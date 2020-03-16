Government appoints national coordinator for Coronavirus pandemic

Former Executive Director of the Caribbean Center for Development and Administration (CARICAD), Jennifer Astaphan, has been appointed by the government to serve as National Coordinator of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Astaphan, who is a health professional and attorney, is also a former permanent secretary in Dominica’s Ministry of Health.
Her appointment was announced by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Friday at a Consultation on the COVID-19 Virus.
“Today, Cabinet has decided to appoint an overall national coordinator of our country’s response and this person has graciously accepted to serve in that capacity and this is Mrs. Jennifer Astaphan,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated.
Skerrit said Dr. Collin McIntyre will also serve as the national coordinator of logistics to ensure that proper protocols are implemented in areas such as airports and isolation rooms.
The Prime Minister indicated that the government intends to expand the membership of the COVID-19 task force to include a number of stakeholders in communities in order to effectively combat the disease.
“The private sector, the unions, the parliament, the churches, so that we get live information from the task force and, armed with the live information, we are better able now to go into the communities among our constituencies,” he noted.
He said this information will be shared and used to educate the general public.
Skerrit also expressed his sincere and profound gratitude to the public servants who have been at the front line of preparations and showing signs of commitment and dedication to their duties and country.
“The many nurses who have come forward to say I want to volunteer…the customs officers, the port workers, the medical doctors, the environmental officers, ground handlers, the agents of ports and ferries, all of these stakeholders are critical to our national response,” he noted.
The prime minister said the nation will spare no efforts in seeking to prepare because “time is of the essence.”
6 Comments
So do we honestly believe that we really don’t have any cases in Dominica?..
Like Dominica wrapped up in a bubble while all the other islands reporting cases?..
To believe that you have to be living in your own special bubble.. I doh think no Dominican really believing that.. especially when we were so happy to accept all those cruise ships that everybody else turned away.
And it have people that can afford to buy things and stock up all now so but it have plenty of us that cannot even afford to buy bread.. much less a roll of toilet paper.
But I think that all of us; Labour, Workers, Freedom,.. just there hoping that we can get tested if we there coughing and feeling sick so we don’t end up spreading de Corona and that dem man have serious plans in place if things really start to get out of control (God forbid).
Hoping that our new National Coordinator turns out to be our local version of Dr. Anthony Fauci and that absolutely no Dominican lives are lost because of this global…
So you see even deceitful Skewo acknowledging that the Marking Tyre Doc is already a failure. Skewo playing saviour again like is not him that fail to be proactive but the Tyre Doc . Boy mister is really a master trickster eh. The Tyre Doc will learn its only a matter of time. But if the lady self doh careful she pweeee under Skewo
I don’t trust Skerrit appointments.
She may have her skill in her profession but Skerrit is still calling de shots…..micromanaging over her head, de minister of health and de permanent secretary in health.
Dominican officials have de country in a false state of healthcare readiness.
Our main hospital is still at phase 1.
We sending people overseas to receive special medical care every week. I am interested in seeing the documentary evidence of ‘who’ was so lucky to be tested for covid-19 in Dominica….our minister of health said so.
De readers shouldn’t dig to deep to suspect who made the suggestion for this woman to spearhead that covid-19 issue.
We have local doctors who are highly appreciated outside of Dominica that Skerrit does not like
Yes I said it!
De director of de movie not to skilled….you can see right through his plot…. and dismantle de story altogether.
Why do we need a national coordinator at this stage, after all we were just told that Dominica hasn’t got any cases yet. Perhaps it is the truth that the country has some cases already but the government isn’t admitting it to avoid panic.
Job for the boys. This is the job of the health Team lead by the Chief Epidemiologist and director primary health care. Just rubbish.
Job for he boys and girls. So what is wrong with the Primary Health Director the efficient health team in Dominica.