Grenada reports first case of coronavirus

Grenada has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Officials said at a press briefing on Sunday morning that the case was an imported one.
The island was among a few Caribbean countries that had not reported a positive case.
The person travelled from the UK to the island.
