Guiyave restaurant shuts down after 40 years

Just six hours after sharing a Facebook post reminding patrons of some of the delicious signature meals it would be offering for the day (Saturday July 10), the Guiyave Restaurant/Patisserie informed customers that it would be closing down effective today, July 12, 2021.

At 8:34 a.m. on Saturday July 10, everything appeared to be business as usual even on the company’s Facebook page which bore a message stating, “It’s Saturday!!!! Be sure to get your Saturday lunch from Guiyave. Drop by or give us a call to place your order”. These words were accompanied by a poster depicting a list of the usual meals being offered, including smoked pork and fish broth, palau, black pudding and chicken roti.

Little did customers know, their last meal from the institution, would actually be their final Guiyave meal ever. At 2:43 p.m. the business posted a notice informing customers that it would be shutting down on Monday. Accompanying that notice were the following words, “It is with heavy hearts we make this announcement after 40 years of service. God Bless us all”.

The restaurant’s notice had the following message:

“The general public is hereby regrettably informed that Guiyave will cease operations as a restaurant and patisserie from July 12, 2021. Any plans to continue catering will be announced at a later date. Management apologizes for any inconvenience caused and wishes to thank its many patrons who have supported the establishment over the last 40 years.”

According to its Facebook page, Guiyave Restaurant/Patisserie and Catering Services was founded in 1981 by Hermina Astaphan.

It described itself as a family business serving the Dominican population with healthy, wholesome foods for over 40 years.

Since the notice was posted, many have expressed sadness at the closure, while taking the opportunity to reminisce about the food and experiences they have enjoyed at the establishment over the years. Some have responded with words of gratitude to the company for its service while others implored its management not give up, as they believe the economy will improve since tourism prospects are changing for first time since the pandemic.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been unable to get a comment from Guiyave’s management thus far.