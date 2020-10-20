Govt ministries to form ‘greater alliance’ to promote healthy diet and lifestyles in Dominica – Grant

The Ministry of the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education will form a greater alliance to implement programmes and policies that promote healthy diet and lifestyles.

The Minister for the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Fidel Grant has cited the the issue of obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) as the reason for this policy.

“It is a known fact in Dominica that extreme hunger does not exist, however the issue of obesity and NCD’s are cause for concern,” Grant said recently during an address to mark World Food Day. “Data from the Ministry of Health reveals that heart related disease is the main cause of death followed by diabetes and hypertension.”

The minister said he believes that a healthy diet contributes to healthy lives.

He said school gardens and school feeding programmes are being strengthened to provide the necessary healthy foods for our school children.

“This process has begun with the Junior Achievers of Dominica, the adaptation of food and nutrition policy, the establishment of [the] Food and Nutrition Council and the provision of funds to assist school programmes,” Grant explained.

He urged the public to, “eat better, grow something and adapt a sustainable lifestyle”, the key to building a world free of hunger.

Dominica observed World Food Day along with the rest of the world, on October 16 with the theme “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future” and Grant used his address for the occasion to highlight the importance of of food security and the access to nutritious foods for all, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said in March 2020 the Ministry of the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture, National Food Security and the Government of Dominica went into high gear to ensure that all citizens were guaranteed access to food and no one fell victim to hunger due to the Pandemic.

“We successfully implemented a backyard gardening programme to ensure food and nutrition security,” he stated adding that the prgramme provided thousands of vegetable seedlings to households which guaranteed healthy diets and balanced meals.

Grant went on to say that $65 million from the World Bank-funded Emergency Agriculture Livelihood and Climate Resilience Project is being injected into the agricultural sector.

“Efforts are afoot to contribute to the restoration of agricultural livelihoods and enhancing climate resilience for farmers and fisherfolks,” he noted.

The minister also mentioned that in recent times, Dominica has made significant progress in improving agricultural productivity by increasing propagation and distribution of local fruit trees, vegetables and other traditional crops.

“We are currently rehabilitating our propagation facilities which together will have the ability to produce over thousands of plants per year,” Grant stated.