Govt ministries to form ‘greater alliance’ to promote healthy diet and lifestyles in Dominica – Grant

The Ministry of the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education will form a greater alliance to implement programmes and policies that promote healthy diet and lifestyles.
The Minister for the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Fidel Grant has cited the the issue of obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) as the reason for this policy.
“It is a known fact in Dominica that extreme hunger does not exist, however the issue of obesity and NCD’s are cause for concern,” Grant said recently during an address to mark World Food Day. “Data from the Ministry of Health reveals that heart related disease is the main cause of death followed by diabetes and hypertension.”
The minister said he believes that a healthy diet contributes to healthy lives.
He said school gardens and school feeding programmes are being strengthened to provide the necessary healthy foods for our school children.
“This process has begun with the Junior Achievers of Dominica, the adaptation of food and nutrition policy, the establishment of [the] Food and Nutrition Council and the provision of funds to assist school programmes,” Grant explained.
He urged the public to, “eat better, grow something and adapt a sustainable lifestyle”, the key to building a world free of hunger.
Dominica observed World Food Day along with the rest of the world, on October 16 with the theme “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future” and Grant used his address for the occasion to highlight the importance of of food security and the access to nutritious foods for all, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said in March 2020 the Ministry of the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture, National Food Security and the Government of Dominica went into high gear to ensure that all citizens were guaranteed access to food and no one fell victim to hunger due to the Pandemic.
“We successfully implemented a backyard gardening programme to ensure food and nutrition security,” he stated adding that the prgramme provided thousands of vegetable seedlings to households which guaranteed healthy diets and balanced meals.
Grant went on to say that $65 million from the World Bank-funded Emergency Agriculture Livelihood and Climate Resilience Project is being injected into the agricultural sector.
“Efforts are afoot to contribute to the restoration of agricultural livelihoods and enhancing climate resilience for farmers and fisherfolks,” he noted.
The minister also mentioned that in recent times, Dominica has made significant progress in improving agricultural productivity by increasing propagation and distribution of local fruit trees, vegetables and other traditional crops.
“We are currently rehabilitating our propagation facilities which together will have the ability to produce over thousands of plants per year,” Grant stated.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
The calabash I grew sensible eating to much fried foods and nonesense. Steam fish and broth wow
This is a start in the right direction, however the Ministry of Planning should also be part of this grouping. We need properly planned recreational spaces, green spaces as well as sidewalks along major thoroughfares to encourage people to safely walk for exercise. Sometimes one wants to walk but when you think of the reckless drivers, the grass on the side of the road, you just stay inside. there are other ways to exercise but walking is one of the best ways to stay healthy and one of the most affordable. If they can’t afford to buy healthy foods at least fix the roadsides so Dominicans can walk to a better life.
When these ministers of government open their mouths lies, toxic fumes and untreated sewage escape. They are miserly with the truth; poison the unsuspecting and the simpletons with their propaganda; flood the airways and social media with ridiculously false assertions.
All they do is to use government to enrich themselves and give just pittance to a chosen few of their most diehard, gullible, unlettered supporters.
So, if that is the case, Nature Nation never did exist. Dominica to most, is an Obese State, and as time evolves, the Island’ Health centers will come under tremendous pressure. When chronic Alcohol is added? a lot of dark nites, some will encounter. The USA’ Caribbean Basin Initiative gave access to Dominica and the other Island importers the reasons needed to Pioson their People with Cadaver byproducts. The way of the Premodial is always mysterious, this Pandemic have sent vast Numbers back to the Land, the Real FARMACY. The Drug store is for the DIS-EASED, and Meals served, are Prescription and over the Counter. A wealthy or Show and Tell Wo/Man usually live on the negative side of Health, never cognizing that True HEALTH is what WEALTH is suppose to represent.
These ministers live their opulent lifestyle in a cocoon. They have become completely disconnected from the rest of society. Minister Fidel Grant stated that no one in Dominica experiences any extreme hunger. Nothing could be further from the truth. Look at the ballooning number of vagrants on the streets of Roseau alone with no shelter and nothing to eat. Their meals , if they are lucky, come from a garbage bin or a kind and compassionate stranger.
Most people will like to eat foods that are highly nutritrous. However, they have to resort to cheap, fatty, oily, cholesterol laden foods because their purchasing power has long been diminished under Skerrit’s disastrous stewardship.
In any country where the majority of the citizenry lives in abject poverty as the case in Dominica, GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION is the major factor.
I’m not saying there’s no poverty in Dominica, but if “the majority of the citizenry lives in abject poverty” then you’d think it would a lot easier to park in town.
Mr. Grant …great initiative… Let us encourage families to start backyard gardening and animal rearing… Provide seedlings and other incentives to farmers.
When you are in an apartment and all around you is concrete, how and where can you do backyard gardening?
Are you …….
Yes, yes, yes. We must fight obesity! As a small country this is a goal that is achievable and will yield huge benefits in health care and lifestyle. It is not about an individual person being fat, it is a problem when a society, including young children, is obese.
It was not that way when I grew up there and is reversible. Was recently in JA and observed a certain healthy leanness in the young men. It is possible.
Exercise is as essential as a healthy diet.
Fifty years ago I had no problem in finding lithe models for the paintings and sculptures in my series “Daughters of the Caribbean Sun”. They worked in the fields, bathed in the rivers and walked for miles. Moreover, they mostly remained true to their natural identity. One of my models – more beautiful than a Grecian Goddess – spent her days carrying bunches of bananas up and down steep hillsides.
An over abundance of fast food and automobiles has certainly taken its toll.
you all can promote as much as you want until the quality of life changes nothing is going to happen, why don’t you pass laws which will help improve people’s quality of life, bunch of nonsense laws and taxes
They need it in Dominica every woman,man, and child is over weight it looks horrible. We use to look stosh now we are like whales especially carnival times . Stop eating take aways go back to the broth one pot no frying please my brother’s and sisters pizza’s and K FC is a no no Health matters
The price of healthy food has to come down before the average Dominican can afford to eat healthy. Depending on the time of year, imported chicken is cheaper than local vegetables!
Appreciate the macro sentiment of the cost of healthy foods. Not sure it is as valid in Dominica’s case. We seem to have plenty natural foods that are cheap and available. Need to rediscover the simple foods…..