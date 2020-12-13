HAPPY BIRTHDAY FRANKLYN MOSES: A treasure at any age

Today is the birthday of popular broadcaster and comedian, Franklyn Peter Moses.
Franklyn, despite his mental health challenges, remains a treasure of unbridled talent.
Yesterday, on the eve of Franklyn’s birthday, Leroy Wadix Charles literally snatched him off the streets of Roseau, and asked him to do a voice recording of My Papa Nweyel, a short story written by Jeno Jacob.
You be the judge of Franklyn’s performance in the audio posted below which, according to reports, was done in one take.
My gracious thanks to you ALL for your very candid review of this very well written short Christmas story. Together with the artistic Insight of Wadix who besides compensating me, Wadix has financialy sustained me through out my hour of trial, making sure I looked much more presentable in my Outlook (I cannot reveal how finds me- “duh”. And De girdle still squeezing my belly, but it fitting yello- my girl) thanks Wadix for your continued unbroken confidence in God endowed creative taken. Indeed it was as was reported… one take, the first take and done. But I cannot and will not take ALL or much credit. This young producer engineer at KAIRI FM whom I have known for close to 15or18 years deserves a standing ovation for his professional editing and masterful follow through with my raw material. Perfect interludes and appropriate pauses for effect. This brother replaces MaX, my former trusted sound engineer whose creative mind beats in perfect synchronicity with my fertile…
Simply incredible! I’ve listened to this a few times already and every time I do, I get goose bombs.
This is not just talent, thats a gift! This man is gifted. Not forgetting his present unfortunate predicament, and to give that presentation in such short time, could you imagine this man in his righht frame of mind? May Almighty God deliver him from the spirit of insanity.
Happy Birthday. Franklyn Moses.
How can I get this to play and talk to Jeno and Fanklyn on my radio programe. DNO help me here
Now we have to cherish mistadem yeh not when they gone we come here and say what they were, and how great they were,,,
WAW and to hear mista come into all these character voices just on the fly like that is totally amazing!!!
Why don’t the Cultural department come up with something for mista nuh give him his accolades while he here not when he gone,,,
This is beyound talent, that’s a gift! Remember this man is not in his normal state of mind at this moment, so could you imagine if he was not in this unfortunate predicament that he is? May Almighty God deliver this man from this spirit of insanity.
What can we do to have a gem like this rehabilitated. The same way we can raise funds for physical sickness, l believe we can raise funds to get Franklyn help for his mental health. We cannot sit by and allow such value to society to go to waste. This would definitely be a tragedy. So lets come together and see what can be done to save Franklyn’s mental health. All on board!!
I am supportive Zanfan. A GoFundMe page for Franklin would be a good start.
Ohhhh, that was so very well done. Good for you Franklin Peter Moses
I First Heard Franklyn In 2011 & Was Very Impressed With His Talent. Overly Gifted Young Man. I Believe This Hiccup Is Just A Stepping Stone In His Journey. I Totally Agree The Government Should Invest More In The Citizens Of The Country…
When you say,”The Government Should Invest More In The Citizen,” that sounds very shallow. Do really think that the solution to this man problem is The Government not investing more in their citizens. Do you know or understand what a mental problem is, if you knew you would not make such statement
No acting school nor performing arts classes can teach what Franklyn, and the late Felix Henderson, does/did. It comes so naturally to him. I wish him all the best both professionally and personally.
I totally agree.
Talent in all aspects of the creative arts is not reliant, nor can it be accessed, by a college degree. But it is reliant on encouragement from an early age and an appreciative audience thereafter.
Why do you put talent on pedestal, what should be on the pedestal is the management of mental activity, that is one of the most fundamental things most people fail to understand. All our conflicts are internal. The young man should cease to entertain the audience outside and pay attention to what he entertains within himself. The entertainment he provides to the external audience of which all are amused calling it talent does very little to as to what is happening within him. Did we not see the same thing with Robbin Williams the comedian.
We are indeed a very talented people. I hope that our talents will be supported more and will penetrate through the international walls as there are so many of us overseas. Mr. Moses is unique in his Story Telling and that Great Talent should continually be supported and not be confined only to Dominica.
May you continue to reach your highest, Mr. Moses and continue your great work.
To you, Jeno, keep up on the writing.
PEACE
There must be more we can do. We have to do more. Lord, what can i do to help people like Franklin? There are too many like him! We have to do more! Such a treasure!
Wow!! incredible talent
Awesome story! I enjoy that story. Made feel like a little girl! Peace & Blessings
I have known Franklin for many years and was saddened to hear of his presentation condition. But if he could be picked up on the street and do this as well and flawless as well all just heard, then surely we have not lost Franklyn nor the talent we all know and love him for.
I urge my government to invest in Franklyn and bring him back to the place he truly belong.
Why does it have to be the government? Why can’t it be we as individuals acting collectively? We should not be waiting on government to do everything for us.
This was great. I thoroughly enjoyed it. More like this should be done.
Could Franklyn’s performance spur the authorities to take the issue of rehabilitation more seriously. Invest in a facility or two so that our human resource stricken by this scourge can be treated and returned to personal and national productivity.
Franklyn Moses is truly a treasure. Such talent!
Truely extraordinary talent!
Looking forward to other such performances.
Frankie is so gifted with voice and mannerisms that l am not surprised he completed the story in one take.
Great story by Jeno Jacob.
Rommel Lawrence
Thanks, DNO, for posting this. Best wishes to Frankly Moses as he marks another year on planet earth.
This is a very engaging rendition by Franklin Moses of a well-written short story by Jeno Jacob. Franklin’s voice is still strong and clear, and he shows he has the ability to adjust it to the intonation and sound of the different characters. Well done Franklin!
Unbridled Talent!
I can think of no better way of describing the work of author and story teller. And I can think of no better reason for making all aspects of the creative arts a number one priority in Dominica.
Yah man give him.hos.flowers..codos franklyn..prayers for you..keep bz.man keep bz keep the head.up
OMG…. I Love It, Frankly is so talented!!!!