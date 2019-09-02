Government of Dominica pledges US$100,000 to hurricane-battered Bahamas

The government of Dominica has pledged one hundred thousand US dollars in assistance to the government and people of the Bahamas which has been battered by category five Hurricane Dorian.
The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Reginald Austrie who said at a Cabinet media briefing this morning, that the money will be transferred immediately to assist the Bahamas after the passage of Hurricane Dorian.
Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahamas, Darren Henfield revealed earlier, in a distressing video, that there has been catastrophic damage and unconfirmed reports of deaths in Abaco, Bahamas, following the passage of the hurricane.
The slow-moving Dorian – the second-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record – started inflicting a severe pounding on the Bahamas yesterday, packing sustained winds of up to 220 mph.
“This morning the cabinet met to assess the information and to indicate what possible assistance that the government can render to the people of the Bahamas immediately,” the Deputy Prime Minister said. “While we await further word from the Bahamas to the full extent of the damage, we have to recognize that information flow is not as smoothly as we would expect … but the cabinet has taken a decision to immediately transfer a hundred thousand US dollar to the government and we’re also indicating if it’s possible to assist the children of the Bahamas in their education.”
He said the cabinet would meet at 12 o’clock with the chairpersons of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), the security services, head of the utility companies and the representatives of the private sector, to discuss a more comprehensive package of assistance that can be rendered to the people of the Bahamas in “these very difficult and trying times.”
Austrie recalled that the Bahamas was one of the first countries to assist Dominica after Hurricane Maria and stated that the Dominican government stands firmly behind the people of the Bahamas.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has been in touch with Bahamas Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, to express his solidarity and support during these trying times, Austrie revealed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
Well done to the Government of Dominica 🇩🇲 scratch my back and I will scratch your back as the saying goes. Linton and his loonys supporters may not like it! 😂 But who are they to tell my superior government what to do. “One love Dominica and Labour administration” kick that wicked good for nothing Linton out, out, out now!!!
I am glad we are able to assist them at this time. We will also do whatever we can as citizens.
That’s good but it will not stop us from asking where our money gone. Seems like this 100, 000 was probably hiding under a stone somewhere. Where our $1.2 billion dollars gone Skerrit?
Much appreciated gesture. We received a lot of support after the passage of Hurricane Maria! My heart and prayers goes out to the people of Bahamas.
So the announcement was made by Reginald Austrie, who is not PM or Finance Minister? So am I to conclude that PM Skerrit is out of state? If so am I to conclude that he went out to withdraw the monies in a foreign bank that maybe does not exist like the bank a former Skerrit minister was looking for?
That’s great and I give thumbs up to the government! However, I wished they had told us from what funds this amount will be coming form so we could know if it’s from the $1.2 that missing, or if it’s from the passport they sold to Brenda Smith before she was arrested and jailed in NJ last weekend or if it was a collection from each of the 16 cabinet ministers and the eight new candidates that became millionaires for contesting. I just wish Austrie had told us the means. Also DNO why Austrie and not Skerrit? Just asking because its I want to know
Nothing but ❤️..they looked out during Maria we gonna look out during Dorian.#onepeople#love#family
That’s good and I applaud Skerrit for that. However, as I read the stories of how so many Bahamians ran to schools, churches and other shelters I couldn’t help but thank God that Dominica was not in Dorian’s path because clearly, many of us are still under tapolines and cannot face a heavy rain let alone a hurricane. But as a villager of the neighboring village Thibaud, my heart bleeds even more for them because with us still in the hurricane season, I remembered how the former Thibaud government school was the shelter many of my friends turned to after David in 1979 and somehow today, the people are without a school or shelter, thanks to PM Skerrit who demolished their school and shelter because of political hate and otherwise and put their children in plywood house like rabbits though he got monies twice to build their school. Yet you bloggers like Thibaud 1 and Thibaud 2 hiding in NY, posting their foolishness in support of the evils of Skerrit against their people. How sort!
A significant sign of support would be to send DOMLEC linesmen to the Bahamas. They have been devastated. Our support and assistance is needed. God bless them in their recovery efforts.
Half a passport, still the gesture is appreciated like we did when we got all the foreign aid and assistance including our Caribbean neighbours. Where is Roosevelt Skerrit. Not a state secret I hope.
That just an initial offer. Some of you people heads are so deep in the UWP nasty politics that you can’t see anything good that’s done by this government. Much more to assistance to come.
Tell your master we want to see audited CBI and PetroCaribe accounts. We don’t buy any of his BS anymore.
Tell your fake leader to follow Parliament procedure and write the proper authorities instead of going in largohn for a street meeting. Tell him also he can have a question standing in his name in Parliament.
At this stage with his street attitude I think everyone will think of him as a waste of time .
You and your master is no different. Your hearts are made of stone. No sympathy and regard for others in the time of a disaster like this! You surely need prayers.
You must be a real donkey..either is good or bad and leave it there. Now not the time for that crap.
Even with something as innocent and positive like this, you still found the time to play negative politics? Seriously?
We know where our Dr Dr Skero is. The question is where is Lennox Linton and his gang. Can someone tell him that he can come out from hiding as he did for Maria. Tell him we are safe from Dorian, that he can come out and have a press conference. He can call CNN and Q to explain how he saved us from Dorian.
May the Good Lord Help YOU pipo! For you know what you are doing, for you to find it fit to bring your POLITICS in a time like this!
Wicked!
Oh my gosh. How could he say such a thing? He’s right! All you too hypocrite in Dominica. If our CBI money was in our TREASURY like it should be, we would be able to give the Bahamian people more. That’s a fact! Now dislike 👎 my comment.