Government to engage CARICAD to undertake reclassification of public service

Cabinet has taken a decision to engage the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) to undertake the organizational review and reclassification of the public service.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that disclosure during his weekly talk show on Sunday.
“We have taken a decision at the Cabinet to engage CARICAD to undertake the organizational review and reclassification of the public service and so the main objective is to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the organizational structure of ministries and departments and undertake an evaluation of salaries and compensation structure in the public service of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said.
According to the prime minister, some of the main activities to be undertaken by CARICAD in this effort are a strategic review of all ministries and departments, including functions, structures, systems and staffing, determination of operational effectiveness, goal achievement and efficiency of the entities, recommendations for modernized ICT systems and workflows to contribute to enhance service delivery in keeping with the proposed changes outlined.
“A review or revisiting of the existing legislation to determine alignment of legal mandates with performance outcomes and when necessary, make recommendations to strengthen the legislative framework and a comprehensive job reclassification that will make recommendations for an appropriate pay grade structure and classification that reflects the proposed changes to job functions and descriptions,” he stated.
He went on to say that the CARICAD team will be headed by its Executive Director, Devon Rowe and will comprise of experts who are all nationals of CARICOM and have considerable experience individually and collectively in working in the Caribbean region.
“All members have first-hand knowledge of the unique circumstances of the public sector of the Commonwealth of Dominica and have executed similar assignments in several Caribbean countries,” he stated.
The Prime Minister said the professional fees for the assignment is $346, 500 and the consultancy will be carried out over a 12 months period effective November 1st 2020.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit first announced in 2019 that salary increases should be replaced by the reclassification of jobs as he believes that this would be a better route to take for public workers.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
As an independent country can we do anything for ourselves
This is nothing new. I remember a similar exercise was undertaken when I was in the civil service. We just keeping spinning in a circle, not moving ahead.
So Dominica haven’t got persons to do this????. Really?..no Dominica is in serious trouble..its so sad
And the people sitting taking all this?. Wow
So consultants to tell us what we should be doing and how much we should be getting paid. Might mean pay increases, or pay drops. New procedures, new mandates etc. Maybe its time for an overhaul of these ministries. lets see what happens.
What is fundamentally wrong in Dominica is the inequitable sharing and distribution of the resources of the STATE. There is no fairness and too much wastage in the public service.
*Dominica has the largest Cabinet of Ministers per capita n the entire Caribbean. This has to be trimmed.
*The public service is too bloated. It is filled with too many cronies of the DLP. Government is not a welfare institution. This has to be reduced.
* Too many square pegs in round holes in the public service which leads to low productivity. We get very little value for money.
*Transparency is the hallmark of a democracy. We have a nocturnal government, undoubtedly the most corrupt in the Western Hemisphere. Corrupt leads to poverty.
I haven’t even touched the tip of the iceberg for I could continue ad nauseam. Dominica needs a revolutionary change in way we think and the manner we are governed.
You always seem to know all the ills in Dominica, but there is one thing you fail to consider, your imaginative authority with words making statements and distorting facts has no effect on the reality as to what is taking place in Dominica. Who told you Dominica has a nocturnal Government, lol, what is the basis for writing such nonsense, think about it, what have gained from such ludicrous statement. Who told you Dominica is the most corrupt Country in the Western Hemisphere, is there such evidence to support that statement. Have you heard such accusation coming from any Governments in the western hemisphere or any international institutions.
Do you know the tip of an iceberg says very little about the size of an iceberg, your ad nauseam is just an addition to the heap of nonsense, such a mischievous mind. What revolutionary changes you are proposing for Dominica, your ad nauseam.
Mr. Ibo,if Skerrit is not the breast he has to be the best. All heads of department to keep proper records and accountability. He wants to know what is coming in and going out,to whom,by whom and obtain signatures. Make savings where possible. New job descriptions,who is competent or who falls below parr. Laziness = poverty. Under the sweat of thy brow thou shall live.
Why is government official business being discussed and announced on this political program, like its a government information communications. This is blurring the lines of political party and government which is totally unethical. The media should stop reporting on this program in order to respect democracy and its principles.
I must shake my head at the likes of you who don’t understand anything but politics alone. What diversion? What issue? This is a government organization where employees are concerned. All you diversionists are not looking at what is happening should be happening & what your roles are in the scheme of things. The main issue is for us to build our country whether is Pappy u support; Green, Red Blue. Politics is on the back burner now until next time. Now is development time. Recovery, building back. Where does the Vere Tere stand in all of this? I know the other Vere Teres are burrowing the soil to help the plants grow. Vere Tere take your place and stance. Stop the distractions not the PM but u because now is your selfish notions dreams u are talking about. Distractions from the actual & factual things of development. Do you know if u do not that reclassifying the service is long overdue and for your information, it is for the benefits of the employees whom you profess to love.
Mr. Skerrit has not even a modicum of confidence in Dominicans. In these times when Dominicans are making big waves all over the globe by holding down top positions in multi-national corporations, prestigious universities and law firms, Skerrit finds it necessary to exclude them in the developments of the country. Electoral reforms, reorganization of the public service, building houses/apartments, health centers, hospitals, he gives exclusive contracts to foreigners. He has this colonial mentality that anything that’s foreign is better than local.
There has been talk about an increase for public servants. Here he comes with this monkey wrench to change the narrative. This talk of the reorganization of the public service is to further deny public servants of their well deserved, long overdue Top-Up in salaries and wages. The man is a most despicable despot.
If you are incapable of doing that, just leave it alone. It’s an independent audit of the governments accounts what we want. This is just another diversion from that main issue.