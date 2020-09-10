Government to submit counter proposal for salary negotiations before end of September

The Dominica government has agreed to present a counter proposal before the end of September this year, to the proposal from The Dominica Public Service Union (DPPSU) on salary negotiations for public officers.

General Secretary of the DPSU, Thomas Letang, made the disclosure in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) on Tuesday after a meeting last week, between the union with Chief Personnel Officer, Careen Prevost, to set a date for salary negotiations.

“…some time was spent looking at the effect of Covid-19 and the public service and some of the changes that may influence the way people do their work, how public officers function,” he said. “A little time was spent giving us an update on the job classification exercise, what they expect, what their intentions are and also to set a date to look at salary negotiations and both parties have agreed that this matter has been long outstanding; we need to bring closure to it.”

Letang continued, “The government has agreed that they would need before the end of September [this year] so that they can come up with a concrete counter proposal to the union’s proposal.”

He said the union is looking forward to concrete counter proposals.

“Because while we did receive something from the government which we view more as economic indicators, while the government felt that was a proposal, the union feels that this is not a proposal; this was just information that has been given to us,” he remarked. “So we look forward to concrete counter proposals and that we can move ahead with the intention of trying to conclude negotiations sometime in October.”

Letang added, “The Union’s position is ‘look let us try to do that thing by the end of October,’ hoping to conclude everything in terms of salary negotiations.”

He believes that if both sides allow common sense to prevail, both parties can arrive at a conclusion without much difficulty.