Government to engage CARICAD to undertake reclassification of public service

Cabinet has taken a decision to engage the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) to undertake the organizational review and reclassification of the public service.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that disclosure during his weekly talk show on Sunday.

“We have taken a decision at the Cabinet to engage CARICAD to undertake the organizational review and reclassification of the public service and so the main objective is to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the organizational structure of ministries and departments and undertake an evaluation of salaries and compensation structure in the public service of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said.

According to the prime minister, some of the main activities to be undertaken by CARICAD in this effort are a strategic review of all ministries and departments, including functions, structures, systems and staffing, determination of operational effectiveness, goal achievement and efficiency of the entities, recommendations for modernized ICT systems and workflows to contribute to enhance service delivery in keeping with the proposed changes outlined.

“A review or revisiting of the existing legislation to determine alignment of legal mandates with performance outcomes and when necessary, make recommendations to strengthen the legislative framework and a comprehensive job reclassification that will make recommendations for an appropriate pay grade structure and classification that reflects the proposed changes to job functions and descriptions,” he stated.

He went on to say that the CARICAD team will be headed by its Executive Director, Devon Rowe and will comprise of experts who are all nationals of CARICOM and have considerable experience individually and collectively in working in the Caribbean region.

“All members have first-hand knowledge of the unique circumstances of the public sector of the Commonwealth of Dominica and have executed similar assignments in several Caribbean countries,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said the professional fees for the assignment is $346, 500 and the consultancy will be carried out over a 12 months period effective November 1st 2020.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit first announced in 2019 that salary increases should be replaced by the reclassification of jobs as he believes that this would be a better route to take for public workers.