HAPPY BIRTHDAY FRANKLYN MOSES: A treasure at any age

Today is the birthday of popular broadcaster and comedian, Franklyn Peter Moses.

Franklyn, despite his mental health challenges, remains a treasure of unbridled talent.

Yesterday, on the eve of Franklyn’s birthday, Leroy Wadix Charles literally snatched him off the streets of Roseau, and asked him to do a voice recording of My Papa Nweyel, a short story written by Jeno Jacob.

You be the judge of Franklyn’s performance in the audio posted below which, according to reports, was done in one take.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>