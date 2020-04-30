Government to improve mechanism for provision of student grants and scholarships – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government plans to put a much more improved mechanism in place when providing grants and scholarships to students.

Skerrit’s statement came after some Dominican students at various universities abroad were reportedly disrespectful to the prime minister during a zoom meeting on Saturday night. Some of the universities involved in the meeting were Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls – Texas, Monroe College – New York and St Lucia, Grambling State University – Louisiana, York University – Canada, and the University of the West Indies.

He said the meeting, which began around 8 pm and ended sometime before 11 pm, was meant to engage over 500 students in order to discuss their different circumstances as the world continues to battle the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The payment of university fees was one of the major concerns raised by the students with many of them expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the matter.

After the meeting, the issue exploded on social media and another regional outlet where it was reported that some students were disrespectful to the prime minister, one using curse words, some referring to him as ‘bus driver’ while others left the meeting prematurely. Dominica News Online (DNO) also understands that one student referred to Skerrit as a liar.

“I believe that the government now would have to put a much more improved mechanism in providing grants and scholarships to students,” he said. “I think there has to be a greater improved transparent process to allow for an engagement of the students before they go out, not just based on a letter, there must be an interview process to determine whether you are prepared for University life, because it is clear that there are some students who are not at the maturity level for University life and so we are going to have to look at this.” the prime minister said.

He added that attention will also be paid to the grades and that students must understand “this world owes them nothing.”

As it relates to the disrespectful statements made, Skerrit said he took no offense.

“I took no offense to what was said by the students…,” he said. “Truth be told, I wasn’t watching the screen and neither could I see everybody who was in attendance, so I am not aware of these things that people are talking about, how people were dressed and what people were doing, but I know of two instances where I had to admonish students.”

Skerrit described himself as someone who has a high degree of tolerance, understanding beyond measure, “and I thank God for that.”

“I don’t get vex about these things… I do not get vex about what people say or how people behave,” he stressed.

He indicated further that this situation is not going to change his view about empowering people through education or any other means.

“I have a broader outlook on things,” Skerrit stated.

He encouraged parents to continue instilling values and principles into their children to have respect for others.

“We have a duty and obligation as human-beings to show respect and address people in a particular way,” Skerrit remarked.

He cautioned students publicly that they need to do an introspection as to why they are at university and what they intend to get out of it.

“When they leave university, what they would like to have,” Skerrt noted. “Because having a degree is not going to get you where you want to get to, you have to have a positive attitude, a respectful attitude.”