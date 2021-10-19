Good reviews for Dominica’s performers and products at EXPO 2020 Dubai

Dominica’s performances and products have been well received by patrons at EXPO 2020 Dubai, according to a member of the committee which is responsible for Dominica’s presence at the event, Lloyd Pascal, Head of DEXIA’s Export Promotion and Development Department.
Dominica is participating, along with over 190 countries, in the six month long event (October 1st 2021- March 31st 2022) dubbed “the world in one place.” The theme for the Nature Isle’s pavilion at the event is “Experience the Commonwealth of Dominica – the Nature Island of the World Through the Lens of its Culture, Heritage and Traditions”
Dominica’s participation at EXPO 2020 started on Saturday October 16, 2021 with the opening of its pavilion and the Dominica National Day ceremony.
“It’s been a tremendous experience for us. The fact that we were able to meet with so many people from different cultures is one thing but we are also here to present products and to promote Dominica,” Pascal told Dominica’s Media Liaison Officer, Ivona Jno. Baptiste Lugay. “So that it has been a very good experience in terms of people trying to find out what we do best in Dominica. We were able to show them some of these products and at the same time have them sample.”
Pascal said the reviews have been good so far.
“I think we have some very good products. I mean, we already have some quality products and I think we just need to improve on the aspects of quality. We may be missing out on some; maybe our labeling needs to be improved in some cases,” he added.
According to the DEXIA official, there’s also an opportunity to look at joining forces in pepper sauce production for example, to meet the demands in such markets because according to him, “you must be able to be consistent in terms of volumes as no one-supplier can achieve this.”
Meanwhile, Calypsonian Tasha Peltier (Tasha P) who performed at the event, praised the Dominican delegation that represented Dominica at EXPO 2020.
Tasha P hopes that the younger generation will one day have a chance to have the same experience.
“The good that came out of it was exceptional. I must admit the satisfaction came from the actual performance and being with my new team Expo 2020 family. We had a nice Vibe not just during practices or during travels, but we were just hugging each other on stage for the whole 20 minutes,” She revealed. “It was a perfect feeling that I cannot describe and I just wish younger artists in Dominica Will get the opportunity to do something as such or even artists on a whole.”
The singer said she appreciated being chosen as one of the few to take part in the exposition and said this opportunity will open doors for Dominica’s culture to be known globally.
Miranda Langley of the Kalinago Territory also expressed joy at being given the opportunity for the first time, to perform at “this momentous occasion.”
“ It was a great experience for me because I have been to CARIFESTA in the Caribbean, North America and South America, but this is my first time to the Middle East. Their culture is really rich. This gave me a Kalinago…to make my people proud.”
Gerald Langley is the husband and he also attended as Dominica’s Flag bearer. This was also his visit to Dubai.
“It’s my first time coming that far. I have been to Malta when I was doing a movie with Universal Studios for the Quincentennial story. Saturday was a very historical day for me; it was a big moment and for the first time I was a flag bearer of my country and I felt great,” Langley exclaimed.
He said this exposure will always be a lifetime story for him, something he will never forget.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
You know this whole thing about good or great review is nothing than another Dominica 🇩🇲 clapping Dominica on its shoulder.
I am not supposed to give myself any good review; that should come from a judging committee, as far as I see, the good review Dominica got seemed to have come from Lloyd, some calypso singer, and another.
That is like one attending school and took an examination, finish with a C, almost F, conceived in their mind that they finished with an A, hence they believe they have a 4.0 GPA.
Interestingly we hear about a 190 different countries, but it appeared as Dominica is the one and only from the West Indies.
On the other hand I wonder how many bottles of pepper water they sold to the king of Dubai thus far.
“Good reviews” is the sum total of what the results of this bloated contingent which was sent to Dubai. For the number of years that Dominca has been participating in expos locally, regionally and internationally you mean it’s only now that the poor packaging and labeling is known? Do you believe that current production capacity is sufficient to fill large orders to big companies internationally? Which company has the time to wait whilst producers in Dominca scale up their plant, equipment etc to satisfy any orders for goods presented at the EXPO. The happy talk about the experience is all that’s going to result with maybe a total of number of citizenship and passports to justify the cost to taxpayers. Who they think they fooling? It was a joy ride for those who were sent
DON key IBO,1,163 voters who voted UWP in 2014 did not vote them in 2019,WHY?UWP lost 1,163 votes in 2019.WHY?
“…maybe our labeling needs to be improved in some cases…”
If labeling includes package design, I recollect that some years ago a team of top designers from the UK were brought in to assist local manufactures improve the packaging of their products.
The team came up with some brilliant designs, some of which incorporated locally sourced materials. But as far as I am aware not one manufacturer put the designs into practice.
They would say that, wouldn’t they? They wouldn’t admit that it was an utter waste of state money. Well, I for one aren’t being fooled by Skerrit, his officials or any of his supporters. This was a jolly for loyal party members at the expense of the state. No rewards for guessing what is expected of them at the next election.
We do not expect anything better from you,IBO France.Everything for the betterment of Dominica and the people of Dominica you CRITICIZE.Your hatred for Dominica and the people of Dominica is because they have REJECTED UWP over and over again at the polls.
Circus Clown, the truth unnerves you. You keep on referring to the election results to justify every wrong done by this ruling, failed Experiment.
This is the unmitigated truth about the elections in Dominica during Skerrit’s tenure. Dominica has the most correct electoral system in the world. The electoral system is so bad, if the Labour Party put a corpse in a casket in each constituency and print on the word ‘LABOUR’ on the side of each casket, the corpses will win in 18 constituencies.
Here comes the plethora of astonishingly excellent reviews. Dominica’s exhibits were head and shoulder above all others. Look out for a flurry of activity at the air and sea ports. Tourists galore would be roaming the streets. Local manufacturing and food processing would be at an unprecedented high.
This is just fantasy my people to justify the multi-million dollar picnic in the UAE and to create favourable talking points for the media. DBS, Kairi, GIS and DNO have already handcuffed themselves to this fictitious narrative.
Skerrit and his posse would return and no probing questions about the signed agreement in Pakistan, the ten million dollar deal from OPEC, the price tag of the excursion, the timeline for the receipt of all these goodies from the strong rap hers kissing as journalists.Bona fide journalism has flapped its wings and flew away.
DNO can you please ask Lloyd Pascal which country that didn’t receive B good reviews? I bet against my wallet that every country present will get good reviews and I bet there other countries that received better reviews than us. At the end of the exercise I bet quite a few countries will make money as a result of their products on display. Apart from our passports that will sell what else we expect to make money from? I doubt they travelled with cannabis