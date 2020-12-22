Harlem are Division One champs

Newtown-based football club, Harlem United, made a successful defense of its 2019 Division One title and in the process added yet another trophy to their growing collection.

In a rematch of last year’s championship encounter played at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday, Harlem easily proved to be the more superior club.It was all Harlem from start to finish as they went on to win the encounter by three goals to nil. Player of the game, Dylano Edwards opened the scoring for his club in the 6th minute of play when he blasted a right-footer to set up the win.

In the second half of the play, the champions got two more goals as Audel Laville converted in the 57th minute of play for a two-nil lead. Zion Emmanuel sealed the deal in the 75 minutes of play to spark the celebrations.

The victory meant that Harlem, now in its 50th anniversary celebrations has captured two out of the three major titles contested. Congratulations to Harlem on yet another proud achievement.

Meanwhile, Middle Ham United FC will play in the Premier Division in the 2021 season. After being relegated to the Division One league last season, Middle Ham United FC gained promotion after they defeated LA Starz by two goals to one in a playoff encounter on Saturday at the Benjamin Park in Portsmouth.

Curtney Augustine and Ryan Matthew converted for the winners. LA Starz FC goal came via the own goal route.

LA Starz FC still has another chance to gain promotion to the Premier Division League. The La Plaine-based club will take on Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers FC in a playoff encounter on Tuesday. The winner will gain automatic promotion to the Premier League.