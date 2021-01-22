Government moving to build residential units for Wesley residents displaced by international airport – Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his government is moving ahead with plans to house Wesley residents who were displaced due to the proposed construction of an international airport in the area.

He announced during a site visit earlier this week that government has given the go ahead for the construction of 37 residential units in the Joe Burton area in Wesley.

“We have given the go ahead for the construction of 37 new residences on the site,” he said. “There are individuals who have opted for the government to build a home for them in exchange for houses government has acquired, so we are doing 37 units,” the prime minister stated.

Skerrit said that from among the intended beneficiaries of the 37 units, there are 20 families who did not have land, but had houses on some of the properties and the government decided, in the circumstances, to provide a lot and house to those individuals.

“And there are individuals who opted for cash in exchange for their property, so what we have done is that we are paying them for the market value or the negotiated value of their house and we are providing them with a lot,” he explained. “We have started clearing the site.”

The Prime Minister mentioned August 2021 as the scheduled date for completion of construction of these residences.

He said most of the negotiations have been concluded.

“We have concluded the majority of the negotiations; there were some additional lots we had to acquire and therefore the schedule for completion of negotiations was extended,” he stated. “I believe by February 15th we should be in a position to conclude.”

Skerrit pointed out that having concluded the acquisition of the properties, the government has legal possession of all the properties and “can proceed in large measure with the airport.”

“What we will also do is to allow people who are occupying their homes to stay in their homes for the time being until we are ready to use that particular location where their homes are,” the prime minister stated.

The government’s plans for the construction of the international airport in its selected location, has drawn strong criticism much which has come from the Wesley Development Organization, comprising a number of professionals who come from that village, which was formed to advocate on behalf of residents who have concerns about the project.

While the group has said that it is not against the construction of the airport per se, it has expressed concern about the anticipated socioeconomic impact of the project on the village and what it says is the lack of consultation by the government with residents of the community.

The organization is also questioning Government’s decision to discard the location chosen by the United Workers Party in the same area in 1998 in favour of the DLP’s choice which the group says could be more damaging to the community.

These are some of a long list of concerns which are contained in a letter which the group sent to Parliamentary representative for the Wesley constituency, Fidel Grant.

According to some members of the group, shortly after receiving the letter, Grant issued a statement accusing them of being the propaganda arm of The United Workers Party (UWP).