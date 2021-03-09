Government to introduce ‘very strong and clear’ rules and ordinances for flying of drones – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has revealed that his government will be passing some “very strong and clear” statutory rules and ordinances where the flying of drones is concerned.
He made the announcement during his Annou palé talk show on Sunday.
Popular vlogger Mystelics of Portsmouth and videographer/photographer Jawanza Stuart of Castle Comfort were arrested by the police last week for allegedly flying a drone in the Morne Daniel area.
The men were said to have been flying their equipment over the Prime Minister’s official residence and were detained after they tried to retrieve the drone which the police say had fallen on Mr. Skerrit’s farm near his official residence.
However, after two days in police custody, Mitchell and Stuart were released sometime after 5:00 p.m. on March 3, 2021, without any charges being brought against them as, according to the police, the matter is still under investigation.
“We are going to be passing some very strong and clear statutory rules and ordinances where those drones are concerned, so that will be done in very quick time,” Prime Minister Skerrit said.
He continued, “It is certainly strange that anybody in leadership or any sensible person would condone the flying of a drone or any such equipment over the official residence or even the private residence of a head of government or head of state, or the police headquarters or government headquarters.”
He said it’s international practice that one cannot fly any device over such residences for obvious reasons.
“One has to understand that drones can carry poisons, they can carry a bomb, you can have a gun attached to it and remotely use it,” the Prime Minister pointed out.
He warned that people must never try to politicize these incidents, “and then when we become a victim, those who are criticizing the police action, if you become a victim what happens to you?” Skerrit asked. “What will be your reaction?”
Skerrit added, “If any citizen of Dominica were to go to anyone’s home today or tomorrow morning with a drone and circle your home and take photographs of yourself and post it on social media, how would you react?”
He believes that anyone who is aspiring to be a leader of a country and who is going to be entrusted with the security of the state and confidential “stuff” has to “show leadership, not then but now” suggesting that “the lack of leadership that Mr. Linton, the leader of the opposition continues to show is really unfortunate.”
The Prime Minister maintains that he does not provide support to any of his supporters who breaks the law and comes to him to complain.
“The law is the law and I tell people that they have to respect the law,” he stated, adding that leadership is about respecting the law of the country.
“The law is there to protect every one of us,” Skerrit said.
Roosevelt; as every dictator; you are glad for the opportunity to trample on the rights of the legally born citizens of Dominica.
If I was asks my opinion on the matter, I would suggest the only place one should recommend a no flight zone for drones in Dominica that would be the flight path for landing at Melville Hall Airport.
And the reason I would suggest that is because unless they are flying adjacent to the airport there are no place in the flight path for that sort of pleasure unless the operators decided to engage in the bush, the jungle which are in the flight path!
Otherwise you are simple going to create a law to prevent people from flying their toy’s in the area where your foreign communists Chines took down the people’s drone.
For now you have given the China communists residence in our country power over our people but there will be a time for retribution!
You know I do not have anything personal against a China man or woman who chose to buy a passport and decide to honestly live in our country!
There have been thousands of Chines on the island of Trinidad, imported there by the British in the days when trains ran in Trinidad, they were brought there to lay the tracks down; they help to build Trinidad, there are first second and third generation of Chines born in Trinidad.
Nevertheless; we don’t find Any thing in Trinidad plastered with China Man name all over the island!
We have a national Hospital, why the heck you that corrupted little rat named it Dominica China Friendship Hospital?
Do they have anything in China with a Dominica Carpaud (capo) head on it as you allow them to put China dragon head on things all over the damn place in Dominica?
Besides there are no such animals like fire-breading dragon on the planet, except the two dragon fireplace in your house!
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
Skerrit even if covid-19 goes away you should maintain that mask on your face, It fits good and make you that handsome man that all the women fell for. Keeping it on will turn the women and they will fall for you again especially in this time of economic crisis around the world except for you Skerro (Dominica) . So keep it on Skerro. Pretty Boy must live and live on forever.
The Government by this fake Prime Minister says that: ” Government (guess of Dominica) to introduce “very clear” rules and ordinances for flying of Drones”. Penned by PMSkerrit! Lol.lol.What happen…Skerrit has no work to do!?
We have a Government with an oversized Highly incompetent Labour Government in our Dominica and despite putting up concrete jungle palaces we have big oversized buildings where individual family homes should have been constructed. The vision and long term benefits are blind to failed Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour government.
