Guiyave restaurant shuts down after 40 years

Just six hours after sharing a Facebook post reminding patrons of some of the delicious signature meals it would be offering for the day (Saturday July 10), the Guiyave Restaurant/Patisserie informed customers that it would be closing down effective today, July 12, 2021.
At 8:34 a.m. on Saturday July 10, everything appeared to be business as usual even on the company’s Facebook page which bore a message stating, “It’s Saturday!!!! Be sure to get your Saturday lunch from Guiyave. Drop by or give us a call to place your order”. These words were accompanied by a poster depicting a list of the usual meals being offered, including smoked pork and fish broth, palau, black pudding and chicken roti.
Little did customers know, their last meal from the institution, would actually be their final Guiyave meal ever. At 2:43 p.m. the business posted a notice informing customers that it would be shutting down on Monday. Accompanying that notice were the following words, “It is with heavy hearts we make this announcement after 40 years of service. God Bless us all”.
The restaurant’s notice had the following message:
“The general public is hereby regrettably informed that Guiyave will cease operations as a restaurant and patisserie from July 12, 2021. Any plans to continue catering will be announced at a later date. Management apologizes for any inconvenience caused and wishes to thank its many patrons who have supported the establishment over the last 40 years.”
According to its Facebook page, Guiyave Restaurant/Patisserie and Catering Services was founded in 1981 by Hermina Astaphan.
It described itself as a family business serving the Dominican population with healthy, wholesome foods for over 40 years.
Since the notice was posted, many have expressed sadness at the closure, while taking the opportunity to reminisce about the food and experiences they have enjoyed at the establishment over the years. Some have responded with words of gratitude to the company for its service while others implored its management not give up, as they believe the economy will improve since tourism prospects are changing for first time since the pandemic.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has been unable to get a comment from Guiyave’s management thus far.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
36 Comments
Well I thought this place was closed a long time ago. I last ate there some 17 years ago. The food was good but much too expensive expensive for most locals.
Thinking the set-up was buffet style, we ate a salad and fruits for our first course, then we went up for some of the local cuisine. To our amazement we were told by a polite lady that every time we went up to the buffet it was an extra $30. That experience left a bad taste in my mouth.
On repeated visits to Dominica I saw little or no signs of an active business. It does not take a genius to conclude that these high prices were designed to keep out ordinary folk. But those who can afford it are to few to support this restaurant as a going concern. Besides, how many times can you eat the same food at the same place before feeling satiated.
Sorry to see you close but it was due to your own making and not the fault of others. We have to adapt and make strategic changes to remain sustainable. Apparently, you forgot that…
Hey buddy, for your info, I’m an “ordinary folk” and I could afford it. So keep your crap to yourself. You are too cheap. There are other places you could eat at – like KFC and a few Chow Mein places that serve “Chicken N Fry Rice.” You must not be a Dominican. Shame on you.
Sorry to hear such is the case. My friend Cilma made me my perfect Salad 🥗 Oohh Good!
Maybe the guy who said, “I RUN THINGS” will move in and save this restaurant. Otherwise, I see Chinese or Hatians turning this popular Roseau spot into a, “Who knows what.”
My favorite Restaurant when I am in Dominica Thanks.
I know that nothing lasts forever, however there are certain things that people cling unto to help branding and marketing. Some of these are businesses and the record of this government is bad when it comes to losing some of the businesses which were synonymous with Dominica. The message here is that loyalty doesn’t matter. The country had a fledgling manufacturing sector and most of the productive sector is now gone. In the persuit of the “new normal” there should have been a need to hold unto most of the things which entrepreneurs had created. Now it looks like development under this cult is to sell our heritage and not the goods and services which we can produce. There is an economic principle that infant industries need protection and in an infant country,like Dominca, all industries are infant. I guess there is a master plan to have Chinese come and own the productive sector in the country. Meanwhile, Skerritt and his family will take their ill-gotten gains and go to the USA.
I am really taking this one hard, because, that’s the only place I was eating in town, since there was the only place I would get a veggie pie.
Today, I was in Roseau I felt so sad when I saw the notice on the door
Take a look at what is happening in other countries. The high streets are loosing shops: Food, drink, clothes, shoes, phones, computers, etc.. The Internet is changing many things.
