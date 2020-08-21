Government responds to concerns of Layou residents

Following two days of protest, residents of Layou have been given a sense of hope as the government has taken the decision to halt the operations of five companies dredging the Layou river as well as the operations of the asphalt plant located nearby, pending an investigation.

The announcement was made by the Chief Physical Planner, Dr. Genora Joseph and other government officials including Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning, Senator Gregory “Karessah” Riviere and Senior Minister and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie.

This comes on the heels of protest action undertaken by villagers on August 17 and 18 due to what they say is the over dredging of the river which they claim is interfering with their livelihood.

Residents got the opportunity to voice their concerns at a meeting held on August 19 which was also attended by the Minister of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security – Fidel Grant, Parliamentary Representative for the St. Joseph constituency – Dr. Addis King, the Chief Development Planner – Dr. Kyra Paul, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries – Dr. Reginald Thomas and Director of Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division – Minchington Burton.

Guided by the Physical Planning Act of 2002, Dr. Joseph revealed that each company was issued a compliance notice and subsequent to this, two of the operators – Jack Ghaddakan and Sam Holland – were served with Stop Orders.

She said operations at the river will soon be regulated and companies wishing to undertake work in that area must follow certain guidelines.

“What the compliance notices mean is, anyone who wants to conduct any work in the area must comply with Physical Planning regulations which means that they need to apply for permission and if we find that the operation cannot be permitted due to environmental cost, they will not be permitted,” Dr. Joseph explained. “We want to have a situation where we are monitoring any activity which is happening on the river that will ensure sustainability is maintained after these activities.”

She stated the companies have forty-nine days within which to comply with guidelines.

Regarding the recently-discovered contamination in the river which was caused by an oily substance, Dr. Joseph noted that the source of the problem is still under investigation and her department has engaged the Bureau of Standards to conduct testing in the river.

“What the testing will be able to do is tell you the people of Layou what is in your water and what is the quality of water in the area,” she said, adding, “the investigations are there to ensure that everything is done in a very thorough manner. We’re not doing anything rushed and we are certainly not going to take actions based on observation.”

Dr. Joseph said the authorities are ensuring that there is science and the testing to back their decision, “so we come from a very strong position if, or when, we identify the problem and we may need to approach those responsible.”

The Chief Physical Planner pointed out that there were constraints with the testing process, such as finding resources which may not be available in Dominica and identifying the appropriate staff to analyze the test, however, she assured the villagers that their complaints were not falling on deaf ears.

Meantime, Senior Minister Austrie says an amicable solution for all must be identified rather than a decision taken based on “emotion,” as one action may affect another.

“The situation we have in Layou is an environmental situation caused by natural and man-made disasters. We must find a resolution to it because if I was to tell a contractor or would-be home owners that we are taking a policy position where we will have no mining at all for sand or stone, you can well imagine the impact of that on the economy,” he argued. “Construction is a major indicator of economic development so we may have to live with mining but I agree, in a controlled environment.”

Notwithstanding his advice to the residents that the Court is available to seek redress, he cautioned that this may be a setback to the government and Dominica’s development, as such action can be costly.

“One thing this country cannot afford to do is pay more legal fees; we spending too much money in the courts as a country, defending every little issue and that is the same money we have to use to pay for COVID centers, pay for test, fix the roads on top of the amount of things we the government have to do,” Austrie remarked.

The Parliamentary Representative for the area, Dr. King, pledged her continued support to the residents of Layou in ensuring that the situation is dealt with swiftly.