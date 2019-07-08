Greece’s new prime minister promises change

Dominica News Online - Monday, July 8th, 2019 at 10:11 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Greece’s new centre-right prime minister has vowed the country will “proudly raise its head again”.

After New Democracy’s landslide victory on Sunday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would not fail to “honour the hopes” of the Greek people.

The win comes four years after Alexis Tsipras’s leftist Syriza party swept to power promising an end to austerity.

But voters began to turn on Syriza after it accepted tough fiscal measures in return for an international bailout.

Unemployment and a shrinking economy further damaged support.

In the election, Mr Tsipras’s Syriza came second, with just 31.53% of the vote so far, according to official figures released after almost all districts returned their results.

Read more…..

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.