Grand Bay residents protest possible extradition of Dominican man

As one man fights possible extradition to the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) for murder and gun-related charges, his fellow residents in Grand Bay are demonstrating their support through protest action.
According to court documents, Kennison Charles is wanted in the USVI on a charge of first-degree murder, of another Dominican Hans ‘Rastaman’ Oliver, which allegedly took place in St.Thomas on March 26, 2016.
Charles is also wanted on charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a firearm causing murder, unauthorized use of a firearm during voluntary manslaughter, unauthorized use of a firearm during a first-degree assault, third-degree assault with a firearm, murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault and third-degree assault.
The United States Virgin Islands (USVI), by virtue of an Extradition Treaty between Dominica and the United States, had issued the extradition warrant in accordance with the extradition treaty between the two countries which was ratified by the US President on January 20, 1999 and by Dominica on May 23, 2000. The extradition treaty came into force on May 25, 2000.
Based on the extradition warrant issued by the USA and a Warrant in the First Instance issued by a Dominican Magistrate, Charles was arrested in Grand Bay where he has been residing for the past five years.
He appeared before the magistrates’ court last week and is now remanded at the Dominica State Prison awaiting the court decision on the matter of bail.
However, residents of Grand Bay, unhappy with the extradition proceedings against Charles, have moved beyond social media in voicing their concerns and have staged a peaceful protest in their community, demanding his release.
Armed with placards, the protesters say they want their voices to be heard over Charles’ arrest which they say is an injustice.
Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), one of the organisers who chose to remain anonymous, indicated that through their actions, they are hoping to gain the attention of Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Evelina Baptise and the Attorney General, Levi Peter.
“We know it’s a process, but we are appealing to one of these individuals especially the Prime Minister to stop the process. At the end of the day, if a US citizen was accused of committing a crime in Dominica they would never give up their citizen, so we shouldn’t do the same especially for a matter with no evidence,” she stated.
The protest organiser claimed that the police in the USVI have little to no evidence against Charles and if he is extradited, justice would not be served.
“If he [Charles] go back, he will not get a fair trial because they are looking to blame someone for the murder. There was the situation with Kenny Mitchel, the Dominican who was killed in Anguilla by an American citizen and America refused to send back their citizen to Anguilla because they said they were concerned about his safety so we are in the same situation,” she stated.
The protester questioned the sudden urgency to have Charles extradited when the alleged crime happened 5 years ago and the warrant that the police were armed with, is months old.
“The police arrested him on February 17 and the warrant is dated November 6, 2020, so why only now? Kennison has been residing in Dominica for 5 years and he is a well respected young man living in Grand Bay. He has no criminal record and is no danger to the community because he is a father of 3 children, the youngest being 6 months old, so we are asking that he be freed from this matter or at least given bail on Tuesday,” the Grand Bay woman reasoned.
Grand Bay residents have also started an online petition which has already surpassed their targeted number of 600 signatures, which they are hoping to present to the relevant authorities to further plead their case.
When asked about their next course of action if Charles is extradited, the organiser of the protest said they have not thought that far ahead as they are hopeful he will not suffer that fate.
Murder is murder, lock him up
Lets be fair. The people will protest especially not being aware of this matter.
Now he has proven his self guilty by leaving usvi. Also there is a warrant for him since 4 plus years so the feds will come for him on two terms a reward giving to a person with that info of his where abouts or a family that refuses to give up hope. Regardless he has proven to be guilty in the death of Oliver what is blinded is his 10 years is now going to be 40 plus for extradition the usvi so this is the way he must return. Keep in mind No protest can stop his return Dominica has signed the ok in law already. And skerro will pay to much families money if this one stays and the pastence ones was taken away.
Let the law do thier jobs and the heart of compasion reason with the body and soul.
If it was your children as shooter and victim how would we feel.
