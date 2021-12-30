Government of Dominica launches component three of green climate funding project; calls for project proposals

The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment launched Component 3 of the Green Climate Fund-Enhanced Direct Access (GCF-EDA) Project on Wednesday, with a call for proposals for community and adaptation projects.

The call for proposals is under Output 3: Community Resilience to Climate Impacts is Enhanced through Tangible Adaptation Benefits, which will be implemented in collaboration with the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP).

The GCF-EDA project is being implemented in the Eastern Caribbean countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Dominica.

Projects promoting resilience to droughts, floods and hurricanes will be funded up to USD$250,000 and a small preparation grant of maximum USD$5, 000 will be granted to successful applicants to develop a full proposal.

The grant targets the strengthening of existing communal and public building structures and could include activities related to: Water Management Use and Efficiency: Water Efficient Applications,

Climate Smart Buildings- Sustainable Building Practices and Facilities for Extreme Climatic Events

and Flood Control and Structural Adjustments that increase climate change resilience, such as

roof reinforcement and strengthening of windows and doors.

Application forms can be obtained from the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme

at email, gefsgpdominica@outlook.com and the enhanced Direct Access Project Office at email

edaprojectofficer@dominica.gov.dm.

The deadline for applications is February 23, 2022.