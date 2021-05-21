Government reports 191 public service appointments, success with reclassification exercise

As of April 30th 2021, a total of 191 permanent appointments have been approved by the public service commission for the 2020/2021 financial year, as reported by the Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs Gretta Roberts.
According to the Minister, this is in keeping with the government’s pronouncements regarding the appointment of public officers and represents a 142% increase over the previous year.
Pledging government support to keep the process ongoing, she stated that the establishment personnel and training department continues to review and process recommendations for approval from the public service Commission.
“This government recognizes and values the contribution of public officers in nation-building and will continue to act in the best interest of all public officers,” Roberts pledged.
The Public Service reform minister also used the opportunity to highlight the organizational review and reclassification exercise which commenced last year.
As reported, the government has contracted the services of the Caribbean Center for Development Administration (CARICAD) to undertake this project which comprises of two major components- the conduct of an organizational review of the public service and the conduct of a job evaluation and reclassification exercise.
“The consultancy commenced in earnest in November of 2020 and is currently progressing satisfactorily,” Roberts pointed out. “CARICAD was contracted due to its familiarity with the public service of the Commonwealth of Dominica and its organizational context.”
She also disclosed that the organization has successfully executed a series of assignments and participated in several initiatives in the area of human resource management here on island.
To date, the minister states that an establishment of a steering committee as well as a job evaluation committee and the selection of public officers to undertake a job analysis, job description writing and human resource audit training has all been achieved under the organizational review and reclassification of the public service.
She also revealed that the collection of data and macroeconomic analysis for the rationalization of allowances have also been completed with input from the ministry of finance.
“A robust communication plan has been developed and the general public and public officers will be frequently updated on the progress of this consultancy,” Roberts stated. “A situational analysis is currently being conducted by the consultants.”
She said phase two interviews with a wide range of stakeholders, as well as the public sector, will be undertaken during this month and the private sector and other external partners will also be consulted during the process.
The minister used the opportunity to thank all public officers for their dedicated service to the country in these challenging times, especially the health care workers and other first responders for their “heroic efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”
She encouraged all public officers to get vaccinated, as she noted that this is critical to ensure that “we have a safe workplace for all our employees while delivering quality services to the public.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
“…….this is in keeping with the government’s pronouncements regarding appointment of public officers and represents a 142% increase of the previous year.This is the willful manipulation of statistics to deceive.
How many persons are employed in the public service? How many are presently appointed? How many should have been appointed by law?
Like the Cabinet, the public service is over bloated with inept party lackeys of the DLP. Members of the public service are most demoralized because of low wages, horrible working conditions, lack of appointment and lack of upward mobility on merit. Dominica is in an economic, social and political MESS.
Just another smokescreen. All this government does 24/7 is trying to deceive the citizens. And guess what, the citizens of Dominica are willing to pay them for that ‘service’.
You are right in your assessment of the present day Dominican people. It’s mind-bogglingly puzzling to comprehend how one uneducated, heartless and habitual LIAR can commit such ‘atrocities’ against the citizenry and a significant number of these said victims still support this renegade.
Only a fool support his oppressor. Are Dominicans fools? You be the judge.
There were NO appointments. We had a whole heap of people who got jobs in the public sector due to the NEP program. Not to mention all of those who were there already in acting positions. Now the pressure is on them, and they actually did make the appointments, they trying to make it look like it is work they working like that and people being appointed left right and center. NO, dont let them fool you. This is the effects of ZERO (0) appointments that have been adding up over the years while people just working without any certainty in their professional lives. Somebody tell Gretta Roberts and rest of the DLP circus that even if i was born last night, i stayed up all night and studied those tricks. no me all you fooling. when you finally do what you supposed to do you want people to praise you. Elections time is grand promise and bribe and how much work all you going to do. If not for the Union and Mr. Letang and them, those appointments would still be pending.
This Government (?) Recognises and Values Public Officers…so says this Government of Dominica. Our unestablished hard working Civil Servants has been requesting through their voice and their well represented Public Service Union Leader, Letang.This DLP Government has failed the Civil Service and people of Dominica. The Office of the PRIME MINISTER will be acknowledged but the Current Holder of this Office on the Fifth Floor is not acknowledged nor appreciates the roles, responsibilities, duties and values of our hard working Civil Servants. The recent focus to gain loyalty and fame has disrespectfully ABUSED the Role of the PM’s Office with this Deceitfullness Red Clinic Deception just to gain fame and loyalty from our Struggling families, people who are jobless and live in deplorable state. We repeat that Skerrit is NOT Leadership Material Nor sufficiently matured to undertake this prestigious position of Prime MINISTER. We need him out.That’s it.
Welcome UWP’s Hon LENNOX…
If not for the union those people would still be acting. Nothing would have changed. Minimum wage still EC$4.50/ hr. deplorable. I cannot applaud ANY of these people for doing what they were put in position to do. Especially when they are doing such a poor job at it. Them doing their job isnt a favor they are doing for the nation. They are the highest of Public servants and are expected to go above and beyond. But we see that they only go above and beyond to fill their pockets and to pass butter in puss mouth to make it shut up for a little while.
Gretta Roberts … the Vaccination Queen
I hope you remember that people who are vaccinated can still get COVID. Sot