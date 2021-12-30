Government of Dominica launches component three of green climate funding project; calls for project proposals

OPM press release - Thursday, December 30th, 2021 at 10:45 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
(L-r) Minister with responsibility for the environment Cozier Frederick and minister with responsibility for climate resilience Vince Henderson

The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment launched Component 3 of the Green Climate Fund-Enhanced Direct Access (GCF-EDA) Project on Wednesday, with a call for proposals for community and adaptation projects.

The call for proposals is under Output 3: Community Resilience to Climate Impacts is Enhanced through Tangible Adaptation Benefits, which will be implemented in collaboration with the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP).

The GCF-EDA project is being implemented in the Eastern Caribbean countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Dominica.

Projects promoting resilience to droughts, floods and hurricanes will be funded up to USD$250,000 and a small preparation grant of maximum USD$5, 000 will be granted to successful applicants to develop a full proposal.

The grant targets the strengthening of existing communal and public building structures and could include activities related to: Water Management Use and Efficiency: Water Efficient Applications,
Climate Smart Buildings- Sustainable Building Practices and Facilities for Extreme Climatic Events
and Flood Control and Structural Adjustments that increase climate change resilience, such as
roof reinforcement and strengthening of windows and doors.

Application forms can be obtained from the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme
at email, gefsgpdominica@outlook.com and the enhanced Direct Access Project Office at email
edaprojectofficer@dominica.gov.dm.

The deadline for applications is February 23, 2022.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.