Grenada Prime Minister announces measures to safeguard Grenadians against coronavirus

The Grenada government has announced a number of measures that are being implemented in an effort to safeguard Grenadians from the dreaded coronavirus (COTID-19).
Prime Minister Keith Mitchel announced in an address to the nation on Friday that the measures which will include the closure of all schools in the country from Monday, March 16, teachers to work from home from Wednesday, March 18, all public and other social gatherings, including cultural, sporting and entertainment events be suspended until further notice.
In announcing the measures, Mitchell stated that Grenada had so far registered no case of the coronavirus but he stressed that his government was “taking no chances said making no gambles on people’s lives”.
The video of Prime Minister Mitchell’s full address to the Grenadian people is posted below.
Well Mr. Mitchell realizes that Grenada is a Real Country, where the citizens are educated and as a result he couldn’t risk playing with the people and gambling with their lives. Compare that with Dominica where Skerrit himself, as Prime Minister, said Dominica is Not a Real Country, where the citizens are politically ignorant to the point that he could close down a school in Thibaud and is rewarded with more votes. Then he went to Portsmouth in an election year, and forced Ross University out of town, although the town lost more than 70% of their value and yet, he was rewarded with more votes. Then he went to Marigot, the village where our airport is and that once produced a prime Minister and literally shut down and demolished their hospital and yet, one of their most popular young men, by the name of Karressa, ran for that same Skerrit and somehow got over 150 votes in Marigot! So can you not see that Skerrit is fully convinced that we are not real and can gamble on our lives?
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain locked down its 46 million citizens Saturday and France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it — the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes, restaurants and cinema — as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus.
More borders snapped shut around the globe: President Donald Trump announced that the U.S., which days ago barred travellers from most of Europe, will extend the ban to Britain and Ireland, where cases are on the rise.
Brilliant move Mr PM, I can only hope that you were able to infuse some sense into the other leaders who accompanied you on the Guyana trip. Your position could make a lot of sense but it is not far reaching enough. It may also reflect a lack of understanding. Corona is never Caribbean grown, it is always imported, so without activity at your borders your position is senseless and futile.
Well they’ve got many countries ahead of them..And so,,they’ve got much to learn from..What he’s doing is the right way to go but these things are not complete if there’s not much testing or no testing…
I believe it’s just a matter of time before the countries that have non get something..People are still on the move and should a national of these countries shows up at there shores the person can’t be turn back,,that’s where test,test,test comes in…
I Applaud the Grenadian Prime Minister for taking measures to keep the people safe. I wish that our PM would do the same, it’s like we’re waiting for it to happen. Then what? Unbelievable!
Good move from the Grenadian prime minister. Skerrit is waiting for the people of Dominica to be exposed to the virus before acting. Smh
But I really don’t understand DNO you know and their strategy. Based on what I have noticed of late it is clear that they have either been brought by Skerrit or in bed with him, so tMyhey don’t moderate our comments, yet all their articles are pointing to Skerrit and his incompetence.
So is it fair to conclude that Skerrit is taking chances and making Gambles with people’s lives?
Smart move. U cant wait for something to happen to implement measures. If you care about your people, their safety will be your number one priority.
When it do occur, it will be too late.