Our families need decent family homes with a back yard be where children and families will be out enjoying the life and environment of nature and capture the wisdom of fresh air, family United in fun and love. It’s time we focus on having decent trusted committed Government. Families need to grow up in an environment of togetherness, United and focus on our Development. Family stay away from Skerrit’s weird…
Isn’t there something of more importance to share and educate our youth and struggling people and families on matters of decency, jobs, employment? To address and reduce this on- going poverty and suffering of our people created an on-going denial and Incompetence and vague thoughts by this Failed incompetent Labour government under its failed incompetent Questionable inmature Prime (Odd); Minister?
When are we in DOMINICA going to stand up to this fake, failed incompetent Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government?
We have an over 20Yrs of a Failed incompetent Labour government in our office we pay taxes to and our villages are still in a state of disrepair and shows absolutely no signs of change that are elevated to a standard of decency, employment, agricultural and other businesses and not have our people travel to Roseau to receive fake cash etc from failed incompetent PM and this failed Labour government. There is no sign of meaningful development taking place…
As CEO of Sookooyant Inc what does this mean for us Mr PM? Asking for my company.
PM saying do not politicize it, but arrested an outspoken blue, held him for two days, but did not charge him.
Two days hold implies they committed a serious crime or pose a threat but, you don’t even have a charge. So how do you justify holding these guys for two days?
The fact that you didn’t charge them, makes it obvious that the arrest had nothing to do with a ‘supposed’ crime! But then you have the audacity to say do not politicize it!
You have not provided evidence or even implied that he had footage from the PMs premises. He says he doesn’t and if he did, you would have charged him.
PM, stop insulting our intelligence, this is political victimization, the type that has become a signature of your dictatorship, not even the reds can deny that this whole situation is a political ploy. But you have the audacity to say do not politicize
Skerrit is afraid so he will pass all laws to see how he can stay protected. The man is even frightened if he sees a shadow and mark you, he is not afraid of Dominicans as he rightly said last week but he is afraid of international powers
Gimme a break PM; why then is Meals still in the police force?
Why is Nestea now at companies?
Skerro, if you are planning to pass some “strong and clear” statutory rules, it means that there are NONE in place. So, under WHICH law were they arrested?? We like to talk about what obtains in other countries, yet we never “copy” the good parts.
Have told you on numerous occasions that your mouth will be your downfall
HOTEP!
“The law is the law”
Skerrit said he has been telling Dominicans to respect the law..
Where is our 1.2 B dollars Skerrit?
Linton must be lying.. put him in jail…
Drones should be allowed to operate safely in public areas but not allowed in sensitive areas or over individuals’ private properties, without permission.
I totally agree with this pm…we also want law passed against those men that sexually abusing.our little girls. Even now I realized no complains anymore because they give money and the rest and the parents just shut up there mouths..we need this law against this.
Hold on Mr. Prime minister. Let’s not get Hyper emotional, and over step. In the USA it is completely legal to fly a drone over private or public property. Most people do not care and they have nothing to hide. The FAA law even states that it is ILLEGAL to shoot down a drone over your own private property because, yes you own the land but you do NOT own the air rights above your property.
It is unlikely for someone to go the extreme measures to mount guns, and poison to drones. Mr. Prime you are sounding like a paranoid person.
FYI if someone is trying to hurt you they are already breaking the law so not new drone laws will prevent that.
Obviously, flying a drone near an airport or prison sound be restricted for the obvious reason.
Since there are no existing rules on the law books concerning drones, then it’s clear that the police who arrested and detained the young men for using their drones acted as goons for Skerritt. Jumpy Skerritt must have so much to hide because of his past actions and behavior that he’s panicking. I wonder what he would have done had the incident not occured near his residence. Nothing.
LMAOOOO!! you were made a fool of. now you want to act swiftly to enact laws overnight to prevent people from flying drone in the private residential areas YOU INSIST on living in. Feller you have a residence that you refuse to repair in Morne Bruce. Instead you facilitated the construction of the mansion you currently live in right after the passing of Hurricane Maria, when you could have ensured that NH or MMC repair that residence that you have abandoned for years now at the expense of the tax payers in Dominica. you had the opportunity, 4 years now to make whatever changes you needed to to the Morne Bruce location to make it to your liking. To upgrade it from the BANANA SHED you spoke of to top class accommodation. But no, you insist on being in Morne Daniel!, you take taste!, you impose youself on your neighbors with unnecessary speed bumps and construction equipment and countless chinese workers building your massive wall. But your concern is people flying drones in the area.
one thing Dominica is really your own eh! one day ou kay sorti la forget drone but u really think Da is urs…
A drone fall on the prime minister’s 64,000 manicured lawn. 15 minutes later we getting some “strong and clear rules”.
