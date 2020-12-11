Government seeks to make it more difficult to obtain bail for serious crimes

A new piece of legislation seeking to provide stricter conditions under which bail can be considered here in Dominica will be put before parliament at the next sitting on December 16, 2020.

Speaking during a press briefing this week, Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, disclosed that this proposed bill seeks to curtail the behavior of people being on bail and committing other serious crimes.

He noted that some of the crimes which will be targeted are murder, treason, terrorism, serious drug offenses, serious offenses involving the use of illegal firearms, sexual offenses against a minor, especially kidnapping, among others.

Blackmoore pointed out, “It does not mean that bail will be denied but it also establishes conditions under which, unless it is absolutely necessary, that bail should not be granted in certain serious crimes.”

According to the Justice Minister, the Commonwealth of Dominica has been steadily working on a bail bill for an extended period as at present, the court uses established guidelines and common law principles to assist in the deliberation for granting bail for the majority of applications that are heard.

He said the Government recognizes and respects the rights of persons accused of crimes to seek and to receive bail, therefore this intended legislation is in no way intended to restrict this fundamental right.

“However, we must ensure some measure of consistency in the granting of bail as far as possible,” the minister contends.

He suggests that the exercise of a judge or a magistrate’s court discretion in granting an accused person bail, calls for a balancing of the scales between the rights of the accused and the rights and freedoms of others and the public interest on the other hand.

“There is no issue of the [right] of the individual to remain at liberty until he is convicted of a crime, sufficiently serious to justify depriving him of his liberty,” Blackmoore explained. “But the community has a countervailing interest in seeking to ensure that the cost of justice is in no way undermined by the flight of the suspect or perverted by his interference with witnesses or evidence and that he or she does not take advantage while on bail, to further commit offenses.”

He further explained that the bill will also outline the conditions and procedure for bail and give the court the necessary tools to curtail the movement of offenders especially if they are considered a flight risk. It also proposes that absconding from bail or breaching bail conditions will be treated very seriously, which according to the Minister, carries very heavy sanction under the proposed bill.