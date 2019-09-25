Hampstead bridge collapse creates need for another traffic route

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, September 24th, 2019
Authorities are now seeking to create an alternative route to facilitate motor-vehicle traffic after the bridge at Hampstead collapsed on Tuesday.

According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), structural damage to the bridge has made it impassable to vehicular traffic.  DNO understands that a temporary by-pass has been created for pedestrians.

Meanwhile, motorists are being urged to proceed with caution in the area.

DNO contacted the Public Works Ministry but we we were unable to obtain any official information about the incident.

