Grand Bay man charged with murder expected to receive bail next week

Desmond Rocque of Montin, Grand Bay who is charged with the May 17, 2016 shooting death of McGarvin Peters of Kings Lane, Roseau, is expected to be out on bail sometime this week.
The high court had approved bail for Rocque in the sum of EC$300,000.00 with two sureties and other conditions.
However, when he appeared before a Roseau Magistrate to deal with his bail conditions, the presiding Magistrate after listening to what the proposed surety’s responses to questions posed to him, concluded that while he had the means to stand bail, he (the magistrate) was not satisfied that the proposed surety was able to control the accused Rocque to ensure that he would be always present at his court hearing.
The proposed surety resides in Portsmouth while Rocque resides in Montin, Grand Bay. He was asked to seek a new surety.
His conditions of bail include a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am daily. Also, he is not to interfere with witnesses; stay out of trouble and to surrender all his travel documents. He must also seek the court’s permission to travel and to change his residential address.
In the meantime, Rocque remains on remand at the Stock Farm Prison until he can secure a surety that is suitable to the court. Bail is set at three hundred thousand dollars.
The State headed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not oppose the bail.
Rocque is represented at attorney at law Zena Moore-Dyer.
28 Comments
On a murder charge involving firearms and being granted bail? Whilst I believe in the presumption of innocence. I do not believe one so charged should be granted bail. What about the ongoing risks to the community.
Skerrit oh? Commander in Chief, come awhile Oh. I want to know what allu leader think about all of this here? These are your people Skerrit. They voted for you even when some of them had no food to eat. Grandbarians and surroundings are die hard Laborites. I wonder what you think about this? I heard you spend all of your downtime reading FB and DNO posts, so I hope you see this.
Do like Trump, use your real name on here. People need answers: just WHAT do you think about all of this gang/drug issues in little ole DA? What are you going to do about it?
yes I, rasta! Allu have little ole Montin on map, oui. Someone mentioned a drug war between Grandbay, Montin, and Roseau thugs? I grew up in montin and even some people from lalay had no idea we existed. Today, allu have us on map? Wonders never cease to amaze! As you were, papa, as you were…
Any update in the Joe Costello murder from 2011? Is anyone ever convicted and sent away to prison for Murder in Dominica?
Why are these gangs(Turf) not cleaned up to send a message. This may just get worst with unemployment and a gloomy future of our youths. I suggest the use of the RSS. Yes the same ones who terrorized the small village on the west coast.
I sincerely hope that this bail being granted does not translate to a DEATH SENTENCE.
While I understand that someone cannot be held indefinitely while awaiting trial barring some very serious extenuating circumstances (treason, threat to state, multiple heinous murders etc), the current climate should be given serious thought before approving bail.
We and the police may not want to admit it but there is turf/ drug war going on between Grand Bay/ Montine and Roseau area boys that threatens us all as a people. The court system has failed us by not processing cases in a timely manner even when the case files are ready. Again, where is the minister of justice/ government? Too busy working full time for DOWASCO (laying pipe) instead of holding people accountable I suppose! Sad!
God bless Blessings, Buju, Matt, Lennox, Pyro, Lofty, Jason, Seth, St. Valle and all the freedom fighting patriots who will one day liberate us from this madness called Dca!!
This must be a big joke. A blind man can see what is going on here. If this is a police and judicial system conspiracy, and inquiry needs to be launched. It is ridiculous that these sought of thing is allowed to continue in Dominica. All the time innocent people are at risk because these criminals are brazen and will go at their target anywhere.
So all you delete my comment. Really?
ADMIN: No check again, your comment should be posted. If not let us know. You can also email us at [email protected] for further assistance.
Coincidence? So on the heels of the murder, (allegedly by this group from Montine), of the other Peters brother who was on bail for the murder of Hezran from Montine, now this one is about to get his bail approved for the murder of the another Peters brother. Way papa. Tit for Tat eh
So you’ll see how the system is wicked? When it was Hendrick Peter’s just got killed under his article comments was saying he shouldn’t have gotten bail for accused murder, but this one charged for two murder one in 2016 and one in 2018 for the boy from Gutter and he still gets bail. Waww. It’s almost like releasing satan from his pits of hell to roam Dominica.is this for real? Obeah must be playing in this. Dear God look over the Peters family and Dominica in general, our young men keeps dying out here for senseless purposes. In my opinion he should never be granted bail, y aren’t ppl protesting for these sorts of things? It’s for our own safety to, what if innocent ppl gets hurt in this cross fire? Aren’t the law concerned about protecting and keeping peace for the innocents of this country? Or do we all have to pay for each other sins, do we all have to feel the rath of the soon to be released beast?
