Grand Bay man charged with murder expected to receive bail next week

Desmond Rocque of Montin, Grand Bay who is charged with the May 17, 2016 shooting death of McGarvin Peters of Kings Lane, Roseau, is expected to be out on bail sometime this week.

The high court had approved bail for Rocque in the sum of EC$300,000.00 with two sureties and other conditions.

However, when he appeared before a Roseau Magistrate to deal with his bail conditions, the presiding Magistrate after listening to what the proposed surety’s responses to questions posed to him, concluded that while he had the means to stand bail, he (the magistrate) was not satisfied that the proposed surety was able to control the accused Rocque to ensure that he would be always present at his court hearing.

The proposed surety resides in Portsmouth while Rocque resides in Montin, Grand Bay. He was asked to seek a new surety.

His conditions of bail include a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am daily. Also, he is not to interfere with witnesses; stay out of trouble and to surrender all his travel documents. He must also seek the court’s permission to travel and to change his residential address.

In the meantime, Rocque remains on remand at the Stock Farm Prison until he can secure a surety that is suitable to the court. Bail is set at three hundred thousand dollars.

The State headed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not oppose the bail.

Rocque is represented at attorney at law Zena Moore-Dyer.