Grand Bay people are noted for harbouring criminals. What about the family of the deceased? They don’t care about that. Many times crimes happen in Grand Bay and because eye witnesses are scared of being victimized by the perpetrator, they say nothing and the cycle continues.
Dominicans shall forever be on the wrong side of the equation!
How can anyone in the right mind show their face in the streets protesting the extradition of one whom it is alleged killed another Dominican and is wanted on a murder charge?
These people are very sick people; a man who killed once is likely to kill again; we see that so often.
I know a man who saw war in Kuwait and Iraq; one day he got angry, he told me he killed so many people in the wars, killing another one is easy!
Why is this guy fighting extradition; if he knows he is innocent; if he can prove his innocents, he should return and stand trial.
In the United States, and the US Virgin islands anyone accused of murder or any other criminal offense, in the event they do not have the money to retain a criminal attorney the governments provide them with a public defender.
All the people who are protesting are upholders of the wrong; murder is an offense worthy of death unless it’s a matter of…
@Francisco, please don’t get me wrong I am not a fan of America because ot their attitude towards black people up to this day, my question to you, why is it when an American citizen do a crime overseas someone else’s country and run back home the US would not extradite him /her but when the boots is on the other foot they want their man all hypocrite lots!!!
At Man bites dogs, are you just responding against Telemaque just to spite him?
I have read the nature of your comment from a few other commentators, but personally I don’t see the reason for it.
I think that Telemaque spoke the truth and we should all commend him, just we do for the rest of commentators on this board. Sorry!
My friend, America do extradite American citizens out of America to other countries where they committed crimes, as long as they have an signed extradition treaty; only that you probable never heard about it.
If your assumptions are correct, then I can say the many American service men who served in place like Japan, and committed rape; and in some case murder, they all would be in America walking free.
If I read correctly, he is wanted on first degree murder. He is also wanted for voluntary manslaughter, firearms and a host of serious crimes. Why are people fighting for him to escape consequences? Understand this … people can and do change but that does not absolve them of the consequences of their action.
You all people not easy having read some of the stories properly I am having second thoughts this man is innocent on till found guilty at the moment it’s just (allege) that word is very powerful to all, in order words do not found a person guilty without a full trial in the court of law ⚖ don’t discriminate against Grand Bay people they are Dominicans just like you and l cut that crap right off.
“that word is very powerful to all, in order words do not found a person guilty without a full trial in the court of law”
My friend, try the word “other.”
Thus your sentence will read: “that word is very powerful to all, in “other” words do not found a person guilty without a full trial in the court of law”
And I think you should have used the word find since found is after the fact.
I am not sure about found and find correct me, somebody, if am wrong.
The word “order” indicates commanding, or directing someone to do something; or can be utilized to say ” he ordered a pound of fish, It can be used in a disrupted situation by saying “order;” like order, the court is in session!
And this is not meant as an insult eh!
But Man bites dogs, that is what the USVI is trying to do, they want him to be tried for the crimes alleged against him, but he has ran away, maybe to hide in Grandbay, preventing justice to come forth.
How can condone to that behavior? If he knows that he is innocent why did he ran?
The man is charged with murder, he needs to prove his innocence. The only way this can be done is through the court with relevant jurisdiction. Based on the extradition agreement with the US, he must be sent back to the USVI to stand trial. This is a must. In this country, we believe in honoring agreements and the rule of law. It is sad that some people want this guy to evade law and is heartless to the suffering and need for closure by Hans family. Please send the man back already. If he did the crime as charged, let him do the time. Get one less criminal off our streets.
Umm, why is this up for debate? Aren’t criminals supposed to be judge and jailed? Hurry up! Make this killer pay for his crime. “Grandbay I come out nonsense.” Are you all STILL using that stupid line? Stuck in he 70’s and 80’s. Nonsense.
Sans sootiweh e pani vole.
