Greece’s new prime minister promises change

Greece’s new centre-right prime minister has vowed the country will “proudly raise its head again”.

After New Democracy’s landslide victory on Sunday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would not fail to “honour the hopes” of the Greek people.

The win comes four years after Alexis Tsipras’s leftist Syriza party swept to power promising an end to austerity.

But voters began to turn on Syriza after it accepted tough fiscal measures in return for an international bailout.

Unemployment and a shrinking economy further damaged support.

In the election, Mr Tsipras’s Syriza came second, with just 31.53% of the vote so far, according to official figures released after almost all districts returned their results.