As for the government, If you have eyes that work, you should be able to see bridges, roads, schools, health centres, Hospitals, houses, stadium, sports facilities, President residents, Airport, fisheries, improved water supply and respect for Dominica on the World stage.
You are totally wrong and I for one do not swallow your cheap propaganda. New Airport and improved water supply, I can’t see. You must be fantasising, were do you see that? Respect for Dominica on the world stage, were do you see that? May I remind you of ongoing corruption and the Choksi affair. Presidents palace? You dare to mention that. Why didn’t you mention Skerrits palace as well? New roads, that didn’t last more than 6 years. A stadium that’s already falling in disrepair! Boy you are desperate. Go away, your are completely intoxicated with that red cool aid!
Nooooooooooo :(t
Thank you Guiyave!,
So sorry but the state of Dominica now is heartbreaking and strenuous for business owners. Wish you all the best. Catering can always be considered.
Over 1 billion national budget, 20 million sent out by Hatians, scholarship for all…..and the list goes on. What will it take for you guys to realize that the policy makers have not been able to do one sensible thing to stimulate strong resilient economic growth? Even when they seem to have a good idea politics, corruption, and deception prevents from bearing fruits. 20 years we have seen decline. Everything is done to give impression. All we hear is excuses after excuses. Yet the one in charge has amassed wealth that cannot be logically explained. Seems like the place have to be destroyed for people to act. All i hear is funerals and poverty.
For crying out loud keep politic out of things for once? You so-called Workers followers so ………..and backwards? My life no wonder we black people is in the bottom of the pile.
You should listen to your own advice.
You telling people keep politics out of things for once then you start criticizing UWP followers. Why don’t you practice what you preach?
Every good thing must come to an end, but for a business such as a restaurant to remain in business there must be large patronage, the crowd, however, must be able to afford to buy food!
How can people buy food when they do not have any money?
How can a restaurant survive in business when ..% or more of the population are unemployed?
Forty years in business, now closed; what does that have in common with Ross Medical School?
Ross left Dominica after forty years also; Roosevelt is the one to blame for all of the local businesses which failed and all the foreign-owned which left the island over the past twenty years during Roosevelt Skerrit’s tenure.
Good boy Roosevelt Skerrit, you corrupted crook; sooner or later the sale of passports will come to a halt, it will all die, and Dominica will coalaps under you and Melisa’s feet, then Montreal Management will release the billions of dollars of Dominica money they have to run the country, pay you and you million dollar plus…
This is a tragedy in my view. Under this Cabalists Dca FE-NI-BAT! Yet still we have idiots shouting “we love our PM”. The unions are silent, the churches are silent, the community leaders are silent and we continue to gee-back into the abyss. What will it take for Dcans to rise up? Even Cubans are awaken and rising up but we remain moo moo.
Did you know that an American Senator tried to use the fear of losing : coconut products, Carnival Cruise Line, Domlec and Ross University to pressure Dominica into subjugation?
Take a look at Cuba, do you think Dominica’s economy struggles for no reason?
Do you think America is your friend?
You can work in America, but are only a guest.
Do you think China is your friend? Think again.
At least you can work in America but you CANNOT work in China, much less shi…
This is profoundly sad. Those of us who worked at Barclays Bank PLC will forever remember those burgers and Sorrel and other niceties we ordered on a busy late Friday evening. Lunch was also awesome and the staff so cordial and personable. Thank you Guiyave. We will miss you.
Who are the ones who are foreseeing that Dominica’s economy will improve? It is with extreme sadness to say that under the leadership of Roosevelt skerrit and (as the Tutsi would say) his cockroaches, Dominica is going way back when. This administration is lost. This administration is bamboozled by the legspin of Survival. No backward, no forward defense. This administration must be given out. Out. Unfortunately there are more closures ahead. Ant it will be too late for people plus the army to take to the streets. like Cuba, the damage is done. Too late. Much too late., Rest in peace Guiyave. It is the failure of in incompetent government that cause your demise
The Skerrit led experiment has forced the closure of two iconic institutions, the ROSS University now the Guiyave Eatery. What next will be forced to disappear from the physical landscape of Dominica by this man’s mismanagement of the country’s economy and his corrupt practices?
