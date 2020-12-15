Grandbay gets new fire truck

A new fire truck gifted to the Grandbay Fire Station is said to better enable the organization to carry out its functions.

Recently, Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore handed over the fire-fighting equipment which he valued at nearly EC three hundred thousand dollars.

In a brief remark, Blackmoore noted that as Minister “I will continue to advocate on your behalf to ensure that you have the tools to better execute your functions for which you have taken an oath to do.”

While expressing gratitude, Fire Chief Josiah Dupuis, revealed that though smaller than the usual fire truck, this new vehicle comes with several benefits.

“It’s a replacement for what we refer to as our first aid fire fighting unit. It’s not your usual huge water tanker but this vehicle has just over 200 liters of water and what is wonderful about this, although it carries less water than the vehicle it replaces it does have greater fire fighting capacity than the appliance it replaces and that is because of its pumping system. so it delivers water in a defused form,” he highlighted.

The chief further noted it allows the temperature of that fire to drop very rapidly “so once you attack the temperature or the heat it is reduced you will be able to reduce that fire very quickly, so with less water but a technologically improved pumping and brand system.”

He is confident that this will allow firemen and women to better complete their job as this reduced-size vehicle will be able to go into places the larger truck wouldn’t and appealed to the Minister to make more available to his officers.