Wow! Wow! Wow! I never thought I would read 28 comments, on this board, where only two of them have a negative voice–especially the master of this board, with the 0-14 thumbs rating right now. I have always wondered about the mind of that individual, anyway
My conclusion here, is that Dominicans do know the right from the wrong; and I wish, for the sake of peace and harmony, that we would put politics aside and speak the truth. I wish for that because most of the time I just cannot see “the truth” in many of those comments here
I thought that we were nothing but a pack of negative thinkers, for whatever reason that was so. But now I know that we can see the truth when try to do so. I read that those protestors were after PM Skerrit, but we all ignored it–that is good!
May peace continue to rule our minds by the Grace of our Lord God, the Father of Heaven and Earth, living in His Christ, His Person of Love, the Son whose name is Jesus. Amen!
These people who are protesting ought to be ashamed of themselves. Is that the message you want to send out?? Rallying around a criminal. If it were just one thing he was being accused of then maybe just maybe somebody could see reasons with your protest. But you all need to forget who this guy is, where he is from etc and stand for what is right. Let him go back and face the consequences of his actions. These are the things that make it hard for us when we go abroad. People look down on Dominicans. Because our young men commit crimes and pass back door to escape then come out to boast their criminal self to their friends. Check how many ‘grandbay’ boys in Guadeloupe robbing people and stealing bikes.
NO TO EXTRADITION !!!!!!!!!!
Anyone remembers KENNY MITCHEL Killing in Anguilla. Where the white man American murder run back to the US to avoid facing murder trial, he haven’t returned to Anguilla and the US haven’t Extradite him .
David Burney again! A few years ago it was fighting an extradition case involving a drug trafficking matter in the US. Not sure if it involved any violence. Today according to the news report, t involves two Dominicans (one dead) and the other fighting injustice.
Can we spare a thought for the grieving family? Who is behind the protests / demonstrations? Is it politically motivated here – a blue seeking to upstage the red? It is noticeable that the placard bearers are all hiding their face. Why? Aren’t they proud of the stand they have taken.
If we say let justice be done, then we should ask the question. Justice for who? The dead man or the one who is alive. The dead man cannot come back. The one that is alive can become something later in life.
Is the present legal drama a case of making money? Or is it steeped in some form of philosophy linked to black and white relations?
Thanks to you Observer, I could not find words to speak my thoughts about this news article without writing a long essay, which I did not want to do; you have said it for me in just 4 short paragraphs–thumbs up to you, my friend
“Who is behind the protests / demonstrations? Is it politically motivated here – a blue seeking to upstage the red?”
Common man; you know that in the quote is nothing other than a damn lie!
I don’t know what is the reason for this extradition; besides the there is a warrant out for Charles’s arrest for the murder of another Dominican.
You should condemn the demonstration rather than politizing the issue. You have made it a political issue; of what interest could that be to any political party; DLP or the UWP; that is ignorance.
These suckers come to America, and the US Virgin islands and try to live the sort of fantasy life they see on Television; like idiots they kill, and then there are people like you who condone their actions.
There is an Astaphan, from Dominica right now awaiting trial for murdering a college student all because of drugs!
His late grandmother was from Wesley, his mother is married to my cousin, if Isay his name you will know, so won’t…
“Common man;”
That should read “come on man!”
You see Man Dog if I correct you I must correct myself.
Telemaque once again, you have misunderstood the words of Observer as you do most of the time.
By asking: “Who is behind the protests / demonstrations?” followed by his or her response to that question, I see him questioning the motive of the protest–I don’t see why this was so hard for you to notice.
I agree with his/her question; there is a motive behind that protest, not very much to do with the subject in question, and it is negative for most commenters on this board–too bad you are not one of them.
Elizabeth these are the words of Observer verbatim: ” Is it politically motivated here – a blue seeking to upstage the red?
“Even if I know that I am an idiot lacking cognition, don’t know how to say my A,B, C; it is difficult for me to have misunderstood, or find myself in a position where I fail to interpret that in the quote eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
He might be in doubt, and so he is asking “could it be motivated, by politics, in response I suggest if motivated by politics, it would not be beneficial to neither party.
