Girl Guides health fair deemed a success

The Girl Guides Association of Dominica (GGAD) Health fair held recently deemed a success.

The fair was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard between the Royal Bank of Canada and Fresh Market under the theme ‘Our Health, Our Wealth- Time to Take Control. ‘

The event was held as part of the celebration of the Association’s 90th anniversary under the theme ‘Connecting with the past, Moving Forward.’

Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides Association, Valencia Webb, said that the decision to make the health fair part of the 90th anniversary was a good one as the event created a timely opportunity to raise awareness and promote healthy dieting and exercise.

“Although it is quite challenging for some individuals to focus on anything other than Christmas preparation at this time, it is also a great opportunity for an event such as this one seeing that many people are most likely to consume a lot of fatty and unhealthy foods. Some don’t even exercise regularly,” Webb explained. “Physical activity such as going to the gym, walking, dancing, jogging, running or hiking among others, is vital for long life and great health. Dieting, daily water intake, regular check-ups among others, are also required for a healthy lifestyle. For all of these reasons and more, this health fair is of utmost importance.”

She urged those present to not take their health for granted as it can result in serious risk and permanent death and encouraged the people to be diligent in their lifestyle habits.

The fair featured health screenings by the All Saints University, wellness sessions by the Spa Health and Wellness Association of Dominica, education and counselling on Non-Communicable Diseases and nutrition by the Health Promotion Unit, mass aerobics and entertainment for children.