All my life children being abused by by be it step parents, bus drivers, people in power, pastors and the list goes on. When you talk to welfare people, All I hearing is “well the law doesn’t say this and that”, “Well we know what’s going on but the law doesnt allow for x y and z”. People doing their things and skating around the law. We saw with the incident that happened, 3-4 years or so ago involving a minor and all people got was a slap on the wrist cause of the “Law”.
You can get killed live on Camera and last I checked (I could be wrong, hopefully I’m wrong but i’m referring to that carnival murder some years back) the court doesn’ t want to see that
I yet to see “Strong and Clear” rules pass about that, but a $59 fall next to the PM house and the country almost shut down.
You people have y’ll priorities all messed up
ADMIN: Here is a link to the electronic evidence act of 2010: https://dominica.gov.dm/laws/2010/Electronic%20Evidence%20no.%2013.pdf
Skerrit, it’s only people like you that are so very concerned about flying drones because it’s you that has so much to hide! Let’s face it, people that have nothing to hide don’t react in a way you reacted and call on your private militia. Are you hiding something in the villa our government rents for you, or are you perhaps hiding in a near by property? Skerrit, the air around you is getting thinner. Only yesterday you also lost a CCJ case which is going to give you some major headaches, to say the least. You think you are so clever but let me tell you your luck is running out…!
There should be laws, rules and regulations governing the operation of such equipment. Operating them in the wrong areas such as airports for example, poses a direct threat to those in the air and on the ground in such areas. Also some companies that have confidential operations and agreements can be compromised. Personal privacy is also a very important thing.
On the other hand, such laws, rules and regulations should not be so restrictive that the violate the rights of individual who may be operation such equipment in the way of a hobby, in their daily business, etc.
hiding something KAKA DOC?
“One has to understand that drones can carry poisons, they can carry a bomb, you can have a gun attached to it and remotely use it,” the Prime Minister pointed out.
Wonder where they making dem Drones there Pardner,,, Cause last time Marn Check it was only Military Factions that have access to toys like those,,,
If you doh want people to see you doing bad things then just don’t do them but last time Marn Check the open Sky was still God’s Domain to manage,,,
Guess you gonna tell Google, NASA and your ChinaManDem Pardners wiff all their Satellites hovering over your Space to take them down cause Trust Us Dem Pardners from DC know what allyou doing and they have allyou on Candid Camera lol,,,
Skerro leave them Pardners alone if you doh have noffing to Hide den you doh need to worry about who fly over here there and everywhere,,,
Remember Dis we still in a Democratically ran system yeh where there are Checks and balances,,,
Just because you vex doh mean you can make…
Well Mr Skerrit pass your ordinances and statutory rules and regulations fast so i can start to sue when ever i see any video with me or my property in it that was produced without my consent after your ordinances and statutory rules and regulations.
It only hurts when you feel it…
Well said, PM. Everyone must respect the law. If only the leader of the opposition would respect that basic fact.
I forgive Skerrit. The truth is when a person is living in fear, especially when they are afraid of international criminals they feel they might have sinned against, if a leaf falls from the sky in front of them they are frightened. So PM should also use his power to pass laws that will ensure that no leaf or lizard falls in his yard
So only now Skerrit wants to pass drone laws and the man is on radio saying how Lennox Linton supporting laws that were broken? Boy that Skerrit is something else. Skerrit what law was broken? You should be taking about firing your commissioner for having those gentlemen in jail for over 48 hours for breaking no law. Your statement really made your police commissioner and your police leadership look very stupid
De other day Skerrit was telling a Nigerian audience that Dominica is so peaceful that as a PM he normally goes about even without security.
So Skerrit chose to rent a house in the residential area of Morne Daniel….. this is not State property….a residential building.
No photo of the house was posted on social media…..besides this is a private property.
Why isn’t the real owner of the property speaking. Who is Skerrit head of security?
Skerrit is paranoid!
Skerrit acting like the Grinch.
You want de world to believe that Dominicans love you so much
Now drones are an enemy of the state Skerrit?
By the way the gentlemen were released without charge of espionage!!!!
Your grievances screaming out!
It has been said that justice delayed is justice denied and therefore although the decision of the CCJ makes many of us feel hopeful, clearly seven years later means justice was denied. I say so for two reasons 1. Skerrit was allowed to steal another election in 2019 and several of the candidates involved in the 2014 case were fired by Skerrit for the 2019 election.
