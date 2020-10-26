Government pledges its continued support to Felix Henderson

A commitment has been given by the Government of Dominica to provide continued assistance in “whatever capacity” to veteran broadcaster and creole icon, Felix Henderson, who has been suffering from a heart condition in recent months.

This pronouncement came from Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning — Senator Gregory “Karessah” Riviere, during the official launch of Henderson’s book, ‘Because you are with me’, on October 16, 2020.

Back in July, when Henderson was flown via helicopter to Martinique for additional medical attention, Government contributed 18,000 euro towards his expenses.

“I can assure you that the government will continue to highlight your contribution, and to the family, we commit to you with every step of the way,” the Minister stated. “…the amount of work that this man has done and the tremendous contribution that he has made to arts culture and broadcasting, it cannot go unnoticed.”

He pointed to some the creole icon’s awards and achievements which include the Sisserou Award of Honor in 1992 as well as the Golden Drum Award in 2012, and noted that the present regime will continue to salute Henderson for his work in Dominica.

“So many titles we can bestow on this man but for me, I think Felix Henderson is a blessing to this country. This man has given his entire life to protecting, promoting, preserving one of our most sacred aspects of our culture, the creole language,” Riviere said. “This is a time for celebration, this is a time when we are to celebrate the achievement of a son of the soil and what better time to do that than during our independence season.”

The Minister sounded a call to the public and private sector as well as civil society, to join forces to assist Henderson, “especially during these challenging times and this government will play our part in highlighting his contributions.”

Henderson’s son, Fixton, while expressing gratitude for the support that his father has received thus far, has recommended that either something be named after his father, or a monument be erected in his honor to preserve his legacy and immortalize his contributions to the Creole language.

“Someday Felix Henderson and Niniput will take their rightful place in Dominica’s history,” he stated.