Grenada Prime Minister announces measures to safeguard Grenadians against coronavirus

The Grenada government has announced a number of measures that are being implemented in an effort to safeguard Grenadians from the dreaded coronavirus (COTID-19).

Prime Minister Keith Mitchel announced in an address to the nation on Friday that the measures which will include the closure of all schools in the country from Monday, March 16, teachers to work from home from Wednesday, March 18, all public and other social gatherings, including cultural, sporting and entertainment events be suspended until further notice.

In announcing the measures, Mitchell stated that Grenada had so far registered no case of the coronavirus but he stressed that his government was “taking no chances said making no gambles on people’s lives”.

The video of Prime Minister Mitchell’s full address to the Grenadian people is posted below.