My only error is that I said it is people like Observer who politicize the issue; for that I apologize okay.
I see your point though!
Man put Mr in a barrel and ship Mr to face bloody trial.. man these damn grandbay fulls protesting to protect a bloody criminal … That’s what we come to in Dominica …. These people are bloody criminals too man? What about the man that got killed ? He dosnt deserve justice ? That’s a joke man…. Man I would even arrest these jacks that protesting.. bloody simpletons.
They need to ship his butt back to STT to face trial. Is so some Grand Bay man like to “play” bad and then run and hide . Deport his sorry behind IMMEDIATELY back for trial. If you so innocent why run? Doh mind them, plenty Grand Bay fellas in STT doing wrong and you should hear; “gwan bay muen sortie like that is a badge of honor to do wrong and be bold about it because you from Grand Bay. Those that there protesting better be careful that he dont turn on one of them or their relative soon if released.
DEPORT HIM NOW! Justice for the murdered man!
@Bwa- Banday.
Gwa gel they have.
Bad what!!! When you stand up to them, they run away.
What’s going on with these people regardless of who he is this man allegedly did a crime in St. Thomas it is only right he should be sent back to answer questions Dominica is not a Gangsta Paradise who the hell do not like it tough sxxt by the way I love Grand Bay people I have nothing against them but it is ridiculous what you people going on with in this day and age get a life!!!
My simple question is, if the victim had been a resident of Grandbay, would those opposing extradition still feel the same way? As for me, I still believe in the pursuit of justice for all and not just for some.
If you are innocent you should not be fearful… Extradite him!!!
Why is it our young men especially those from grandbay area always involved in some criminal activity. If its not drugs it is murder. They kill each other home and even when gone for a better life get involved in the same crap. I k ow grandbay have some very smart productive people. Innocent untill proven guilty happens to an accused in court. I say send his butt back let the court decide. These young men need to cool thier heads before getting in crap.
“The police arrested him on February 17 and the warrant is dated November 6, 2020, so why only now? That says that Attorney General and the police have done their due diligence and on the case and concluded that their is enough evidence to arrest the alleged perpetrator of the crime. He should be sent back to face the consequences of his actions. The audacity of a protestor to compare this case with a situation in Anguilla.
I understand the community rallying around one of their own, but Hans family deserves justice as well. If we say there is no evidence, tell us about his circumstances of leaving the USVI, let him stand trial and a jury of his peers will determine his fate. Under no circumstances must Dominica allow Dominican citizens who commit crimes in other countries to walk the streets in Dominica. The crimes they commit in those countries, are the same crimes they will commit in Dominica at some point or another.
#JusticeForHansOliver #HonourTheExtradition #HansWasAFatherToo
Oh its Hans he killed?? Wow! RIP Hans hope you get justice/
Stupes . If he is innocent, then go up face the court and come back down simple . He wrong to run away anyways . Stay and face the music . We realize that America is a super power right and we are a drop in the ocean. So all that racket of goin PM is a waste of time . Make the Dominican court system decide .We forgot most of our TV’s , clothing and stuff we order comes from USA . Go up and face you court .
Dumm they were made in China get ur shit straight
I know the family of the victim. It’s easy to protest against the extradition request when it is not our family member or friend who suffered that fate. Why did he run to Dominica after the murder? Who is to say that he won’t get a fair trial if he is extradited? He will get his day in court to plead his innocence if he is innocent.
Keep the thug. We lived in Dominica for a while and left because of the racism and danger from criminals.
No, you can have him back and judge him. We have enough garbage ourselves already.
I understand we care for him BUT let’s be fair. If someone harmed our family and ran away, we would want them to return to face justice. I do not knw all the details but if he is aware of, or committed a crime, and there is evidence, then he needs to face the consequences. We have to think of how saying no to extradition could affect our relationship with the USVI where we have hundreds of family members living and all those who visit.
