Guyana’s Irfaan Ali sworn in as president after disputed vote

Former Guyanese housing minister Irfaan Ali was sworn in as president of the newly oil-producing South American country on Sunday, after he was declared winner of a disputed March 2 election following a recount according to a reuters report.
Preliminary recount data released in June showed Ali, a member of the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP), had won the initial poll, and Washington last month called on current President David Granger to resign.
The final result comes months after a consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp began producing oil off Guyana’s coast, turning the impoverished country of fewer than 800,000 people into the world’s newest crude hot spot and promising to boost growth in the agriculture- and mining-dependent economy.
5 Comments
Dominica next. Good thing Mr. Granger is not expected to be charged or jailed for any crime he committed because he is not on the wanted list. But such is not the case here as some are not just thinking of losing an election but they have to think of where they will be charged or jailed. To them the question is, will it be in Dominica? Or could it be in the US, UK, France or even Iran? I can’t tell but it is clear that some very dark years are ahead for them. I am so red that at times people ask me why my eyes so Red but clearly I see beyond the color of my eyes.
If the people of Dominica were as wise as the people of Guyana, we would be reading a local article with the headline Linton swears in as PM after stolen election recount. No doubt the theft of our election was far worse than what happened in Guyana but because we don’t have oil here the US didn’t push for free election like they did in Guyana.
Nah man, they should have continued to use delay tactics by abusing the court system. Once the CCJ had ruled, they should have done so. Now Granger saying he will file an election petition, the same thing as advised by the CCJ.
A set ah bandits!!
And moreso, the heat was starting to be felt. A little visa restriction they start with oui man; the sanctions, the second gear, hadn’t yet arrived and them big mouth cowards fall in line 😁😂🤣
I mean you not suppose to tief, but my god, how you going to tief over 15000 votes in broad daylight? Bruce Golding described it as “a transparent attempt to cheat!!
I hope the rest of us learn from this.
HOTEP!
Finally. The previous government pushed so hard with their propaganda to the point where if if didn’t look at both sides of the news over there you would have believed them. One of their supporters working for the elections commission added over 10,000 votes go the ousted government that none of the local and foreign observers could understand where they came from. Then they cried about 50 or so dead voters. Justice prevailed!
Thanks to Mr. Lennox Linton, Caribbean politics is in turmoil. Capitalistic governments like that in Barbados will use troops to help sustain other money lending dictators hold their grip over poor unlearned people. And now the fruit of Mr. Linton’s advocacy is beginning to bear fruits. RMEMEBER THESE WORDS. GUYANA IS THE BEGINNING OF THE STRAW THAT BROKE THE CAMEL’S BACK, AND THE DOMINIO EFFECT AND HOUSE OF CARDS ARE ABOUT TO CRUMBLE ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN.
Did you see what happened in Parliament when Lugay spoke about civil war. The
A-esteemed speaker apparently was not astute enough, so later ‘hIS’ masters apparently instructed him. What a “lap-chein” clearly with no self-governing-intellect. But beggars are no choosers, so I doh blame de CROSSER.
Child if you mumu and gergesh like dat, then look dayba we. Cause the house is about to crumble under the footsteps like the wall of Jericho: Joshua 6:1–27. As indicated in Hebrews 4:12 even what is hidden within will not…