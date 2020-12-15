Grandbay gets new fire truck

A new fire truck gifted to the Grandbay Fire Station is said to better enable the organization to carry out its functions.
Recently, Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore handed over the fire-fighting equipment which he valued at nearly EC three hundred thousand dollars.
In a brief remark, Blackmoore noted that as Minister “I will continue to advocate on your behalf to ensure that you have the tools to better execute your functions for which you have taken an oath to do.”
While expressing gratitude, Fire Chief Josiah Dupuis, revealed that though smaller than the usual fire truck, this new vehicle comes with several benefits.
“It’s a replacement for what we refer to as our first aid fire fighting unit. It’s not your usual huge water tanker but this vehicle has just over 200 liters of water and what is wonderful about this, although it carries less water than the vehicle it replaces it does have greater fire fighting capacity than the appliance it replaces and that is because of its pumping system. so it delivers water in a defused form,” he highlighted.
The chief further noted it allows the temperature of that fire to drop very rapidly “so once you attack the temperature or the heat it is reduced you will be able to reduce that fire very quickly, so with less water but a technologically improved pumping and brand system.”
He is confident that this will allow firemen and women to better complete their job as this reduced-size vehicle will be able to go into places the larger truck wouldn’t and appealed to the Minister to make more available to his officers.
11 Comments
lmaooo!!!! I thought it was an actual fire truck wi. lmaoo!!!! hhahaaa! boy all you people not serious. We will have to wait for another donation again from some foreign entity for grandbay to get a real fire truch. That is just for the head of the station to ride in. And yes it is actually a double cab pick-up TRUCK. so if we playing semantics yes they get a new truck for the fire station.
That aside, they really expect to put out fire with that? Dominca, we have to demand better with out state funds. Grandbay now have to just accept that and keep quiet. Afterall is there they strong. I wonder what pierre charles wold say. I know the wife self dont care.
Now will they get their own house, which will be suitable, professional and equipped instead of renting a person living room from since Erica or longer?
200 litres is equivalent to 45 gallons (a drum). How much fire can that put out with a drum of water? Maybe a BBQ pit?
If that type of fire fighting equipment was so efficient and effective, why am I not seeing more of them in major north American cities? Cities around the world are in dire financial straits, one would think that is a sure way to save money.
If that is what the government can afford, say that, but don’t come here telling us this is a good alternative to a high volume fire truck.
Where I live, when there is a car fire on the highway, I see big trucks with lots of water. How can a 45 gallon fire truck be as effective to douse a house fire? What happens after the drum of water runs out and the fire is still not brought under control?
At least the young ladies of the village will be transported in style.
I thank the government for stepping up and trying to follow through on their obligations as a government, BUT, this is a joke. Can anyone in their right mind call this a real fire fighting “appliance”? This is more of an ancillary unit to aid the real fire fighting unit. I remember seeing a fire in Grandbay, and the old Land Rover fire truck could not cope, how is this “appliance” going to cope with less water? It was local citizens with buckets who really extinguished the fire. If this is the measure of what the government deems satisfactory for the people, then woe on to the people, because we are fu—-d!
This is a most welcome initiative and must be applauded!! Of course, all frequent readers of this publication are aware that I have been excruciatingly and unapologetically severe on THIS GOVERNMENT for the numerous unreasonable and unintelligent measures it has embarked upon!
This contribution, nonetheless, satisfies two QUALITY standards: usability and technological advancement.
What is now required is that our fire officers are better trained in their investigative competencies to be able to determine CAUSES of fires.
HOTEP!
Now, now, now, now, we can just throw in the towels, Dominica is a gone nation. Why on earth does this government keep on insulting its citizens with such rubbish. This is a Nissan van outfitted like an a firefighting vehicle. And they all gathered looking at it like it’s amazing…
You wouldn’t see such rubbish in other developed states. When this van goes up and down those steep hills well de end is near..
Well what good can come from this government.
Well, well, well, look nonsense.
One little twin cab van and they have fanfare.. Wwowo.. Well grand at folks voted them and Dominicans tooo, merry Christmas.. Take what you all get….
But wait nah, a 2017 model Nissan Frontier van dem fellas retrofit & paint in fire service colours and calling a fire truck with greater firefighting capacity than the last fire vehicle they had for Grandbay?
So what was the last vehicle? A red wheelbarrow with a garden hose?
And Blackmoore valued the entire thing at $300,000EC. Ah wha madness dis. Dem Nissan Frontier are in the $120,000 – $150,000EC price range, so what equipment in dat van that totaled another say $150,000EC?
I can understand if this current vehicle will serve as a transport for fire personnel and their small equipment to investigate fire-related matters or attend meetings or put out a candle or something VERY minor but using it to fight fire in a large place like Grandbay? Ummm…..(thinking)…
DNO, what I reading dere tonight nuh.
let it be known, that this is not an accomplishment. that’s just the government doing their job. this is nothing extraordinary, and thus deserves no special attention. should we applaud a doctor every time he stitches a wound, or should we congratulate a police officer every time he gives a parking ticket? No we should not. cause it’s his job. that’s what he’s getting paid to do. to do his job.
200 liters ? 200 liters ? a joke that man the fact that the truck pumps better means that your gonna burn threw 200 liters in seconds. what use is that when someones house is on fire ? a joke that man. thats barely useful for putting out a car fire. and paying so much money for that. it must be joke allu joking them days. that nissan navara is rated to carry over 1000kg of cargo . lets say you include 250 kg of modern pumping equipment on there that still leaves 750kg of load or 750 liters of water. and you all boasting 200 liters as if its a good thing . boy boy boy look people it have in that country. a new fire vehicle is good thing but this is wholely not suitable for anything other than a small car fire. and if people think i talking nonsense. remember that those oil drums we use to make bbq grills and store rain water all over Dominica is 208 liters of water. and we all know that that is useless when fighting a house fire
laugh alone i can laugh . i feeling sorry for my fellow dominicans that drink all the kool-aid