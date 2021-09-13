Grand Bay Primary School to be named after the late Ed Registe

The Grand Bay Primary School, upon completion, will be named after the late Edward Registe.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said during a special memorial held in honour of Registe in Grandbay on Saturday that when the school is completed, it shall be renamed the Edward Registe Primary School.
Registe, who was the Parliamentary Representative of the Grandbay Constituency, passed away on September 1st, 2021.
“Ed was also passionate about the rehabilitation of the Grandbay Primary School and it truly pains me that he will not be here to see the results of the project to which he was so committed,” Skerrit said. “This particular project I believe shall be completed in memory of Ed and regarded as a tangible example of the projects he championed while alive.”
The government will also award 5 scholarships in Registe’s honour to to deserving students of the Grandbay Constituency to attend the Pierre Charles Secondary School.
The Prime Minister also said that Registe’s sudden passing has reinforced the government’s commitment to seek to implement the many plans and programmes that he had recommended.
“This I believe is the greatest honour we can pay to Ed, working to help his people achieve their dreams and aspirations for a better and more progressive Grandbay,” Skerrit stated adding that it was obvious from his participation in Cabinet over the past two years, Registe was committed to the development of every single constituent.
“Every corner of this constituency was important to him and he had specific ideas for development in agriculture, infrastructure, education, housing, sports and the care of the elderly…, Skerrit indicated.
From the standpoint of the Dominica Labour Party, Ed was, according to the prime minister, “our strongest voice who rallied the masses together on the campaign trail and embodied the spirit of our party.”
A billboard was also unveiled in Registe’s honour during the weekend memorial.
“I was happy to join his mom yesterday in an unveiling of a billboard that will stand in honour of Ed in his hometown Grandbay,” Prime Minister said during his weekly Annou Pale talk-show on Sunday night.
“It’s only a small part of our plans to keep his legacy alive,” he said. “But it is my hope that it brought some level of comfort and pride to his immediate family and to his constituents.”
Skerrit added, “We will always keep him in our hearts.”
In 2014, Edward Registe was appointed a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly of Dominica.
He was a former General Secretary of the Dominica Labour Party.
Registe successfully contested the Grand Bay seat for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in the 2019 General Election.
He was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, with Specific responsibility for Diaspora Relations in the Roosevelt Skerrit Administration on 17 December 2019.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
44 Comments
The way you reason is astonishingly puerile for an adult. Where did you purchase that bogus degree? Did you ask your demi-god , Skerrit, to instruct you what to do?
The public landscape should never be defaced with the names of people because of polluted and hyper-partisan politics no matter what political party is in power. The honoree should be genuinely deserving. The names on places are often permanent.
I suspect you are too much of a simpleton to even reason this way.
The Dictator is always complaining about the UWP making everything political but somebody needs to remind him that what he is doing is politicizing the death of Straight Ed. The man body not even cold yet they already campaigning using his death in search of sympathy. Crispin better set them wise.
But, if Grand Bay people does not open their eyes to what has happening in Grand Bay and in the DLP under the Dictator they better think again;
1. Roosie -Dead
2. Pierro – Dead
3. The former Head Teacher running for UWP in Grand Bay – Dead
4. The UWP lady for 2019 elections in Grand Bay – Dead
5. Straight Ed in Grand Bay – Dead
Does that ring a bell? Is Bazil Toke Toke Toke working on behalf of a devilish payback scheme? Lord help us all if trend continues
So nobody asking if it’s vaccine that take him before his time? Didn’t all the ministers take the vaccine? Just asking.
When the first lady died of covid, I mentioned about her diabetes, and that obesity is more of a threat to national health if we are being honest and serious. People was so mad and in thier feelings. Lo and behold, now every covid victim the government mentioning their hypertension or diabetic issues. No outrage or shock?
Now be honest with us, the vaccine that take Ed??!
Why na, what about Philip Francis who made it all possible? Waiting till he die?
Ed was scorned by the party when he was alive and on Saturday they locked arms and put on a very impressive show. The Red Brigade faked show said that Ed was the best thing since Breadfruit came to Dominica. It was a full campaign event.
Before Ed is burried Skerrit is campaigning in full gear using the dead man– what a shame !!!!
Mark that is not true. All you always know everything but in truth knows nothing. Always know something as a fixation of your mind.
Are politicians the only people whom we can name places and things after? Politicians are paid to do their work. It is the politician job to build schools, hospitals, roads, air and sea ports! What do you think politicians are voted in and paid a salary to do? There are greater national community and artistic heroes to name things after in Dominica, instead of politicians just praising themselves as if politicians is the greatest role models Dominica have! Enough with every dead Labour politician needing something named after them! This is now a bad national joke!
Wow! Those were my first thoughts precisely, Truth Be Told. Why not a most deserving educator who has given yeoman service to the teaching profession? It would be more fitting. By putting the names of undeserving politicians on public edifices is like defacing these buildings with graffiti.
