these areas especially persons that own private ment owners, and the garbage collectors,” she stated, explaining that “the snail tends to hitchhike very easily and establish itself in new locations.”

According to Director of Agriculture, Ricky Brumant, the division of agriculture embarked on a robust management program that allowed for the giant African Snail population to be controlled in Dos D’ane and there are plans to execute similar practices in Bellevue Rawle.

Some of the strategies to contain the spread are public awareness campaigns, application of slug bait, incorporation of cultural practices, and surveillance especially at nights since the pest is nocturnal.

Brumant also said that significant investment has been made in robust management of the snail which has prevented the destruction of the agricultural sector.

The snail not only affects vegetation but it can be dangerous to humans as it carries a vector known as the rat lungworm, says officer in the Plant Protection Unit, Lyness Ferreira

“What happens is this causes an inflammatory immune response in humans and it can cause meningitis which symptoms include severe headaches neurological conditions to coma and occasionally death, so usually the worm completes its life cycle when a rat eats the snail and then the feces of the rats is consumed again by the snail,” Ferreira explained. “But, if a human consumes a snail, let’s say you do not wash your vegetables properly and you may eat a juvenile, then the life cycle can happen within your brain, so that’s when you get that meningitis.”

Members of the general public, especially farmers, are encouraged to contact the Division of Agriculture if they come into contact with the animal and are discouraged from handling the snail with bare hands.

The giant African snail which originated in East Africa has been in the Caribbean region since the early 80’s.

The adult snails have a height of around 7 centimetres (2.8 in), and their length can reach 20 centimetres (7.9 in) or more. The shell has a conical shape, being about twice as high as it is broad.