2. We just witnessed the last presidential election US election, where Donald Trump challenged several of the results. But within a month the Court was able to hear and give their verdict on everyone of them. So why in a much smaller population the court took 7 years to hear it? Clearly justice was delayed and denied and the only thing that would make me feel vindicated would be a Court decision that demands that Roosevelt Skerrit and his bunch of rotten teeths were removed.
I wonder how Alibaba and his forty thieves were allowed to steal for so long? My next question is, I wonder how many times they tried to change laws of the land just to help them keep stealing and protected while they steal? I am referring to the Alibaba and forty thieves we all read about in elementary School
“If any citizen of Dominica were to go to anyone’s home today or tomorrow morning with a drone and circle your home and take photographs of yourself and post it on social media, how would you react?”
This happens all the time but you now only care about it because it happened to you.
Hypocrite.
Don’t forget laws, rules and ordinances to punish even stronger those involved in election ‘treating’ and bribing.
Dominica must be the leading Commonwealth country that is openly engaged in such vices, every election season.
I think it’s quite obvious. They think that there may be something inappropriate about Mystelics flying his drone in the area where he did, and proceeded to harass him. However they found out that there are no laws forbidding what he did! Now the Prime minister is appealing to common sense and blah blah blah, but not admitting the obvious. Come again Mr Prime Minister, you are so transparent. Apologize to Mystelics. If I were him I would file a big lawsuit. You can only arrest people for breaking the law, not for doing legal things that you consider inappropriate.
One of these days they will get you, Skerrit. No matter what you do. I wonder why this man is so paranoid…? Plenty to hide I guess.
Skerrit, I know who has that silver bullet. I tell you if you give me a little envelope.
You skerritt are a disgrace to the constitution and democracy. It seems like you are becoming increasingly paranoid. Only criminals with a guilty conscience behave this way. You seem to be using the parliament to spew lies, venom, hatred, and to enact laws to serve your interests and ego. Eg. Land transfer tax, dismantling of IPO, attempts to legitimize bribery in elections and now drones. Have drones been a nuisance or detriment to the public? Look at how many young men killed on bikes and traffic accidents. Look at how many murders of retribution. Look at how many cases of molestation of our young women in the courts. Have you used the parliament to address? Absolutely not!!!! If you are so concerned about flight over the PM resident why then did you choose to live in flight path of an airport? How Dominica continues to tolerate your abuse and violation is besides me. Keep adding to the list of nails to your coffin. You will be tried in court one day.
“The law is the law and I tell people that they have to respect the law,” he stated, adding that leadership is about respecting the law of the country. “The law is there to protect every one of us.” Enough said! Legislation governing the use of drones is long overdue. While we understand that drone operators are businessmen and women, they have to understand the basic rules/laws of operating these drones. For that matter, if one has permission to operate a drone over someone’s property, they should and must inform and receive permission from the other/adjacent/boundary property owners of their business and intent to operate the said drone if it will be in close enough proximity to the properties other than that which they have business dealings. It is that simple. We have to be good neighbors in order to avoid misunderstandings
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
Misleading the public is what should be made a crime! Those small drone are not capable of carrying any bomb or gun. People has access to internet, they should look it up, drone payload. This man is a very poor leader, for deceiving the public in such a manner, in order to justify his abusive behavior towards other citizens.
Stealing from the country is already illegal by law. Election treating is already illegal by law. Guess who is breaking these laws? I rest my case.
I knw this was coming eh, PETER always paying for Paul STUPES watch a bunch of nonsense rules they coming with eh weh, weh, weh!
i would like to ask labourites to pray for skerrit and to pray for themselves clearly he has lost his mind …..now u drafting that law and u want ppl to be emotional hahahahahahah
Must be nice to be able to just change laws to suit yourself.
I have flown my drone many times across the island. When I was in Vielle Case I knew better than to fly near the PM’s property. Dominica is a beautiful island that deserves to be filmed in its grandeur. The PM should have clear but not overly restrictive laws for drone flying. No fly zones for airports and government security areas makes sense. Anything further isn’t logical. One love!
Very bad example to be stuttering about obedience to law. You are shameless because you are a serial violator of the law.
Hope our little ones done model on you!!!
Wicked soul.
Shameless soul!!!
Bad example!
In other words, somebody pissed you off, so you are going to pass a law to restrict drone flying.
That is how dictators behave.