When they are alive in Dominica, politicians get the best and the most of the country’s resources. Even in death, they are rewarded by littering the physical landscape in their honour.
Everything Skerrit does is meticulously calculated for political gain. This was precise!y done with the upcoming by-election in mind.
How about the IBO FRANCE GRANDBAY PRIMARY SCHOOL? Just a thought, not a sermon. lol.
Ibo France is most definitely not deserving of that ‘coronation’. I’m just a humble and modest person who does not crave for accolades. I would be the least deserving person.
That should given, as I’ve said previously, to a retired teacher, who worked tirelessly to uplift his/her students or an educator who help to raise the standard of education in Dominica.
How about “ds and his mother and dem?”
Ibo France I stand to correct you. Ed was more than a politician. Do some research and you will learn. You must learn to seek facts before you comment.
All the time he was alive, nothing was name after the deceased MP, all of a sudden school going to name after him, how can he know that or be happy about it. Give people their follows while they are alive. Make the living national heroes as well and do not wait until they died, at least they can drink a glass of wine too.
Please, PM, no. Name something else after Ed. A housing program, maybe. Name the school after another beloved Grandbarian, a real and dedicated educater, the skipper, James Alexander. Please.
They just don’t miss one single trick for their cheap propaganda. It’s disgusting!
Anyone want to bey if we build an international airport it will be named Roosevelt Skerrit International Airport.
Maybe after he is dead???
And it should. You have the Vance Amory International Airport in Nevis, the Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada. Nothing wrong naming it The Roosevelt Skerrit International Airport in Dominica. Would you rather the Zandoli International Airport? Sounds crazy to me. I mean when you put all the Chief Ministers, Premiers and Prime Ministers and their contributions to the development of Dominica together, Skerrit has surpassed their efforts and contributions. This is a great feat for the man Skerrit. Wouldn’t you say so, Mr. Zandoli or Mr. Lizard?
This is wishful thinking on your behalf. Sooner rather than later the CBI accounts and state accounts in general will be independently audited. No prizes for guessing what’s going to happen to YOUR PM than. One things can be safely said, nothing in DA will ever be named after YOUR PM apart from the name badge of that door to a room of 3.5m x 2.5m.
@zandoli, Not if we built, but when the international airport is completed it will be named Roosevelt Skerrit, and rightly so it should or should you prefer Ugly Lenny, international airport? I am not having a go because I certainly have much respect to some of your views!
Me self i fed up with allu hipocrisy..all de time he alive allu didnt know to name de school after him smh. I hate it when people do dat. He was doing all that and he was.not recognised. What good is it to him now. Eh.
” Only the good dies young”, when you think of it wicked guys like UWP Ugly Lenny, bolder head Lugay, and Lemon head and many others goes on for ever, it makes you wonder if Religion is real or just pie in the Sky. Having said that, I’m not from Grand Bay but its people is blessed with love and pride, you have lost a Great son but lots more will be coming from Grand Bay, “One love” Dominican to the best 👏
If I did not know, I would think it was a toddlers writing this. You sound so silly calling people names think by so doing you are inflicting some pain on them
@Man bite dogs, I see that you are the only Labourite among these foolish comments of the UWPites.
I will join you just to ask you not to speak against people’s physical existence–which is all it may be for most of them–because all of them may be dead within.
Just let us hope that Mr. Edward Registe left his own with a soul that was alive in Love, so he is not lost in darkness on the other side.
And in the spirit, he will know what Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his governing body have planned for his name, to prove that whatever he did for his village of Grandbay was not in vain–that is the reason for the plan.
The UWPites cannot understand that logic, but who cares?
Only hypocrites understand this logic and since you are chief amongst these hypocrites, I’m not surprised to hear it from you. Get your act together!!
Randy X, I have had it with you, speaking your nasty word against me. You do not know me and you need to be careful!
You are the one who needs to get your acts together or else you could have God’s vengeance coming against you by my call, for my sake and His glory, at a time when you are least expecting it.–don’t push me!
You do not know me or who I am and you should be careful! I am one who can call to God against you, and He will work on my behalf, because you are his enemy, just as you are mine. don’t say that I did not warn you
@Elizabeth, Thanks for the advice I also though about it myself, however have a blessed day.
Birds of one feather flock together. Two perfectly matched old wretched souls. When and where is the holy matrimony going to take place. Two peas of the same pod.
When will you stop being so insolent and rude Ibo? Hear you and you even want to match people together in matrimony even knows who is old and wretched. Elizabeth just advised Man bite dogs against being rude to person. He humbly conceded. When will you Ibo France humble yourself so you can see the good in others? Look at yourself and do the work.