Is this the precedence that is being set? Murder , run away then hide in Dominica? Now the Grandbay PPL are fussing ? You do the crime now face your time. If you felt that you were being taken advantage of why the premeditation? Why Run? You stood up and shot the guy now stand up and face the courts.
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/human-interest/dominican-shot-dead-in-st-thomas/
https://viconsortium.com/VIC/?p=37039
Nothing Grand Bay can do about it. Look at Dudus in Tivoly Gardens Jamaica.
I’m not entirely sure I understand. First off that’s a very long list of charges, However the person is claiming the police has no evidence and if he goes back he won’t get a fair trial. If the police has no evidence against him, I’m pretty sure that’s going to be a “slam dunk” for his lawyer. Moving on, How does he residing in Grand Bay for five years peacefully have anything to do with the crime he allegedly committed? You can’t just “free the guys” cause five years passed, unless if five years was his sentence.. I’m a little confused. The gentleman was accused of doing a crime in these people country, they want to see him to answer a few questions..”Tell us where you were that night” ,”Why is your finger print on this gun”, I’m not sure what’s “Injustice” about that, the victim was also Dominica, i’m sure his family and children want answers as well. I’m not doubting that he’s a changed man but…hey…someone died and other people want justice for their son.
@Iamanidiot, you are one of those commentators on this board whom I never agree with, but this time you have my thumbs up.
I questioned that same saying “that they have no evidence” against the man. First of all I ask myself if the murder of another person is not evidence? And as you said: I saw it also, that the list of the crimes committed was like a whole paragraph long. Doesn’t that said, protestor know the meaning of evidence?
They call it peaceful protest, which I have never understood, what kind of protest is peaceful? For one way or the other that conduct is affecting the mind of the community, society, or country, wherever and for whatever it is demonstrating. The young generation, who is supposed to be the leaders of tomorrow are the ones whose minds are being both affected and infected.
You never agree with me? I’m shocked, I always speak truth to the people
I remember how monfared was quickly extradited from Dominica….so clandestinely dat we de ordinary citizens knew nothing!
Let me see if you more important than monfared!
If Skerrit can grant a pardon for alleged murder…….. how is it that de leader of de opposition in de court for years De court yet to bring de important incitement matter to a close….why?
Why is it that our court can’t find a way to convict de opposition leader yet?
Boss…..I’d de Grand Bay man is truly innocent what is he and de people afraid of.
Lennox and danny going to court…..de same magistrates can’t find a way to convict?
My boy you have to go to de court….. you claim your innocence…. fight your battle like a grown man!!
If de court really had proper evidence on lennox…in Skerrit world lennox would be rotting in jail already….why not?
Salisbury people in court too…. shut up… be a man and defend your case to prove your innocence.
Let de court drain your finances like the obvious strategy against de leadership of the opposition
They find the courage to protest against the extradition of an accused murderer but they can’t find the courage to protest against a PM who is … his own country out of billions. If they believe Charles to be innocent why don’t they encourage him to go to the USVI and clear his name. After all the USVI are stilled ruled by law and not by the influence of a single person.
I am with you 100% on this one,what my people should be protesting they a not, because of their any thing three take 2 attitude,they are swiming in povetty and keeping their mouth shut,because they think they are next in line for a house generation of losers.the mark of the beast will soon be shared even that you all will rush for
Sorry
Hmmmmm? This one is going to be very interested, stay tuned.
I thought such gatherings were illegal…!!!
Stuppessssssssssss.If the USA wants the man, all you “”Magee””can’t stop them from getting him.
We must respect life!!!
“He has no criminal record and is no danger to the community because he is a father of 3 children, the youngest being 6 months old, so we are asking that he be freed from this matter or at least given bail on Tuesday,” the Grand Bay woman reasoned.”
Does this make sense to you readers.. Is she implying that because he is a father he can’t be a murderer? Allu sure allu have good head in that community? Reminds me of the people who defended and hid El Chapo.
