Government launches new, island-wide Housing Recovery Project (HRP)

Building Resilience in the Housing Sector

As September 18, 2019 approaches, the world recalls the devastating images of Dominica, two years ago, that affected 90% of the housing sector, leaving more than 4,500 houses destroyed and over 20,000 partially damaged. Small Island economies like Dominica are becoming more vulnerable, given the increased severity of natural events such as category 5 hurricanes, intense rainfall channeled by global climate change, and seismic risks.

Every 2 years, since 2011, natural disasters have been severely impacting Dominica, resulting in significant loss to the country, including major adverse effect on our housing stock.

The Housing Recovery Project (HRP) is a new, island wide project designed to provide support for the reconstruction of 1,700 completely destroyed small houses owned by the most vulnerable. Importantly this project will Build Resilience in the Housing Sector across Dominica. This initiative will build on the efforts by the Government, and the humanitarian agencies in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, offering housing support to citizens.

The Project was highlighted in the Budget Address by the Honourable Prime Minster, as one of the many housing initiatives of the Government under the National Housing Repair & Reconstruction Programme. The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica together with the World Bank is officially launching the HRP.

The government has secured financing from the International Development Association (IDA) credit and a Crisis Response Window Grant for the Housing Recovery Project (HRP).

Successful applicants, (those who meet all required eligibility criteria) will be provided with financial, technical and administrative assistance through the HRP-Project Implementation Unit, under the Ministry of Housing and Lands. Financial support will be provided in the form of a grant to the homeowner, with payment releases at key construction stages. This grant, along with extensive technical assistance in design and construction supervision, will enable successful applicants to reconstruct a new core house, to resist the effects of intense weather events and earthquakes. The Project will ensure that houses will be constructed in accordance with internationally recognised resilient best practices, the revised building codes and vital safeguards to address environmental, social, health and safety risks. This initiative forms part of the Government’s drive for Dominica to become the world’s first Climate Resilient Nation.

Interested persons are encouraged to apply through the HRP Social Engagement team, who will soon be located in communities across the Island to assist in completing the application. Applications will be screened through a management information system and site assessments. A timely submission of applications is recommended. For further details on the eligibility criteria and the application process, please contact 767-617-6521/767-245-1250/767-245-1250, or visit your nearest council office.