Government committed to relocating Coulibistrie and Campbell residents – PM Skerrit 

With the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season less than one month away, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has reiterated his government’s commitment to relocate of residents of Coulibistrie and Campbell.
In 2018, Skerrit, in his capacity as housing minister, announced that 18 acres of land were being acquired at Macoucherie to create a new development for residents of Coulibistrie, one of the villages severely impacted by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and Hurricane Maria in 2017.
At the time, he stated that upon completion of the conceptual designs for this new housing development, the government would meet with the residents of Coulibistrie to share the plans with them, solicit their feedback, and incorporate some of the recommendations into the final design.
The Prime Minister also reported that the conceptual drawing for this new housing development is “about eighty per cent complete”.
Member of Parliament for the Mahaut Constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, has also announced that residents of Campbell will be relocated to warner in 2021.
Following the devastation of Tropical Storm Erika, the village which is prone to landslides and floods was left even more exposed and vulnerable to any natural disaster.
It was also determined that there was very little action that could be taken in the village to mitigate against further erosion of land.
Since then, the government has decided to relocate the residents in phases, targeting the twenty-five most vulnerable families first.
When questioned during a recent Anou Pale programme on the status of the relocation exercise, the prime minister said the plans are being worked on and will be implemented on a phased basis.
“We have been a bit slow in the finalization of the acquisition of the land in Macoucherie so I think the ministry of housing needs to give greater attention to this. However we’re making movements and we will acquire from the Dominica Social Security over 200 acres of land that it has in Warner so that we can develop into housing,” Skerrit stated.
He said that housing development in Warner which is expected to be a “modern community” will not only cater to the residents of Campbell but will provide housing for public and private sector employees as well as people in the diaspora who have expressed interest to the government about such properties.
“The reality is Campbell would have been relocated by now if the folks had agreed to my suggestion in 2007. At that time, I went to Campbell and I said look this place is vulnerable; we have to move you, but you know, like all of us you know, we grow up in a particular community, that’s where we have our livelihoods, our home, you know, to be relocated, it is always a challenge for many people,” the prime minister pointed out.
He said to date, numerous individuals have expressed interest in moving, however, residents in the most vulnerable parts of the community will relocate in the first instance.
“So we committed to this and I believe very soon we will finalize the documentation on this particular housing development in Warner and be in a better position to articulate and to present to the residents in both Campbell and Coulibistrie detailed plans for their relocation,” the prime minister stated.
According to the Colorado State University (CSU), an above-normal number of storms is expected in 2021, making for a very active season overall.
CSU’s initial extended forecast (published April 8, 2021) predicts a total of 17 named storms (average is 12.1) for the year, of which 8 would become hurricanes (average is 6.4). Of the hurricanes that were expected to occur, 4 would turn into major hurricanes (average is 2.7).
Major hurricanes are storms reaching at least Category 3 strength in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. CSU also predicts an “above-normal” chance of major hurricanes making landfall across the U.S. coastline and in the Caribbean this year.
22 Comments
who laughs last…laughs the best. Laugh now, cry later. Tell that to the poonjabi Dr.
“We have been a BIT slow in the acquisition…”. Erica was in 2015! We are in 2021 – and 3 weeks from the hurricane season- but Lin Clown 🤡 DARE not call the PM a TRAITOR. She reserves that word for Athie and me.
Still waiting for your significant contributions to Dominica, Lin Clown 🤗🤭😂😹😸!!
And by the way Lin, have you driven or ridden on the road from Canfield to Hatton Garden, that your government calls a highway? That too is part of my work for Dominica. When Pietro and I negotiated with the French government, the cost was 54 millions (2003), your government pussy footed and the last price I heard from the mouth of Moreblack was a whopping 119 millions, and it is still incomplete!! But the people of those said communities will overwhelmingly vote for incompetence come next election. They love and adore MEDIOCRITY. Another reason for leaving, Lin.
HOTEP!
I always thought Lin Clown was a young uneducated girl. Those emotional outbursts have no reason or measure. And yes people like her love nonsense. They dont even understand whats going on around them. Easily impressed and satisfied. His significant contribution to Dominica can be found at one of Dominica’s solid waste treatment sites or the nearest landfill. Dont wait for much else.
@Vere Tere, Prime minister Dr. Skerrit, do not need any excuses to give Lennox Linton, and his bunch of arrogant no losers a good kicking up their backsides, put that in your pipe and smoke it ha ha ha 🤣
Mr. Man Dog, or perhaps you much prefer to be called Mr. Animal, one way or the other a spade is a spade; thus, a dog is an animal anyway, so you may answer to both names eh!
You know; you keep writing all sorts of derogatory comments about Lennox when you should be listening to what he conveys. You need to understand that Lennox Linton is an elected parliamentary representative, elected by people in a constituency in the country.
Therefore he has as much right, to speak on any subject matter in the House of Parliament, the same as Roosevelt!
Keep in mind that Roosevelt Skerrit does not own Dominica, Isacc that crook; that little boy kissing Roosevelt behind does not own Dominica, hence they do have the right to obstruct or prevent any member of the house from speaking.
Only in Dominica, we find such crap, and people like you see comfort in dictators behavior perpetrated by Roosevelt and a disoriented so called speaker of the House.
After they obstructed Lennox causing…
So, let me finish this:
You see, perhaps it ‘s a good thing they prevented Linton from debating the matter in the House!
