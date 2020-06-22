Government pays $5 million in tuition for students; points to other relief measures

The Dominica government has paid $5 million dollars in tuition for Dominican students studying overseas.

“We remain committed to our students who are studying overseas,” Prime Minister Skerrit said during a radio programme last week. “Just last week, we made a payment to our students on the tuition in the amount of $5 million to ensure that their rent and their housing are paid.”

He said the government is also making some 15.7 million-dollars available through the Dominica Social Security (DSS), to provide to the country’s residents whose employment was affected as a result of Covid-19.

“There is no legal obligation to that but again because of the compassionate nature of the government recognizing that we have to ensure that in these circumstances we look out for each other,” he stated.

Skerrit also mentioned the loan facility at the AID Bank which was set up to assist businesses.

He said people are already benefiting from this facility and his government looks forward to its complete use by the small businesses owners in Dominica to help sustain themselves to pay for their rent and expensive loans that they may have.

According to the prime minister, the government is reaching out to its citizens and its residents.

“We shall hold your hand during this difficult period and so that when we come out of this, we come out of it a better people, a more united people,” Skerrit stated.