Well he is innocent until PROVEN guilty
In a stable society thats true. On the streets and a society out of control you are sentenced to death without due process. It seems lime an eye for eye and tooth for tooth. We near barbarism. That is not good!!!
Just like the Peters brother who was just murdered was on bail for a murder he supposedly committed…..Innocent until PROVEN guilty. All you too double standard and hypocrite. I’m not condoning this behavior but don’t try to wash your neighbor eyes while you have qwem in your own.
When was the defendant charged? The alleged crime was committed in May of 2016 and we are in July of 2020 some 4 years after the crime. Has he been in prison since 2016? Just trying to get some information to understand this situation and the timing of a bail hearing.
One Love Dominicans #OLD
I agree, that would be totally wrong. I don’t know if mr. Is guilty or not but I do believe in the saying justice delayed is justice denied. Still, that is hell of a lot of bail money. Who has that amount of cash lying around to bail someone like that. You say the surety prepared to do that is from Portsmouth? Go figure.
Can someone confirm the relationship of McGavin Peters and Hendricks Peters. If they are related, is it possible that Hendricks took revenge for murder of McGavin and himself got arrested. Is it also possible that some folks knew Desmond was going to be on bail and had to deal with Hendricks before that happens. It would be a situation where two accused murderers roaming the streets each with a personal vendetta. Are our police that stupid to not see what is happening here or they are willfully turning a blind eye? Our courts have a responsibility to combat crime and would be in the best interest of the peace to deny this guy bail. The culture of let them kill each other cannot be right. I suggest an independent enquiry into the CDPF for there continued negligence in investigating all crimes in Dominica thereby emboldening these hard core criminals, removal of Carbo, Corbett and some others from thier post and change bail conditions and prison conditions for murder in DA. Madness!!
McGavin Peters and Hendricks Peters were brothers. And yes I also believe that this was timed to ensure that when the killer of McGavin gets out on bail, that Hendricks wouldn’t be alive to take revenge. And yes I believe that the police knows exactly what is going on. I think it’s a game of ‘let them kill out each other’ – less work for the police.
That is what I am talking about. And then he will become another casualty, later. That is how the system works.
Yes Yes Yes Dominica.. somebody please tell me what is happening in Dominica…i dotish i retarded i cannot understand what is happening in de Country with that Court System…Thank you in advance.
The court in Dominica has not learned a thing!! What is happening in our country?
Grand Bay man charged with murder expected to receive bail next week? Is Dominica for real? The Government needs to change the law so that murder charged is remanded until after case is called?
waw, All this while McGavin’s brother was shot on Sunday by the same set of people from Grandbay for that same tie up. So Rocque coming out, and his partner going in for the same tie up. Look nonsense. right now the score is what? 3-2? 3-1? McGavin family on the losing end?
I think both the Courts and the Police have agreed that the best and fastest way to solve crime in Dominica s to allow the criminals to PURGE each other out! The operative word is ‘Purge’
You are right brother, dead man don’t talk so they cannot be witness in court either and give their masters away and there is always plenty of poor malaway to take their place.
Wow… this is madness.
WOW! With another Peters life taken just yesterday connected to that same murder, is that what the grieving Peters family deserve at this time? I heard a family member saying he expects his life, his wife, son to be taken by a specific gang in Dominica. I think after the shooting death of Kendrick Peters directly connected to that same alleged murder, the court should cancel that bail and instead use it’s power to push to have that case called.
That case has not been called yet? This case has caused the death of at least two more young men you know. When a person is charged for murder the court should try to have the case called and finalized within a year so there would be no need for bail or things of that sort. I know such cases are being dragged for many years but Dominica is not a safe country to have alleged murderers out on bail
why is he on bail? shouldn’t he be serving life in prison for murder? I just don’t understand the juridical system here. ITS CRAZY THAT MEN WHO IS CHARGED FOR MARIJUANA GETS A BIGGER SENTENCE HERE.