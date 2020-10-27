Government to allocate land to young Salisbury farmers

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that his government will allocate 90 acres of lands for some young farmers in Salisbury to assist in growing their crops.

He made the announcement at the Fourth Meeting of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s statement followed an appeal made by Parliamentary Representative of the Salisbury Constituency, Hector John, to make the land, which is located at Savanne Yorke in Salisbury, available to the young farmers.

John said that close to 30 farmers have applied for the state land in that area.

“All they want from the government now is the 90 acres of land in Savanne Yorke to give to them. So, I am saying that if that is what they want from the government, subject to what the commission of lands advises, we will make those lands available to the 30 farmers,” Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister continued, “I believe it is only fair and I say so in the greatest of sincerity, it is only fair that if the government has lands available in Salisbury that are not being utilized let us make it available to the 30 young farmers of Salisbury to grow the crops.”

Skerrit called for positive reinforcement to farmers and to encourage them that, notwithstanding the challenges, “to continue on their farms so that other people can appreciate the importance of agriculture and get involved.”