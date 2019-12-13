Girl Guides Association hosts health fair on Saturday

In celebration of their 90th Anniversary under the theme ‘Connecting with the past, Moving Forward with Determination’ the Girl Guides Association of Dominica will host a Health Fair in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services on Saturday 14th December.

The activity will be held on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard between the Royal Bank of Canada and Fresh Market from 9 am – 3 pm.

The theme of the fair is ‘Our Health, Our Wealth- Time to Take Control’.

Training Commissioner of the GGAD, Marcia Dublin, said the fair is to raise awareness of a healthy lifestyle amongst the girls and the general public.

“We are an all-girls organization, girls and young women and what we have noticed over the years is that a number of our girls are engaged in unhealthy eating,” Dublin said. “When they come to meetings, we notice the unhealthy snacks that they bring; when we go camping, the sort of things that they bring along with them and even what they ask for on the menu, we realise that this is very serious.”

She said overall, at the national level as well, there have been concerns regarding non-communicable diseases, diabetes and hypertension amongst the public, the threatening situation of cancer among young persons, HIV and infections among our very young working-class age group.

The fair will feature health screenings by the All Saints University medical personnel, wellness sessions by the Spa Health and Wellness Association of Dominica, education and counselling on non-communicable diseases and nutrition by the Health Promotion Unit, mass aerobics and entertainment for children.

The fair is being promoted as an ideal complement to the GGAD’s commitment to the spiritual, physical, emotional and mental health of young girls and women.

The Girl Guides Association of Dominica encourages the general public to turn out and take advantage of the many services being offered.