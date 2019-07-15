Government to use satellite compasses to provide access to learning

A new government initiative to provide access to Dominicans for learning is to begin soon.

Minister for Education, Petter St. Jean said the programme, to establish satellite compasses at secondary schools, will be done in collaboration with the Dominica State College (DSC).

“The Dominica State College has sought to provide diverse offerings to its clients. At the Dominica State College, we are setting plans in place to explore learning in a setting that supports a comprehensive progressive curriculum, for the Honourable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he stated.

He says satellite compasses will be established at various secondary schools around the island to provide greater access to Dominican learners.

“There will be a heavy focus on skills training for employability as the young people are empowered with certification for jobs here in Dominica and further afield,” St. Jean stated.

The minister said the government’s new policy that makes education at the Dominica State College free, ensures that every learner who desires to do so, can access these new opportunities.

Satellite compass technology uses GPS to calculate an accurate heading which is the compass direction in which a device is travelling or should be travelling. It doesn’t rely on the earth’s magnetic field and is not affected by metallic objects.