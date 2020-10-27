Government to allocate land to young Salisbury farmers

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that his government will allocate 90 acres of lands for some young farmers in Salisbury to assist in growing their crops.
He made the announcement at the Fourth Meeting of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament on Monday.
The Prime Minister’s statement followed an appeal made by Parliamentary Representative of the Salisbury Constituency, Hector John, to make the land, which is located at Savanne Yorke in Salisbury, available to the young farmers.
John said that close to 30 farmers have applied for the state land in that area.
“All they want from the government now is the 90 acres of land in Savanne Yorke to give to them. So, I am saying that if that is what they want from the government, subject to what the commission of lands advises, we will make those lands available to the 30 farmers,” Skerrit said.
The Prime Minister continued, “I believe it is only fair and I say so in the greatest of sincerity, it is only fair that if the government has lands available in Salisbury that are not being utilized let us make it available to the 30 young farmers of Salisbury to grow the crops.”
Skerrit called for positive reinforcement to farmers and to encourage them that, notwithstanding the challenges, “to continue on their farms so that other people can appreciate the importance of agriculture and get involved.”
I must commend the young men who want to engage in something productive and becoming self reliant rather than depending on handouts or sitting idly on the side of the road wasting their lives away.
The government giving people land to farm is a good thing but in doing this they would be putting the cart before the horse. What should be done initially is to put in the necessary infrastructure. There is a need for good feeder roads so the prospective farmers would have easy access to and from their farms. Easy access to low interest loans to clear the land, buy seeds, seedlings, fencing wire and poles, etcetera.
The relevant authorities should create the conditions conducive to success.
BAWI,he is not from BAWI,but he knows BAWI is the village with the most UNSOLVED MURDERS in Dominica.COONU.
Your will be unsolved as well.
All of you scumbags so-called Workers supporters that keeps jumping on Dr Skerrit back go to hell 👹 he is not a miracle worker to do everything at once, nowhere in this world is perfect take a look at America with all its so-called richness wickedness and crap about the place, but you Dominicans never-see-come-see the other man grass is always greener! Mr Skerrit and his government is doing a great job for Dominica, Thank you God for Dr Skerrit and his administration God bless you all.
fight for your man. go on. With a stroke of a pen he can make these things happen. we have seen it. he says what it is he wants and the technocrats scramble to make it happen. We have seen it happen. He does things when it suits him. For years Hector has been crying for this.
PM knows that in this time he needs to do something good for the people to take their minds off pressing issues. This is an attempt to make the people feel good. Granted some will benefit, but these sorts of shortsighted ideas are usually poorly executed. Now is the land going to be owned? or leased? What will ensure that the land will be solely used for agricultural use as requested?
The government needs to organise viable programs, not projects, for the efficient agricultural use of state lands to ensure productivity, reasonable markets and employment for young farmers in conjunction with full support towards agro processing and research and development of agricultural crops and herbs.
How dare you call another Black person like you a scumbag? You are also in the same boat. Take a look in the mirror and you will see who is a scumbag if that’s how you want to refer to people. Such IGNORANCE!!!!!
How about repairing the road to give access to land that is already under cultivation. The government promised to repair the road years ago but I have not heard of anything they have done since.
Something is in the air I can smell it and is not only weed. Will we be seeing election again before Christmas?
Skerrit presides over a politically unhygienic regime. His promises are like a bag of coal dust-WORTHLESS. He has defaced the office of Prime Minister; shredded the airport funds; muddied the accounts of the CBI and painted the country black globally.
Skerrit singlehandedly has crushed a once thriving agriculture sector. Expecting this same man to revitalize agriculture is like expecting Satan to save souls for the Lord.
Agriculture has been seriously wounded by the ineptness and ad hoc policies of the DLP Administration. It is presently in the ICU nursing its life-threatening injuries. It needs an injection of new strategies, funds and resources.
There should be new feeder roads to give established and prospective farmers access to arable farmlands. Seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, tools and equipment, low interest loans should be readily available to bona fide farmers. Agriculture should most definitely be subsidized.
I hereby advocate for agriculture to be one of the main pillars to revive this comatose economy.
This guy Hector John, do not have a clue what is happening in Salisbury, here he is trying to pretend and lecture the Pm to allocate land to young farmers, when Mr Dr Skerrit has already said about allocation of land to the farmers, what a complete Toshiba!!!!
You from BAwi??..lol..don’t be a fool
Jean BAwi want road to access their OWN LAND. Why not deal with this first? You just want to say you give Bawi people land like it belongs to you, chupes tan.
No my boy, road cost money but land does not cost him a penny. You think mister is stupid? Will these young farmers get title they can take to the bank for loan?
I think the government is completely foolish in that what they should do is allocate suitable land controlled by the ministry of agriculture for the production AND PROCESSING of viable cash crops instead of giving land willy nilly or whoever may come. It is time we put structures in place. We know coconut oil is a money maker. Allocate 20 for coconut cultivation, 20 acres for pepper sauce, 30 acres for citrus etc. All of that controlled by the government to ensure that crops are consistently grown at the desired standard. Then supply the raw produce (maybe martially processed at a cost) to agro processors. Believers Cooperative and many others that make coconut oil, pepper mash for the pepper sauce producers, etc. This government is not moving wisely in many respects. We need suitable processing facilities that meet regional and International standards (CROSQ, EU and USFDA). These are just two issues preventing producers from export and capacity building.
The the dear editor, The word Land, is both plural and singular. The word Lands, refers to the final act of flying or sailing. A plane lands, a boat lands.
The LAND that my parents left me consists of 10 acres. or how much land do you have?