Government confirms resignation of CREAD executives

Government has confirmed that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Climate Resilience Executing Agency of Dominica (CREAD), have resigned.

Dominica News Online (DNO) reported on May 24 that CEO, Dr. Pepukaye “Pep” Bardouille and COO, Colin Scaife, had both resigned from the agency.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the government said Scaife resigned on May 31, 2020, after serving notice on January 24th this year and Dr. Bardouille also resigned and will be leaving her post on the 31st of July 2020.

“These resignations are their personal decisions, that Government must accept in good faith, but they will not interrupt unduly the fulfillment of the mandate of CREAD,” the release stated. “The position of COO will be redefined and Government has already begun the recruitment process through the recruitment agency utilized previously, to obtain a replacement for the CEO and we expect that subject to this process and the prevailing world health situation, that someone will be in place before Dr. Bardouille leaves, to allow for a seamless transition process.”

DNO was told by well-informed sources that the resignations of Dr. Bradouille and Scaife stem from CREAD’s inability to meet its objectives because various government ministries are not providing the necessary support.

The government thanked the outgoing CEO and COO “for their respective contribution to CREAD and wish them every success in their new endeavours. We also take this opportunity to thank our international partners and all those who have assisted in advancing Dominica’s resilience programme.”

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to pursue its vision of making Dominica the first climate-resilient nation and to confirm that its policies projects programmes to date, are all on course to achieving this objective.

The Act establishing the Climate Resilience Executing Agency was passed in December 2018. CREAD was set up to assist Government in the pursuit of the climate resilience vision. Its governance structure includes a Policy Board chaired by the Prime Minister and a Supervisory

Committee chaired by the representative of one of our donor partners. The CREAD management and staff are responsible for the day to day running of CREAD. CREAD, though an independent statutory body established by legislation, is properly aligned to the national Government framework and as such works closely with the Government System. The model chosen by Dominica is considered a hybrid, whereby, recovery action is implemented by a combination of CREAD and existing line Ministries.

Since the establishment of CREAD, two major activities have been completed: the Dominica Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan in May 2020) and the just-unveiled National Resilience Development Strategy 2030.