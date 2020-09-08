Grenadian woman convicted for the murder of Maurice Bishop passes away

73-year old Phyllis Coard, the lone woman who was convicted for the 1983 murder of Marxist Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, died a few hours ago in Jamaica.
Mrs. Coard is the wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Bernard Coard who was often fingered as the mastermind of the bloody army coup in which Bishop was killed amidst a power struggle within the then ruling New Jewel movement (NJM) which created the 1979-83 ill-fated Grenada Revolution.
She and her husband and several government and army officials were rounded up by U.S and Caribbean troops that stormed the island on October 25, 1983 – six days after Bishop was executed at Fort George along with three ministers – Unison Whiteman, Norris Bain and Jacqueline Creft.
A close friend of the family told THE NEW TODAY that Phyllis Coard had been ailing for a number of years and virtually spent the last few months in and out of hospital suffering from medical complications.
The bible contradicts you. That’s why you are so confused.
Turn to the Saviour,and you will have your brain and soul washed.On the other hand, the gate of hell is wide open.And I am sure you don’t want to spend a Second there.
Click here your JACKA.Neverson St.Jean is right he was in Grenada.
All praise to God Almighty. Who used Miss Charles, Through the OECS of, which she was chair person at the time. Who asked President Ronald Reagan to rescue one of their members, Grenada. From the curse of communism.So the U.S. did not occupy Grenada. Now they elect their government
Food for thought! The United States was already planning to invade Grenada. No prime minister or country in The region compelled Mr Regan God rest his soul, to take action in Grenada. The islands along with “medical Students in Danger was just a tool used to legitimize The invasion. History is always written by the victors!! Lets talk about the war spoils Dominica Recived in the form of Soap and fruit processing machinery….Tell me how is that working out for you guys?
Sorry for Bishop, but glad that this island got out of a Marxist and communist dictatorship.
Thanks to Mamo and Reagan
The USA would have invaded Grenada with cries for help from regional Govenernments or not. So get that B.S out of your head about thanks to regan and who mama? Let me fill you in on some info. The U.S and the USSR were deadlock in what was the cold war and all the americans were concerned about was the prospect of a second cuba in the caribbean sea. You see if the soviets had bases in both cuba and Grenada in a hypothetical war with the us the soviets can operate U boats from bases in cuba or Grenada blocking shipping going to and from the panama canal. And another factor Grenada was arming its self to spread revolution throughout the Region. No island in the oecs could have stand before Grenada in terms of militray. hence they had to grovel to regans feet for help. After the war Dominica Got spoils from Grenada in the form of fruit processing and soap making equipment! tell me how are those Working for your Guys?
Click here is a continuous JACKA.The grenadians welcomed Dominicans with open arms.Like all other islands they got tired of a long military presence.Lying as usual.
That’s the problem right there. You waiting to be taught. If you look at the photo Coard has a book in his hands. Get a copy and read. Stop waiting for someone to tell you what you should learn. Books are all over the place. Freedom of the mind comes with a self driven pursuit of knowledge and the wisdom to understand. It is no difference fron waiting for someone to determine your destiny.
@click here, if Mamo had not requested help from the Reagan Administration more Grenadians were on Coard’s list to be killed. Mamo did the right thing and Grenadians should have appreciated Mamo for that. So, stop talking crap.
Is not me is Grenadians that say so. We always think about the one sidedness. People thought america was doing good for Iraq at first. Until the Iraqis said different.
She was a witch and has paid for her wrongs.
If you believe in God, what about if she asked God for forgiveness before she did? Do you think that God refused to forgive HER? The Bible says that the wages of sin is death. Why is it not only those who have killed will die? At the end of the day this same Bible is very confusing and we ought to do what is best for ourselves and never feel bother about the judgements of others.
Wicked and murderers always think that they will never die..
Another end to a Sad Era in Caribbean history!!
thats how real it was back then. Another reason why many Grenadians dont really like Dominicans. Mamo got her friend US president Reagan to help invade and stop their revolution. Back them people wasnt about that radio show thing. They went out and made themselves felt.
Nonsense. Where did u get that from
Grenadians IN Grenada. Although friendly. Many have said that.
Wish they taught us about the Grenada revolution/Dread act etc and other caribbean history that relevant to us in school instead of them columbus & walter raleigh ting they teach us.
It’s because of Columbus that, there is the name Dominica, and you are using the english language, But there is hope for you, In the social paradise of marxist, revolutionary cuba, the do teach and have fun memories of the grenada coup. And like all socialist, the classes are “FREE”
You are right, Columbus is the reason the whole world confuses us with Dominican republic.
Yes you are right, that is why we speak English, and our grand master Skerrit will be the reason our grand children speak Mandarin. Time to start prioritising our own selves and put aside other people’s culture.
As a BLACK child, we need education that will benefit us (not our European oppressors). We need black history (like Maurice Bishop etc) so our children can learn to be proud of who they are by becomming aware of the Black figures of the past (and present) who acheived great things.