If they had not obstructed him, he may not have talked to Matt; causing his voice, and the truth of the matter to reverberate around the world so that someone like me could have understand his logic; and defining the law, and the constitution as written in connection to what was debated in the House!
It is one thing not to like a person; you do not have to respect the messenger; nevertheless; if you listen to the messenger and examine the message he/she delivers, you might learn something as I did.
To be honest with you, until I listened to Lennox Linton; when I heard about a “stimulus ” in Dominica, I was amused; until I heard Lennox point out the details as written in our nation’s constitution.
For all the years Roosevelt claim to be prime minister, I’ve never heard Roosevelt detail a subject as Linton did at anytime.
Lennox is special; a “genius…
@Francisco, Who the hell is that so-called Lennox Linton, he is nothing compared to Pm Dr. Skerrit, you and your Clown is nothing more than fake news and a waste of time go away …………….
Okay Mr. Dog, perhaps you are correct on another planet oui!
But let me tell you this; a very long time ago I discovered Roosevelt is one of those people who lack intelligence; the man is unable to think cognitively; as such he cannot make any decision on his own.
That is why the actual prime minister is a certain Barbadian, and his deputy is a Vincentian eh.
Anything they command the corrupted Skerrit to do he jumps at their orders, that is why Roosevelt have you and all the Dominica clowns like you in darkness and poverty!
Just imagine a man named Paul Southwell from Castle Bruce went in Government in St. Kitts; in 1964 built an International Airport for the people of St. Kitts.
In the 20st century, Roosevelt Skerrit goes to St. Kitts brought a bit of filthy rag to Dominica to decide whether Dominica need an International Airport.
And I doh have the time to talk about St. Vincent and Gonzales now.
Dogs I think you more deserve that kick than any one else.
Hon Prime Minister it is about time. And please do not put thing in those slums called apartments……these people have houses with yard etc. please do not let them be like the poor Ti Savanne people. And sir stop thinking about that one month before the season.
Government committed to do what? Let me leave that alone and instead, let me make a general statement that’s not related to this subject matter:
People the only thing Satan, the father of lies is committed to is, Stealing, killing and destroying. That’s his ultimate goal even if he around the so called legal ways of doing it. Jesus made it clear here: The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly John 10:10
In the picture, if what we see is the aftermath of an event that occurred in 2018; which cost the people of Coulibistrie their homes; how come it took this long for Roosevelt to decide on the relocation of these people?
The people became destitute three years ago; how come the corrupted man that restless crook did not find it in his black devil heart to give houses to those who lost their homes three years ago the same way he speedily gave the free government money to foreigners to build empty guess houses, they call hotels.
The election is approaching; so that’s Roosevelt’s ploy!
By the way corrupted Roosevelt; where is the house you promised me for my sister to replace her house blown away in 2018.
Thanks for not giving it to her; if you did. I would not have built her a house; started in 2020, and completed in 2020. oui!
Because you lie to me I turned on you like a savage wolf eh!
Hahahaahahaahahaha!
Crazy how it took him lying to you for you to figure ot what kind of nam he is. Only until it reaches home will dominicans see the light in their eyes. Until then they will turn a blind eye to all the other attrocities, once they getting for themselves, too hell with everyone else. This is why Skerrit still there. He is able to use dominicans because of our greed. In your case it was for your sister who needed a home, but to him the same principle applies, we have needed him mor than he needs us. and he loves that, ne needs that to remain in power.
“we have needed him mor than he needs us. and he loves that, ne needs that to remain in power”
Let me focus on what you conveyed: Be informed, people do not need the politicians, the politicians need you, and me and everyone else; we the farmers, the professionals in any other profession, are the employers of the politicians, without our vote these people are nothing; and I truly mean absolutely nothing!
When you vote for a politician and he wins an election, she/he becomes a paid employee in your employment; with the power to fire that politician when they fail to perform.
That is Roosevelt is at the mercy of the people of Dominica. He reins at the people mercy; only that our people are not aware of that fact!
They put on suits in ninety degree heat, looking down at the people who make them eat bread; they steal whatever floats past their hands; become rich in one term in office, they give:
Will continue:
Yes, they give plenty of hand wave; they may stop and talk about some opposition member, they like to buy people rum; they get the feeble mind inebriated; the suckers then regard them as friends while they do not have a pay cheque to take care of their family!
The mandatory duties of a government is to crate conditions to cause people to invest in the country, creating jobs and all other forms of opportunity for the population.
I don’t have a problem with a few people getting some kind of assistance; but the source must be set up in a way where everyone can benefit when the have a need.
The way it is right now Red gets it all: Blue, and Green gets screwed.
Every politician is vulnerable; without our vote they are nothing.
“Absolute power corrupts absolutely!”
That was first coined by John Emerich Edward Dalberg Acton, also known as Lord Acton, in 1887.
The full phrase is “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power….
Off course that will take place weeks and months sbefore next election. That’s been the election pattern the last 15 yrs and expect some secret envelopes too
These days the envelope not even secret. Last election they were all over social media.
…and more advance election treating from this rogue PM.
I fear that the government’s concept of a “modern community” will be more alien cheek by jowl housing developments.
The identity of places reflects the identity of ourselves.
Roger I believe Skerrit and them preparing Coulibistrie for mining development That that that American character Sam Holland had there all along and what Skerrit wants, Skerrit gets.
Watch this space, RIP Coulibistrie.
Is this for voting purposes? Because i mean its 4 years now.