Skerrit is a Wrecking Ball. He has wrecked the public library, the police force, the judicial system, the electoral system, agriculture, manufacturing, the economy, the public service, sports. At the rate of this man’s destruction, I mean, nothing will be left standing by the end of his present term. Everything belonging to the stat will be reduced to rubble.
The list of the unemployed is ballooning exponentially. The country is literally tethering on the brink of total collapse.
Meanwhile, as local businesses are disappearing, Chinese businesses are multiplying. What IRONY!
Now is your turn Ibo France and Francisco Telemacque and Bwa Banday to do something for your country. Buy the building and open a restaurant. Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country. Do you know how many stores that have closed in America since the pandemic and nobody blames President Joe Biden. No matter what you say and preach, Lennox Linton will never be the PM of Dominica. Empty vessels make the most noise. Shake an empty bag of coal and all you get is dust in your eyes. That is you three.
@ds
Why don’t you tell us about the functional institutions in America that allows its democracy to thrive instead?.. Liar Skerrit has destroyed allbof ours in Dominica, so that he continues to steal election.
Where do you live? In America or in corrupt Dominica?.. You sound like a liar Skerrit sycophant, so it must be in Domi ica..Dont compare the USA to corrupt Dominica on that level…
In the USA the people got more than one stimulus package….In Dominica liar Skerrit alone is getting EC$64000.00.
What about you!
That is very sad, every time visit that was my hang out spot. I wish Ronald end the rest of the staff well.🙌🏽
I can attest that they served great meals and the service was warm and welcoming. I ate there many times, and I am sorry that they are closing their doors after so many decades of service to the public. Thanks for the Chicken Roti. A staple on the menu.
Was too expensive and the quality of food dropped.
Good morning. I do not know what food you usually eat, but if this was declining food you must be having the best of the best. Ate there a few times, it was priced higher than some other places, but the food was excellent indeed.
What are they going to do with the building? Im sure Ronald may continue the catering service under Guiyave. Non the less, you had a good run. Big up to Guiyave and staff and the Astaphan family for providing this appreciated service. My last meal with you guys was the shrimp creole sauce meal.
Sorry bout that. I will miss my saltfish sandwich. Hope u all can bounce back or someone can be birthed from this company sooner not later all the chefs will be out of jobs so try a thing somebody. I am waiting
Whenever KING LIAR Skerrit speaks, one hears emaninating from his lying and polluted tongue, the words fiscal prudence in the management of Dominica. The reality facing 99% of Dominicans though, is unprecedented hardship..Seem like ALL businesses are feeling the strain, and more closures will occur soon..
The economy is comatosed, in ACU, and does not have long to live.
18 lazy MISLEADEDS earning thousands, but they are really useless nobrainers and yes men of a serial liar!!!!
Remember ROSS took flight after 40 years as well. If losing Ross is not incompetence , nothing else is!!!
%, it seems like any private sector business entity reaches the youth of old age (40 years), Roosevelt sentences them to death by asphyxiation.
OMG SHUT THE HECK UP! I knew someone would come and turn it into politics. businesses close EVERYWHERE! That’s just how the economy is world wide! The amount of businesses that close where i live in the US. is it Skerrit’s fault as well? smh
@may
Stop letting the truth cause your blood vessel to burst. You may well die at the PMH, which is a painted building with inadequate equipment and specialists. So your garbage does not cut it… You want to please your false god and liar Skerrit? Do so, but i won’t.
The truth hurts, “May, blood vessels will not burst ” it will be yours!!!
Come what may, Skerrit has to booted out of office for Dominica to elevate. Long before the onset of this pandemic many businesses shut their doors for good. ROSS departed our shores .
Stop the phony excuses. Stop the blame game. You blamed Erika, you blamed Maria, you blamed Mr. Linton, now you conveniently blaming yhe pandemic.
Dominica’s monumental economic woes started fifteen years ago and have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Skerrit has no self-awareness, no viable economic plans so too Dominicans live outside the circumference of happiness, self-sufficiency and self-fulfillment.