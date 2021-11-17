Govt. attorney describes as ‘baseless’ and a ‘fund raising ploy’, Opposition Leader’s letter to Police Chief

Senior Counsel (SC) Anthony Astaphan has come to the defense of Dr. Vince Henderson, the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate in the upcoming Grand Bay election whose eligibility to contest the seat is now being questioned.

Last week, leader of the parliamentary opposition, Lennox Linton, wrote to the Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, seeking an immediate investigation into the DLP candidate’s nomination.

In the letter to Carbon, dated November 11, 2021 and copied to the Chairman of Dominica’s Electoral Commission, the Chief Elections Officer, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Dr. Henderson, Linton contends that the DLP nominee is in violation of Dominica’s constitution and electoral law which prohibits anyone in the public service, and/or in a position of emolument in service to the State, from being accepted to run in any election on nomination day.

In 2016, Dr. Henderson was appointed as Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United States of America (USA) and the Organization of American States (OAS).

“As of nomination day for the by-election, November 9th, 2021, there was no public announcement by the Government of Dominica that Henderson was recalled or had resigned or tendered his credentials of withdrawal from his position,” Linton stated.

Linton further claimed that Dr. Henderson appears to have made a “false or untrue declaration” in the nomination process for which he may be criminally liable under the Statutory Declarations Act Chapter 5:53.

He appealed to the Chief of Police to launch an investigation and asked that Henderson “provides the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with duly authenticated letters, under the oath of the Minister of Foreign Affairs or Chief Establishment Officer, confirming that such letters of resignation and withdrawal of credentials to the OAS/USA were tendered prior to November 9, 2021.”

Failure to provide such information, Linton insisted, should result in criminal charges being laid against Henderson. He appealed to Carbon to act with urgency in investigating and/or prosecuting this matter as, according to him, “time is of the essence.”

However, an attorney for the government, SC Anthony Astaphan, has deemed Linton’s letter baseless and another ploy by the United Worker Party (UWP) to raise funds.

“My view is very clear on this so-called Vince Henderson matter. It’s another scam. It’s another fabrication created within the mindset of Lennox Linton and put out like a buffet to the people in this country, especially his supporters,” he said in a statement to the media.

“And rest assured,” Astaphan continued, “they are going to try to rely on this to raise funds as well. It’s another nonsense, fruitless but dangerous lie that has been put forward in the public domain.”

According to the attorney, based on a ruling by the Court of Appeal in the Charles Savarin v John Williams matter, only an individual who is employed by or an agent of the government is disqualified.

“The disqualification only applies to persons who are appointed in the public service, capital P capital S, the permanent and pensionable public service, and appointed by one of the commissioners, whether it is the Public Service Commission, perhaps the Police Service Commission, and or the judiciary Legal Services Commission. It does not apply to the ambassador,” the Senior Counsel insisted.

Although Astaphan says he has seen proof of Dr. Henderson’s resignation from his ambassadorial position, he maintains that the DLP’s candidate would still be legitimate in contesting the election as an Ambassador.

“So even if Vince Henderson was 100% still an active ambassador on behalf of the government by contract and being paid, that is not a disqualifying factor,” he argues. “The same way the Court of Appeals said that the general manager of NDC is not in the public service although he’s working within the framework of the government, he is not appointed by any of the public service commissions under the Constitution.”

Astaphan further posits that there is no proof to support claims that Henderson is in fact being paid or under contract by the government at all and claims that “these guys are probably looking to raise money, so they throw out another lie.”