Government moving to build residential units for Wesley residents displaced by international airport – Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his government is moving ahead with plans to house Wesley residents who were displaced due to the proposed construction of an international airport in the area.
He announced during a site visit earlier this week that government has given the go ahead for the construction of 37 residential units in the Joe Burton area in Wesley.
“We have given the go ahead for the construction of 37 new residences on the site,” he said. “There are individuals who have opted for the government to build a home for them in exchange for houses government has acquired, so we are doing 37 units,” the prime minister stated.
Skerrit said that from among the intended beneficiaries of the 37 units, there are 20 families who did not have land, but had houses on some of the properties and the government decided, in the circumstances, to provide a lot and house to those individuals.
“And there are individuals who opted for cash in exchange for their property, so what we have done is that we are paying them for the market value or the negotiated value of their house and we are providing them with a lot,” he explained. “We have started clearing the site.”
The Prime Minister mentioned August 2021 as the scheduled date for completion of construction of these residences.
He said most of the negotiations have been concluded.
“We have concluded the majority of the negotiations; there were some additional lots we had to acquire and therefore the schedule for completion of negotiations was extended,” he stated. “I believe by February 15th we should be in a position to conclude.”
Skerrit pointed out that having concluded the acquisition of the properties, the government has legal possession of all the properties and “can proceed in large measure with the airport.”
“What we will also do is to allow people who are occupying their homes to stay in their homes for the time being until we are ready to use that particular location where their homes are,” the prime minister stated.
The government’s plans for the construction of the international airport in its selected location, has drawn strong criticism much which has come from the Wesley Development Organization, comprising a number of professionals who come from that village, which was formed to advocate on behalf of residents who have concerns about the project.
While the group has said that it is not against the construction of the airport per se, it has expressed concern about the anticipated socioeconomic impact of the project on the village and what it says is the lack of consultation by the government with residents of the community.
The organization is also questioning Government’s decision to discard the location chosen by the United Workers Party in the same area in 1998 in favour of the DLP’s choice which the group says could be more damaging to the community.
These are some of a long list of concerns which are contained in a letter which the group sent to Parliamentary representative for the Wesley constituency, Fidel Grant.
According to some members of the group, shortly after receiving the letter, Grant issued a statement accusing them of being the propaganda arm of The United Workers Party (UWP).
Greetings My Friends:
Allot of debates and comments were being made on the proposed site of the
International Airport I myself did was not in agreement with the site but after
analyzed the present project I realized that present sight is the better one: because putting the airport in the interior of the Island: economically, ecologically, and in terms
of the Agro- industry, the interior is not the best choice . The situation may be a
bit difficult now but in the long term the present sight is the best. So , let us throw our support . and move on with the project. Thank you
I am becoming confused about dominica news. I read about a 1.6 million in VIP improvement at the airport and I am reading about new airport. Very cofusing.
So what about the much heralded GEOTHERMAL plant, is there a need to spread yourselves so thin?
So, let me complete this: without an International Airport; in the 1970’s Antigua would have become a failed bankrupt State!
Some will call me “know it all.” Indeed I know that for a fact, because I had inside information; as told me by my former wife who was an executive in the Government treasury of Antigua, prior to us immigrating to the United States.
So to those who are of the opinion that an International Airport will be bad or we cannot afford one; I advise you all to be quiet!
January 22, 2021
“In light of government’s intention to build an international airport at Wesley, I call on the PM to provide the nation with evidence that the venture is economically sound.”
That in the quote above is the most stupid comment I’ve read on DNO thus far for the year 2021!
I am not a present day supporter of this so called prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit; but if is one good thing he would have done in Dominica, even that’s the last thing he does might be building an International Airport; which I will believe when the first international flight touch down in Dominica!
I detest his vicious idea of disrupting life as we know it in Wesley; damaging the village, changing the land form as we know it; otherwise, the proposal is good!
In terms of economically sound: ” Economically sound basically means being smart about finances, or making a good financial decision.
Economic= money, sound= smart.
That is why your rhetoric makes absolutely no…
Such rhetorical garbage may sound great to some people whom are educated by a smart phone, and Google; they like sweet sounding words.
Nevertheless, anybody academically educated, or simply possesses secondary education, speaking in terms of economic benefits should know, or realize; economic benefits where Aviation is concern: (International Airport are concern), provides the only worldwide transportation network, which makes it essential for global business and tourism!
An International Airport plays an essential role in creating economic growth, especially in developing countries; and indeed the poor countries as Dominica.
An International Airport will bring lots more people to Dominica, many of us who have not been home in years will return on vacation!
This Wesley idiot here will go home!
I can state here for a fact, if Antigua did not inherit an International Airport left over which was utilized by the United States and Britain during World War II; in the 1970’s Antigua…
What is this rush to build, move, relocate? World first climate resilient country where are those Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA)? Where are those Sustainability Appraisal (SA)? During the election campaign we were told that Melissa Skerrit would be a UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, Ambassador? So what happen to all that? You all are planning to move whole villages in a hurricane prone island and no one is showing off the EIA or the SA for the new locations? Come on world first climate resilience country!?
I believe by February 15th we should be in a position to conclude.” Pm I am a red red ready gyal I know because of covid no carnival but the dates are 15 and 16th I notice you have conclusion will be by Feb 15..u have not told us if we still have holidays or if we must go to work…I so looking forward for my two days holidays please give us our holidays and deal with those revelers if they break de rule…
Do not believe any word that escapes from Skerrit’s deceitful tongue. There is a well documented chronology of falsehoods he has told about the construction of this international airport. It’s NOT going to happen under his watch.
