Haitian community asked to help stop illegal movement of Haitians from Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on the Haitian community to assist the government in eliminating illegal movements of Haitians leaving the island.
“As you know we have tried to facilitate the Haitian community, they are our brothers and sisters, they are our CARICOM brothers and sisters as well, we have quite a number of them here, many of them are engaged in constructive activities that are all aiding the economy of Dominica, they are providing labour in a number of sectors in the economy and we appreciate their presence in Dominica,” he said.
According to him, the vast majority of Haitian nationals are law abiding citizens, “they respect the laws of Dominica.”
“But you will also agree that there are some who engage in activities that place Dominica in some difficulty especially those who leave our shores illegally and go into Guadeloupe and Martinique, and St Maarten,” he remarked.
He continued, “That is something I would like the Haitian community to assist us in eliminating.”
He believes that if this can be eliminated it will place a greater level of trust and confidence in his government further facilitating the Haitian brothers and sisters in Dominica.
“I think if we can address this issue then one could maybe get longer term work permits rather than the shorter term work permits which they are currently getting,” he stated.
11 Comments
Hello everyone! Dop you have short memory? Our people emigrated to the UK, Curacoa, Aruba,Antigua, St Thomas, Switzerland, Gauadeloupe, Martinique amongst many other places in the 60’s. We were sent monies by our people for survival. That is what the haitians are doing and no one should say anything for we were in the same boat previously. What we should be doing is thanking God for uplifting us and for our nation being one where others can come for working, refuge, to help their family back home. Let us love. Haiti is caribbean! Lest we forget our history. Remember our time past.
“I think if we can address this issue then one could maybe get longer term work permits rather than the shorter term work permits which they are currently getting,” he stated. Now skershit is asking Haitian community for help and suggestions of rewards. This is the culture of bribery the PM is involved in. If there is illegal activity then the police especially immigration, coast guard and customs need to do their darn work. How about cancel all work permits and when they get here on flights send them back. That will solve the problem. You dont want stop anything. Thats just lip service and more marginalization of Dominicans
Mr PM you made a statement previously that it was part of our “culture” for people to enter DA through the back door. Why all of a sudden are you contradicting your earlier statement?
He could easily address that by not allowing Haitians to come into our country in the first place, knowing full well that most times that is not their final destination. But no, he is quite happy for them to pay their US.$ 100 largant chess knowing that he does not have to refund them when they disappear through the back door, making more cash money again for his friends in the north of the island. Meanwhile we get the back end of the tail from Guadeloupe and St. Maarten. Let’s call a spade a spade, we are exploiting these people. Do black lives matter or not? We are a bunch of hypocrites.
A dam joke dat man? Who is transporting them? Cause they sure not swimming
@Really, What the hell you trying to say with that pre-school comment make sense or keep quiet 🍼
The exploitation of a severely poverty-stricken people (Haitians) by the government and unscrupulous employers is shameful. They don’t want to pay bona fide Dominicans a fair wage so they recruit the Haitians for cheap labour.
Most Haitians only see Dominica as a temporary refuge as the living conditions in the country are unbearable. They then illegally migrate to greener pastures en masse.
Dominica has become both a laughing stock and a basket case under Skerrit’s rudderless stewardship.
You know how vans have this, “metal thing” at the back to help you stand up on it to jump in the box? Dominica is this “metal thing”, Haitians stand up to jump up in the box of the van that is Guadeloupe, Martinique etc.
Correct me if im wrong, didn’t Government stop issuing passports or visa (Cant remember which ) to Haitians? I guess reinstating that is the first step.
if you deport them as soon as they are found and then deport the people that are harboring them on island. the legal Haitians will then have to stop them coming in cause the legal ones will not want to be deported as well
Well look it. Skerritt facilitated a number of Haitians coming into the country ,as part of the plan to inflate the numbers, so he can have more people vote for the Labour Party. These Haitians, even if they are better of in Dominica than in Haiti, don’t want to be permanently involved in an sick economy. They are taking away some of the few jobs available for Dominicans, who I’m sure to let them know of it. Since there are more opportunities in the more developed countries nearby, they leave by any means necessary. Now, what function does the coast guard play other than chase drugs on the open sea? Skerritt and Blackmore should use the coast guard to deter the backdoor exit of these Haitians by using modern technology. They can use drones to surveil the waters nearby or ensure that they can utilize satellite technology to discover the exit trips by those boats. Instead of pleading with the lawbreakers, Skerritt must lead and stop this damn illegal activity.
