Government to disburse payments for land needed to build International Airport

In the next few weeks or so, the government will disburse payments to some of the landowners who have concluded negotiations for the construction of the much-talked-about International Airport.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that announcement this week, saying the government is making progress on the airport which is expected to be constructed from Eden back to the Woodfordhill area.

“We have started negotiations for the lands, all of the lands were surveyed, all of the lands were checked. We have started negotiations with land owners, property owners, and in the next few weeks we will start payments to some of the land owners,” he said.

He said the land acquisition process could be completed in the next couple of months.

Additionally, the prime minister said the government was also able to finalize the revised feasibility study which is a prerequisite for accessing funding from the Government of China.

“The Chinese government has a team of people who ought to be arriving in Dominica in February 2020. Their mission will be here for a certain period of time to finalize technical requirements,” he added.

Meantime, Skerrit said another action that has to be taken is a more in-depth geotechnical survey.

“So the first area we will be acquiring would be an area where we would have to do the geotechnical studies because that will require drilling of some very large vaults, very large holes to allow for preposterous testing to understand the geotechnical nature of the lands in the airport sight,” he explained.

An International Airport Development Committee is expected to be put in place next week, according g to the prime minister,

Skerrit said the airport is a national priority for Dominica and believes that its presence will complement the country’s thrust in tourism and agriculture.