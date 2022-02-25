Government senator condemns violent death of Chinese national

Government senator Gregory Riviere, has condemned an act of violence which resulted in the death of Chinese national, Zhang Zhaopeng.

Zhaopeng succumbed to injuries sustained to his head during an incident in Marigot on February 22, 2022.

“As a resident of Marigot and a minister of state in the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, I, Gregory Riviere, condemn in the strongest possible terms the acts of violence and aggression which has led to the death of one Chinese national,” he said in a statement. “I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing and extend my sincere condolences to the Chinese Ambassador and the entire Chinese community here in Dominica.”

According to Riviere, this alleged isolated incident is by no way a reflection of the nature of the people of Marigot.

“Our people are generally peaceful, loving and welcoming, however, one act of violence or senseless killing is one too many.”

He urged all groups and organizations to reject violence.

“There is absolutely no place in our beautiful country for such an act of brutality,” Riviere remarked.

Meanwhile, he called on residents to remain calm and continue to pray for the community.

“Let us stand up and let our voices be heard on matters of peace, love and togetherness,” he urged.

Riviere added, “May God bless the people of Marigot; may God bless Dominica.”

Police sources told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday that they had launched an investigation into the matter and some individuals were in police custody assisting with the investigation.