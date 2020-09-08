Grenadian woman convicted for the murder of Maurice Bishop passes away

73-year old Phyllis Coard, the lone woman who was convicted for the 1983 murder of Marxist Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, died a few hours ago in Jamaica.

Mrs. Coard is the wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Bernard Coard who was often fingered as the mastermind of the bloody army coup in which Bishop was killed amidst a power struggle within the then ruling New Jewel movement (NJM) which created the 1979-83 ill-fated Grenada Revolution.

She and her husband and several government and army officials were rounded up by U.S and Caribbean troops that stormed the island on October 25, 1983 – six days after Bishop was executed at Fort George along with three ministers – Unison Whiteman, Norris Bain and Jacqueline Creft.

A close friend of the family told THE NEW TODAY that Phyllis Coard had been ailing for a number of years and virtually spent the last few months in and out of hospital suffering from medical complications.

Read The New Today story in full.