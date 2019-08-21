Government embarks on “remarkable” health care journey according to Darroux

Minister for health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said the government is embarking on a “remarkable journey” towards a complete and affordable health care sector in Dominica.

At the launch of DLP candidate for the Marigot constituency Gregory “Karessah” Riviere on Sunday, Darroux stated that Dominicans will witness changes in infrastructure and services in health care in the coming months.

“I would like to reassure each and every one of you that the future of health care on the island looks good,”he enthused. “In the coming months you will witness the revolution of the health care sector both in infrastructure and services that will set the standards for health care services in the sub region.”

The minister continued, “From the opening of our state of the art Dominica China Friendship Hospital in the next few days, to the construction of 12 modern health centers and polyclinics around the island. From the inaugural services of an MRI machine to the construction of the new Marigot hospital.”

The new hospital, Darroux revealed, will be a 40 thousand square foot and two story facility with over a bed capacity of more than 50. It will include a wide range of essential modern services such as an accident and emergency department, ambulatory services, intensive care unit, maturity and pediatric wards, laboratory services, radiology department, a trauma center and an operating theater.

He reassured Riviere that within his first 2 years, if elected, he will cut the ribbon to the new and modern Marigot hospital.

Prime Minister Skerrit announced on State-owned DBS Radio on Wednesday morning that the government and Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE) have signed an agreement for the construction of the hospital. Skerrit said that work is expected to begin on the facility before the end of the year.

The health minister also gave the assurance that the “historic” pilot national health insurance program will be improved, as well as the availability of specialty services in Dominica and added that twenty-six community health workers will be employed to complete the reconstruction of the nursing service on the island.