@elizabethlxavier, I don’t know you and I have no intention of placing you in any sort of bracket, or painting you in any colour with any broom. I just want to say how offended I am at being described as a UWPite and classify my comment as foolish. I won’t do the same to you, I will allow other people to come to their own conclusions. But I would like you to explain what is foolish about recommending that something else be named after Ed, and the school be named after a well-loved, longstanding former educator, James Alexander. And what is UWPite about that. Sometimes I do wonder about this country.
The think with these ignoramuses is that, they are so into their DLP cultish behavior. They think you and anybody else who opposes that they think, is with the opposition. Thats how they think. If Skerrit says yes, and you do not agree, you are against “them” and therefore you must be a “workers” or a “uwp-ite” or whatever they think. Just ignorant people. not much comprehension, common sense clear thought or education a lot of the time. that is why they are bought so easily.
Most times we speak out of plain common sense, conscience and morale, not with politics in mind. But if these virtues go against what their god and savior roosevelt christ says then you are the enemy. Unless Regist help to build, and/or operate the school it shouldnt be named after him. try a street or a recreational area or something.
And Skerrit. Dont forget our PM. He will never die too it seems. Alive and well!!!
S.y.d.d.m. and check your evil self.
You really bite a dos.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!??? REALLY PEOPLE? We are taking this renaming thing for a complete joke now. Since when has the school needed rehabilitating? Elections was in 2019. We approaching 2022. In truth and fact, poor Ed. For everything he did for the DLP he never really got the respect that he deserved. In the 2014 election he thought it was him going up for GBay. Nope! sidelined and told to sit down. 2019, they had someone else too. Then on second thought they sent Ed up. All throughout he up and down, scrambling on all DLP stage running mouth for Skerrit. In the end, he WON his seat! in a clean sweep against Nept. But was only given a position as senator. for all his work in the public service. Yet, just comes (i wouldnt call names) easily got ministries to head. All these fake plastic and cloth flowers.
@If we knew better
Skerrit never wanted Ed…..He (Ed) had to rally G Bay people to support him so that Skerrit would get the loud message that the people want Ed…In fact Ed with the support of other community people had some T-shirts (not red)that would be his colour as an independent candidate if he was not chosen as the candidate. In my blogg i questioned the criteria for the renaming of public buildings after individuals, since i believe James Alexander deserves it 4000 000 000 times more than Ed!!!!
Stop using Edd in all you kokomacaque things. Ed was humble and came when it was his time. Most of you cannot move on and will bring back all foolishness. Ed was a lot for his community in and out of politics. No one sidelined him. We must realize that everything happens at the right time. Zor toujour conait toute bagai but in truth knows nothing.
Move on people and do something for your country instead of speaking enitill.
Being in a hurry paka fait la jounee vini plus vite! Take your time and do not rush the brush.
Ed, sorry man you had to die to get this recognition. As they say, better late than never.
Is there a set criteria in Dominica, for naming or renaming of a state building (hospital, clinic, school, etc) after a deceased?? Can i just wake up one morning and name a state building after someone?
I am prepared to take my blows as a man here. I have always taken blows, but i have never relented on writing what is right.
Didn’t Mr James Alexander (an educator for countless years), play a more significant role in education in the Grandbay community than Ed Registe…???He was the principal at the school for a number of years,he positively impacted thousands of children, before he became principal of the high school, where he positively impacted thousands again!! Was the DLP campaigning and then used that school renaming thing as an excuse?
Just asking!!!!
Unfortunately politics in that my boy. Had a lot of time for James like I had for Ed but James was the face of the opposition. You think Skerrit would ever honour a member of UWP in this way? Forget it. Skerrit does not have the same humanity that both Ed and James had.
That is the real problem with you guys. He renames schools and buildings after the names of Labour politicians and not after the names of UWP politicians. I can tell it is pissing Toto’s heart off. Take your hydrochlorothiadize and, you will be just fine.
Here the petty ignorance. I am not a UWP supporter. I am not a supporter of DLP. I am a supporter of my tax dollars being put to good use for the betterment of the nation and its inhabitants. I am a supporter of good governance and transparency, truth and fairness.
With that being said i couldnt care less who they choose to name anything after, ONCE the choice is tactful, adequate, fitting and appropriate. Ed Registe is a poor choice. Its not about uwp wanting to be named after stuff also. It is about the integrity of it all. What has Ed Registe really done for education and educational institutions in grandbay, to be named after the highschool? That is like asking to have it named after Mr. Nassief or even Lennox Linton. I would not support either. hope you see my point.
Can you remember and imagine that Spaggs, Hector John, wanted Skerrit to name the Salisbury Primary School the Linton John Primary School? Linton John was just a cadence man and that is it. What has Linton John done for Salisbury in terms of education and upliftment? Nothing. We are always looking into other people’s backyard and yours is no better.
So Toto Ed had humanity! I am happy you know that and I also hope that you get to know the countless things he was involved in – a community man. Always put others before self.
Yes, indeed I have no problem with Mr. James Alexander who contributed to education as well. Both contributed significantly to South City.