This doctoral Master of Deceit has told so many lies that if he were to be given just twenty-five cents (25c) for every lie that he has told since his ascent to the Office of Prime Minister, he would have been a centi-billionaire at this present time.
I almost believed him when ha solemnly made this same promise about the construction of an international airport in 2014 just before the then pending general election. Not Ever Again!
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Mr. Skerrit has used this same subterfuge as one of his major trump cards to retain power.
Regardless of the pros and cons of an international airport, and the ravages of tropical storms and hurricanes, what concerns me is the ease with which it is assumed that entire communities can be picked up and housed very differently elsewhere.
It appears that no one is taking into account the potential long term social problems.
DNO, a more appropriate Headline to this article would be: GOVERNMENT (one man) moving in to take residential land from the people of Wesley, so that government (one Man) could build his ONE CHINA COMMUNITY.
An international airport definitely will stimulate growth and economic development for Dominica. Ease of travel to and from the country for many Dominicans living in the diaspora will be readily welcomed.
Having said that, what Dominica needs most at this present time is SOCIAL COHESION. United we stand, divided we fall. Together we are better. Unity is strength. We should live by the mantra of all for one and one for all.
Politics should not be used to divide us for personal gains. A leader who calculatedly uses politics to divide the citizenry should be considered an ENEMY OF THE STATE. FULSTOP!!
OK someone help me out here. The Prime Minister has said that the money that was being put away monthly to the airport fund has been used up for pandemic economic support.
And again by his own utterances the much touted financing from the Chinese will not be forthcoming anytime soon.
Yet he plans to commence construction sometime this year. Where is the money coming from? I’m calling his bluff.
How is a government building an international airport without any construction documents, we have not been shown a design and or a cost estimate for this project, yet skerrit thinks he can go ahead with this project, no consultation with we the people, citizens of this land we call Dominica. Those actions have clearly defined that we no longer live in a Democratic state! Where is the 20 years development plan which should accompany the airport so we the people could understand and comprehend the way forward? This is not democracy. Protocol has been establish for the benefit of society.
An international airport for Dominica under the fake doctor’s stewardship is also fake. Mr. Skerrit has a propensity to promise much but delivers little.
On the eve of the last election, the geothermal plant was activated. Have you heard or seen anything about it since that time? It’s a monumental HOAX.
There was talk about salary increase for the police and civil servants last year. Have they gotten any?
The revitalization of Roseau was a hot topic. Today the unsanitary, unsightly and depressed state of Roseau is a national disgrace.
The self appointed ‘I run things’-supreme leader solemnly promised to replace ROSS University as many as three prestigious universities were vying to set up shop in Dominica. It has turned out that these three were only ghost institutions.
Mr. Skerrit’s ACTIONS, not his WORDS, are most instructive.
We should understand that democracy is inclusion of multiple perspectives and or opinions, so why is it Everytime that this administration is challenged with a varying opinion, they accusing the group or individual of being propagandist, in an effort to demonize this individual or group. This is an anti-democratic approach towards development which also cause others to not participate in our society and its advancement. Why has the judiciary not made a statement or address this? Our governance system seems to be embracing this anti-democratic stance in a move towards dictorial governance. The lawyers and the entire judiciary should address this.
Plain and simple, Land- grabbing and to wickedly do away with the internationally accepted site. The plan is to further use funds from passport sales to enrich a few greedy culprits.
Surveys not done re. RS plans for new site and therefore cannot be displayed to the public. Yet, villagers property are being taken away. Input faces, a scheme is continuing that is draining the resources of the country, impoverishing its citizens, while millions/ billions are being siphoned. Again, Construction of airport, financing, awards of contracts, deals, all in the hands of the foreigner, AH, and MMC?
Who really owns MMC? Why would the PM and/or MMC contract the Chinese to build a wall at the PM residence in Morne Daniel?
How comes local construction workers not fit to build Health Centres and walls and houses?
So no tenders at all for building such National projects? No work for local workers? How will they earn, feed themselves and…
Now DNO, you have given a more balanced view on this most important story, both sides of the aisle.
I was awaiting this political stunt (photo-opt) from the master of propaganda. This photo serves to distract from the indefensible act of bulldozing a poor farmer’s food crop. Just like the announcement of electoral reforms by Dennis Byron to distract from the $64 000+ monthly, rental castle paid for by taxpayers.
Where are the drawings, the reports of the studies, the cost to taxpayers, the completion time, etcetera. Only on full completion of this perennial airport will I be convinced. Mr. Skerrit”s words are as worthless as his two ornamental doctorates.
In light of government’s intention to build an international airport at Wesley, I call on the PM to provide the nation with evidence that the venture is economically sound. It’s critical that justification be provided to the citizenry in the interests of transparency, accountability and good governance.
Given that the costs are still unknown, it would allay the public’s scepticism if the following is put in the public domain:
*A business plan with comprehensive qualitative and quantitative presentation of the project; *should include, but not limited to, a brief description of major facilities to be constructed, including capacity, start and completion of construction, anticipated life projections, comprehensive estimated construction costs at each stage, an aggregate cost assessment and construction cash flow from ground breaking to commercial operation; a 30 year business plan and operational assumptions, estimated revenues, expenses and financing costs.
HOTEP!