Glenroy Cuffy’s vehicle vandalized again

“To those who think they want to deter me, they are making a mistake and I will rise again.”
Those are the words of United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Roseau Central Constituency, Glenroy ‘Soso’ Cuffy, after his vehicle was vandalized for the second time.
In February 2019, Cuffy reported that his vehicle, which was parked on the link bridge road between Roseau and Goodwill, was vandalized in the wee hours of the morning.
He said then, that the battery compartment where the two batteries were usually kept was damaged and both batteries were stolen and the wires leading to the batteries were cut.
Well, despite a saying to the contrary, it appears that lighting does strike twice in the same place-at least for Cuffy – because when he left the studios of Q-95 on Thursday night after the Workers Voice Programme, he noticed that his truck – the same truck of 2019- which was parked in the vicinity of that radio station, had been vandalized.
“About 10:35pm, I proceeded to the vehicle to go home, upon opening my vehicle, I turned on the ignition and noticed nothing came on,” Cuffy told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Friday . “I thought a wire was disconnected, so I went around the vehicle only to find out that the same thing that happened to me some time ago when my vehicle was vandalized and my battery was stolen, that is the same thing that happened to me.”
He said when his truck was vandalized the first time, he had a welder reinforce the battery compartment to make it more secure, “but only to find out the person or persons came well equipped.”
Cuffy believes that the incident was strategically planned.
“Wherever you see that truck, the people’s truck, it can be identified as the property of Glenroy Cuffy. People know it’s my truck…” he remarked. “They know where that truck was parked, I was on the programme, so they would have ample time, whoever did that…it appeared that it was strategically planned, they came with their tools.”
Cuffy, an active politician, is not ruling out politics as a possible motive for the act.
“Some people may say that it is politically motivated…for the reason I was in the studio, knowing whoever…did the act had knowledge that I was in the studio, it may well be the case of political victimization or politically motivated ideas.”
He made it clear that the “people’s truck” will be restored to do the people’s work.
“That is what I survive by and I will continue to service the Dominica people,” he said. “I hope that this doesn’t happen to anybody [else].”
Cuffy is adamant that the incident will not cause him to be looking over his shoulder.
“I live in a democracy and the laws that govern Glenroy ‘Soso’ Cuffy and many other Dominicans are democratic laws,” he insists. “I feel free in my country, I have right to express myself freely, I have right to associate with whatever political party there is, I have right to go to whatever church there is.”
The matter is being investigated by police and Cuffy hopes that investigators will get to the bottom of the incident.
“The police should act in an expeditious manner to have that matter resolved,” he said.
He appealed to people who are “bent on causing mischief,” to desist from doing so.
“We should really try to stay away from criminal activities. I think we can resolve our issues amicably and I think we can learn to control our anger and do not react in ways to end people’s lives,” Cuffy stated.
He urged people to find better ways to resolve issues and help bring crime in Dominica to an end.
“At least let us show that we are better people, that we attract investment because of how well we behave,” said Cuffy, who conducts business with his truck. “If we fail to behave in a manner that is going to attract investment then we will not have people investing in the country which could bring meaningful jobs to our people.”
Regarding the first report of vandalism in 2019, Cuffy said police have not been able to make an arrest or to identify a suspect.
IBO SMART,tell the Dominican people
(1) What year the majority of Dominican voters voted UWP
(2) How many seats they
got
(3) How many votes they got
Uneducated Liars,wicked crooks and traitors.The MAJORITY OF DOMINICAN VOTERS HAS NEVER VOTED UWP.And will never vote UWP.Go burst some blood vessels.IBO,DE OBSERVER and Sixty four thousand PROVE ME WRONG.Instead of frothing at the mouth go do some home work.READ
From what I read the vehicle was not vandalized the person or persons seize the opportunity and stole the batteries .Did you have an alarm on the truck? or did you forgot to luck it
So So, I advise you to also invest in a camera, the one that records fron and back while you are away or parked.
@de Observer
I too was very confused and bemused by Lyin’ Clown’s statistics. It’s VOODOO statistics. This is what happens when one tries to defend the indefensible. You make yourself look foolish. Mr. Clown, you come across as an APEX DUNCE.
@Lyin’ Clown
What’s your point? Facts are stubborn things. You are entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts. The fact is that Dominica, under Skerrit’s stewardship, has not only retard progress but Dominica has sunk to derriere position in terms of its economic, social and political status.
Your blood-vessel-bursting tirades, incessant ranting and raving, character assassination won’t change the daunting realities of the many unemployed and working poor in Dominica.
Misguided Clown, it’s conspicuously obvious that TRUTH is a very bitter pill for the supporters of the DLP to swallow. Your blind support for the most corrupt regime in the Caribbean makes you a non-entity. Your personal attacks would not deter me from speaking TRUTH to POWER.
DNO, are comments edible?
Where are my comments?
ADMIN: We find it hard to believe that you are not aware why your comment was not allowed.
We will not publish comments that accuse victims of a crime of being perpetrators of that same crime – particularly when there is no evidence.
By prematurely assigning guilt to the victim you are not only diverting attention away from finding the true perpetrator but accusing the victim of being guilty of fraud and criminal behaviour.
Don’t worry! I’ll draw your attention to show how bias you can be!
Just a matter of time!
ADMIN: We have come to expect as much from our readers. We just ask that you keep an open mind when others do the same for you.
IBO SMART,people like you are causing UWP to LOSE elections with your FALSE information and lies
UWP
Year. Votes. Seats.
