Government working to improve access to its services

The Dominica government is moving to provide the public with adequate access to the services which it provides.

Acting Cabinet Secretary, Careen Prevost spoke recently of government’s plans to improve priority areas identified in the public service.

“What we have done in the last few months, we’ve undertaken some in-depth consultation with the ministry, we have been doing what we call a service delivery assessment,” Prevost revealed during a recent edition of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Anou Palay talk show. “We have met with over 30 departments that provide services to the general public and we have also conducted a public survey to identify the priority areas for improvement in the public service.”

She said the survey has elicited “very interesting” and “detailed” feedback from the public.

“People have actually told us some of the things they are looking forward to seeing in the public service,” Prevost stated.

She said among those expectations is access to information, “and this is a challenge.”

Prevost pointed out that individuals want to know how to apply for a certain license or a certain service and where do we get the forms? Or how much does it cost?”

“We want to make sure that we can provide sufficient access to information about the services that government provides,” she stated.

She said with the new measures, someone should not have to leave their home to get information about how to receive a marriage license.

“I should be able to sit at home and get the information over the internet and have a form downloaded that I can fill out and then come to the ministry,” Prevost said.