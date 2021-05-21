Government reports 191 public service appointments, success with reclassification exercise

As of April 30th 2021, a total of 191 permanent appointments have been approved by the public service commission for the 2020/2021 financial year, as reported by the Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs Gretta Roberts.

According to the Minister, this is in keeping with the government’s pronouncements regarding the appointment of public officers and represents a 142% increase over the previous year.

Pledging government support to keep the process ongoing, she stated that the establishment personnel and training department continues to review and process recommendations for approval from the public service Commission.

“This government recognizes and values the contribution of public officers in nation-building and will continue to act in the best interest of all public officers,” Roberts pledged.

The Public Service reform minister also used the opportunity to highlight the organizational review and reclassification exercise which commenced last year.

As reported, the government has contracted the services of the Caribbean Center for Development Administration (CARICAD) to undertake this project which comprises of two major components- the conduct of an organizational review of the public service and the conduct of a job evaluation and reclassification exercise.

“The consultancy commenced in earnest in November of 2020 and is currently progressing satisfactorily,” Roberts pointed out. “CARICAD was contracted due to its familiarity with the public service of the Commonwealth of Dominica and its organizational context.”

She also disclosed that the organization has successfully executed a series of assignments and participated in several initiatives in the area of human resource management here on island.

To date, the minister states that an establishment of a steering committee as well as a job evaluation committee and the selection of public officers to undertake a job analysis, job description writing and human resource audit training has all been achieved under the organizational review and reclassification of the public service.

She also revealed that the collection of data and macroeconomic analysis for the rationalization of allowances have also been completed with input from the ministry of finance.

“A robust communication plan has been developed and the general public and public officers will be frequently updated on the progress of this consultancy,” Roberts stated. “A situational analysis is currently being conducted by the consultants.”

She said phase two interviews with a wide range of stakeholders, as well as the public sector, will be undertaken during this month and the private sector and other external partners will also be consulted during the process.

The minister used the opportunity to thank all public officers for their dedicated service to the country in these challenging times, especially the health care workers and other first responders for their “heroic efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

She encouraged all public officers to get vaccinated, as she noted that this is critical to ensure that “we have a safe workplace for all our employees while delivering quality services to the public.”