The victim was also a father. His daughter is now fatherless.
#justiceforHansRastaoliver
You that fake face woman there need to shut your mouth eh!
He may not have any criminal record in Dominica, to your knowledge, but the reason you see the protest is because his name is “Charles.”
In the Virgin islands, and America, your name does not mean squat; only in Dominica!
If you can’t do the time even getting executed; do not commit the crime!
Are you suggesting because he does not have a criminal record, or perhaps a misdemeanor, he should walk free after he may have murdered another person?
He can fight as much as he wish he will be extradited, or he might be taken out of Dominica in the dark hours of the night like the drug lord in St. Kitts whom the police feard, however found himself in custody on a yaut sailing back to the United States when his Miranda rights was read to him.
All you not serious he killed the boy he have to pay .PM stay out of that give him up , he forget where he use to eat .i always hear never bite the hand that feed you , Hans have mother , Father ect.. Heartless boy go pay your time. A Dominican man like you.
the dude has a green card he obviously didn’t want to stay Dominica, he fled the USVI he obviously wasn’t a saint there now allu want him to stay Dominica, how much money he paying allu huh…
Boy Skerrit them can do things eh. Since 5 yrs ago the murder took place in the US I, the victim is a fellow Dominican and the alleged accused has been hiding in Dominica and even making babies and Skerrit never sent his police to at list investigate the matter? Then since November the US police released a warrant for Charles to be extradited and only now police moving? And Grandbay laborites protesting? Let them practice to protest extradition because is behind that have extradition coming
I’m a bit torn here in whether or not Mr. Charles should be extradited to face murder charges in the USVI.
I strongly believe that no one should go unpunished for committing murder. Do the crime, suffer the consequences.
Having stated that, there are two things that trouble me. The US does not extradite its citizens to any country to face criminal charges especially poor jurisdictions like Dominica.. The case in Anguilla where a Dominica was killed by a U.S. citizen is so instructive. Why should we extradite our citizens to the U.S.when they will not reciprocate?
This man (Kennison Charles) does not stand the slightest of chances of being exonerated.
Ibo, for once let reason rule your heart. The fact is we do have an extradition agreement with the U.S.A. that is legally binding, ratified by a labour government of Rosie Douglas. Our police and judiciary would have scrutinised this request, studied the facts and found that there is a case to answer. Follow the law, which in this case is also the law of our country.
PS. You notice that the placards in the protest are of similar format and the text are in the same handwriting? Someone organised this and put money into it and I’m sure it was not the children, who are simply used as pawns.
Ibo France, and I do not always agree with each other opinions simple reason he is in the blue conner I am in the Red but this time every word he said is correct as we speak there is a family in England fighting for justice because an American woman killed her son while driving down the wrong lane and the americans will not send her back to the UK to face justice.
What you forget to say that she has immunity because of her diplomatic status, just like our President can not be prosecuted for crimes either committed in an official or private capacity. Yes it is wrong but two wrongs don’t make a right.
lbo; I am always in agreement with everything you submit in the forum, nevertheless, I am sorry I am compelled to give you thumbs down on this one.
Your mind should not be ripped to pieces on this one; the evidence is the murdered body. lbo, an innocent accused does not run; they seek justice, they stand and fight regardless of the outcome.
There are thousands of innocent people sitting in jail in America; even for murder: I can’t get into details, but many eventually get release when the truth is found after they were condemned.
The question is who murdered the individual; a suspect is identified, the alleged assailant is identified, hence; if the assailant can prove his innocence, his one and the only alternative is to submit himself to the justice system to stand trial.
More than half the time only guilty accuseed run!
Clearly, these people are not serious with their protest. Who organizes a protest and wants to remain anonymous in that case they might as well remain quiet. They are out there protesting but have no plan B in the event that things do not work out in their favor.
Please, the use of children in this protest is obscene.