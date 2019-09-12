Government launches new, island-wide Housing Recovery Project (HRP)

Building Resilience in the Housing Sector
As September 18, 2019 approaches, the world recalls the devastating images of Dominica, two years ago, that affected 90% of the housing sector, leaving more than 4,500 houses destroyed and over 20,000 partially damaged. Small Island economies like Dominica are becoming more vulnerable, given the increased severity of natural events such as category 5 hurricanes, intense rainfall channeled by global climate change, and seismic risks.
Every 2 years, since 2011, natural disasters have been severely impacting Dominica, resulting in significant loss to the country, including major adverse effect on our housing stock.
The Housing Recovery Project (HRP) is a new, island wide project designed to provide support for the reconstruction of 1,700 completely destroyed small houses owned by the most vulnerable. Importantly this project will Build Resilience in the Housing Sector across Dominica. This initiative will build on the efforts by the Government, and the humanitarian agencies in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, offering housing support to citizens.
The Project was highlighted in the Budget Address by the Honourable Prime Minster, as one of the many housing initiatives of the Government under the National Housing Repair & Reconstruction Programme. The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica together with the World Bank is officially launching the HRP.
The government has secured financing from the International Development Association (IDA) credit and a Crisis Response Window Grant for the Housing Recovery Project (HRP).
Successful applicants, (those who meet all required eligibility criteria) will be provided with financial, technical and administrative assistance through the HRP-Project Implementation Unit, under the Ministry of Housing and Lands. Financial support will be provided in the form of a grant to the homeowner, with payment releases at key construction stages. This grant, along with extensive technical assistance in design and construction supervision, will enable successful applicants to reconstruct a new core house, to resist the effects of intense weather events and earthquakes. The Project will ensure that houses will be constructed in accordance with internationally recognised resilient best practices, the revised building codes and vital safeguards to address environmental, social, health and safety risks. This initiative forms part of the Government’s drive for Dominica to become the world’s first Climate Resilient Nation.
Interested persons are encouraged to apply through the HRP Social Engagement team, who will soon be located in communities across the Island to assist in completing the application. Applications will be screened through a management information system and site assessments. A timely submission of applications is recommended. For further details on the eligibility criteria and the application process, please contact 767-617-6521/767-245-1250/767-245-1250, or visit your nearest council office.
Here we go, more election propaganda and lies. If it was to come to fruition the benefactors would be those that pledge their vote to Skerrit. Isn’t it strange that all these program and give aways always come about just before elections…!
So is housing the biggest need in Dominica at this time or employment? Why all of a sudden Skerrit placing so much emphasis on building house for people instead of putting the people to work? Is it because it is much easier to hide unaccounted monies under a house or what? Man to the best om my knowledge houses IS NOT our greatest need on island and therefore Skerrit should stop hiding and dumping money under housing instead of creating employment for our young people in particular
Look out for partisan politics to raise it’s ugly head as with the distribution of cheques to non farmers. Another political stunt on the eleventh hour of a pending general election. Note well that many of these initiatives could have been started or done prior to this time. This is an all out effort to mislead the electorate. The current administration has no vision so everything is done on the spur of the moment, haphazardly. All that CBI money that has gone into the long pockets of foreigners could have been used to repair most of the houses of victims of Maria. Everything that is done by this nakedly corrupt government is for political advantageousness. Dominicans deserve a government that will work for the people everyday after a general election and not only just a few before as an act of enticement. Dominica has the potential to be the bread basket of the sub Caribbean but first the people have to rid their parliament of those crooks and invalids on the government benches.