%
1990 .8979 .6. 26.85
1995. 12777. 11. 34.36
2000 .15428. 9. 43.24
2005 .16569. 9. 43.67
2009. 12660. 3. 34.86
2014. 17587. 6. 42.85
2019. 16424. 3. 40.99
So stop your BS about stealing election.The Dominican voting majority has NEVER VOTED UWP.These UWP guys smell of CORRUPTION and will NEVER be voted into office.
The police and the court are the two BIGGEST STUMBLING BLOCKS to JUSTICE in the country.
Mr. Cuffy, don’t expect any form of justice. The residents are like sitting ducks to the criminals who feel as though they are immune from prosecution. In Skerrit’s Dominica justice has gone INCOGNITO. It’s elusive as it hides in dark places.
If you want JUSTICE watch WHO you give POWER to. POWER in the wrong hands ALWAYS bring OPPRESSION, VICTIMIZATION and INJUSTICE. Don’t expect FAIRNESS in Skerrit’s Dominica.
I’m a quintillion per cent certain that if any experts were to conduct a detailed study, Dominicans will have the shortest life expectancy in the entire Eastern Caribbean.
There are two main contributing factors, Anxiety (stress, fear, apprehension) and Hopelessness caused by perpetual poverty, runway crime, consistently high unemployment, an atrocious healthcare system, police brutality, political victimization, the everyday consumption of cheap cholesterol laden foods and the list continues in perpetuity.
Robberies, praedial larceny, shoplifting, burglary, stabbings, shootings, illicit drugs, child molestation, sexual abuse, unlawful carnal knowledge are too prevalent in the country.
The current ruling party is bankrupt of innovative ideas. They take too much for themselves and give too little to the masses They need to be booted out and make way for patriots with fresh and creative ideas to rescue the country from certain economic, political and social collapse.
I have no sympathy for union men or women just members of the MOB just in cahoots with the government to exploit poor people.
So, are there no police patrols in the areas that the vehicle is being parked? someone has the time to do that much damage without being seen?
Whatever the motivation (ill will, jealousy, malice, hatred) this type of activity should not be encouraged in Dominica. Everyone should feel comfortable to park his/her vehicle safely anywhere in “the nature island of the world” while out on legal business. Serious police patrols should further strengthen a culture of safety and security, if it exists.
It would be interesting to know if Mr. Cuffy strategically owes anyone…because this appear to be rather personal.
Remember the vehicles of Monelle – St. Joseoh, Jason-Laplaine, Dice, and others, no doubt, the country, under our noses, is disintegrating into gangster rule. The acts are wicked to harm anyone who dare speak their mind.
That is certainly Not Acceptable and must be Condemned Vigorously.
May not be Politically motivated but maybe just an item easy to sell or use for other purposes..
Glenroy is a Politicien but not in the Top National Influential Ones to necessitate such despicable act.
If he thinks the motivation is Politically influenced then he should equally condemn his Party Leaders/Followers Violence inducing prononcements etc etc .
Do we no longer have a Police presence in Roseau
No foot or mobile patrol ongoing,this is the major town and it appears to be lawless?
I have repeated umpteen of times that when a government is lawless society becomes lawless. The present crime rate is unprecedented. Procuring a gun is as easy as purchasing bread.
This time is like ‘Happy Hour’ for the criminals. They know that they would not be apprehended by the police. So they prey on the people with reckless abandon. Dominica is a FAILED MONOCRATIC STATE.
I hope the battries explode in their face
Soso my boy so sorry to see what you are going through and I dare say its politically motivated. YES I just did because its true!!!! My dear friend and brother Dr. Blessings from Senjo has a perfect way of putting things like this; ” Coming events cast a …..shadow”. Those who are rejoicing today will sure be hurting tomorrow because somebody MUST talk bro. Thieves and those who commit such acts likes to brag to their peers so keep your ears on the ground…… “Coming events casts a shadow because there are cameras in the area!
I am certain the New Speaker that was bought for the poulette cabinet on high street can assist the popo.
“I was on the programme, so they would have ample time, whoever did that…it appeared that it was strategically planned, they came with their tools.”
“Some people may say that it is politically motivated…for the reason I was in the studio, knowing whoever…did the act had knowledge that I was in the studio, it may well be the case of political victimization or politically motivated ideas.”
Get real brother Cuffy. Based on your statements, this sound like a simple theft and it is probably the same individual/s who stole it before. Opportunity: they knew you were on a program; motive: acquiring a battery. Stop the nonsense rhetoric about political victimization. Someone saw an opportunity to steal a battery and they took that opportunity.
Get real man.
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
Put a camera in your truck in this modern world what you doing driving a truck without camera
What you are insinuating makes no sense soso. Someone just stole your batteries.
It happened twice and you think it makes no sense. I wonder how you would have felt if it had happened to you. Whether it is a political insinuation or not, as everything is political including your allusion, you should not support that type of behavior because it is criminal by its nature.
PLEASE
Well, if Soso and his UWP mates cannot secure a truck, how the hell would they secure our country if they were to be elected?
You are so right my friend, you are so right, and I totally agree with you. He should talk to Melissa about providing some of her hit men as protection for his truck. Bet it would end there and then.
It makes no sense. You all put politics in everything and it’s annoying. The company I work for had the batteries from some of our trucks stolen on several occasions. Were they stolen because of the boss’s politics. Grow up. People in need and with no means to get it steal stuff.